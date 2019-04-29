Uncovering Shadow High-Yielding Closed-End Funds

Closed-end funds that choose to make more special distributions tend to be undervalued because special distributions do not show up in the current yield statistic.

In this article we address one of the interesting dynamics in the CEF market - the tendency of higher current-yield funds to trade at tighter discounts. We think this behavioral bias creates an opportunity for more patient investors that look beyond the current distribution rate to the trailing 12-month rate and, more broadly, to the historic pattern of fund's distribution that includes special distributions.

We call funds that repeatedly make special distributions Shadow High Yielders because these funds typically do not show up on typical fund screens that rely more on current distributions. The current distribution rate for these funds often understates their actual distribution potential or earning power.

Because the CEF market pays much more attention to current rather than 12-month distribution rate, this means that funds that rely more on special distributions tend to trade at a wider discount, all else equal. This suggests that if we can find funds with a 12-month yield well above current yield we can potentially enjoy not only the same current cash distribution rate as funds that don't pay specials but also acquire this cash stream at a wider discount than other funds.

The risk, of course, is that special distributions are not in any way guaranteed which is what makes them "special". Of course, neither are standard distributions, however, there is more of a psychologically permanent feel about standard distributions than special distributions and funds are much more loath to cut standards distributions (to the extent they have the discretion to) than specials.

We would argue, however, that funds within the same sector tend not to have widely divergent earnings given they source their holdings from the same asset class. This means that funds with higher current yields will tend to be rewarded with tighter discounts or higher premia despite often lacking stronger overall earning power than funds that choose to set a lower current yield but top it up via special distributions.

In the sections below we briefly dive into three funds that we consider shadow high-yielders that are not rewarded by the market for their historic distribution prowess.

Bancroft Fund (BCV)

Bancroft Fund is part of the GAMCO fund family. The fund invests in convertible bonds and runs about $167m of assets. The fund has about 20% of leverage and a baseline expense of 1.2%.

It's clear from the distribution chart below that BCV has a habit of paying special distributions.

The yield vs. discount chart below shows that BCV has the lowest current yield (marked by orange x) and, not surprisingly, the widest discount in the sector. However, once we look at the 12-month yield (marked with blue o), BCV now stands as having the highest yield. To be careful, the 2018 special distribution was particularly large and will probably not be repeated but even the previous special distributions would have suggested that the BCV discount should be tighter than current level.

Checking in on the sector dashboard we can see the following:

BCV 3Y NAV total return beats the other two funds

BCV 5y z-score is fairly priced

BCV shares the lowest baseline expense

BCV alpha is the highest and excess sector return the second highest

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)

JMT is a Nuveen non-agency RMBS and CMBS fund with around 30% of leverage, 1.8% of baseline expense and $161m of assets. JMT is an unusual fund, not only because it has a history of very high special distributions but because it is a term fund with a near maturity in early 2020. Shareholders will have the option to redeem at NAV or extend the fund - we would recommend the former given the likely discount widening in the case of extension.

The yield vs. discount chart tells us that JMT (and its sister fund JLS with an earlier term) have the lowest current distribution rates (marked with orange x) in the RMBS mortgage sector. However, on a 12-month yield basis (marked with blue circle), its distribution rate is actually quite competitive and close to the highly popular PCI and PDI.

The big difference between JMT and the PIMCO funds is their lower total return and the stronger coverage levels of the PIMCO funds. For the time being, however, we think JMT offers an interesting alternative, particularly for those investors who want to be protected from a market sell-off but not willing to sacrifice a lot of yield. The term nature of JMT means that the fund will not drop very much in price during a period of heightened volatility. Liquidity in JMT, though, tends to be relatively low so it may take some time to build a position.

Checking in on the sector dashboard - we can say the following

JMT z-score is on the expensive side but that is basically due to the tightening of its discount from approaching its term maturity. This also explains why its discount is wrapped around 0.

The miniscule NAV volatility of 1%, competitive baseline expense, very low 1-year drawdown and relatively high 12-month yield are also attractive.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)

IVH is a fund we have written about before. It is a high-yield bond and loan fund, running about $364m of assets with 30% of leverage and a 1.6% baseline expense. It also has a history of making special distributions with the latest distribution being quite high, we suspect due to the increase in short-term rates and the consequent boost to the fund's loan income.

The difference between the IVH current (orange x) and 12-month yield (blue o) is on the order of 1% which is quite high for the sector. On the 12-month yield basis, the IVH yield is the third highest in the sector and is better covered than the GGM distribution. At that level, it is clear that the IVH discount looks quite wide, though part of this is explained by the somewhat larger baseline expense than sector average.

Because of the large number of funds, we only include an extract of our high-yield sector dashboard.

What we can say about IVH is:

IVH 3Y NAV return compares favorably to the sector average, beating it by 10%

IVH baseline expense is on the high side with higher-than-average leverage and NAV volatility

IVH discount is well wider of sector average and 5y z-score is below zero and the sector average

Conclusion

Funds that choose to set a relatively low current yield and make special distributions more frequently tend to trade at wider discounts because the CEF market weighs current yield much more heavily. We think this dynamic opens up an opportunity for investors to select funds that rely more on special distributions. Although nothing guarantees that special distributions will continue to be made in the future, we think it is worth taking this risk, particularly for investors who value acquiring broadly similar assets at a wider discount and who value total return as much as overall income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.