Telia Company: Q1 Results Show Impact Of Intense Competition In Northern Europe

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be decent as the company showed fairly strong revenue growth year-over-year. This is particularly relevant as this is a slow-growing telecommunications company in a very competitive marketplace. A closer look at the company's results reveals that Telia Company did indeed have quite solid performance in the most recent quarter, which any investor should appreciate. We do definitely see the impact of the high level of competition in the company's primary operating regions though, which did drag on the company's otherwise good performance.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telia Company's first quarter 2019 earnings report:

Telia Company had total net sales of SEK 20.847 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 5.01% increase over the SEK 19.852 billion that the company had in the same quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating income of SEK 3.227 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the SEK 3.398 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company changed its accounting system to IFRS 16. This makes the company's reported numbers from this quarter not directly comparable to what it reported last year.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 7.468 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 14.98% increase over the SEK 6.495 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telia Company reported a total net income of SEK 1.799 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the SEK 600 million net loss that the firm reported in the first quarter of 2018.

As I mentioned in the highlights, Telia Company changed its reporting to use the IFRS 16 standard effective January 1, 2019. This had an impact on the company's reporting of certain numbers, however it did not restate its financials from last year so the figures from last year that are stated in the highlights are not directly comparable to this year's numbers. The most significant change here deals with the way that the company accounts for equipment and other leases. The change is that leases are now recognized on the balance sheet and all lease expenses are recognized as depreciation and interest expenses. This did have a few impacts on other figures as well, mostly by increasing both EBITDA and operating cash flow (and free cash flow). Thus, some of the increase that we saw in these figures year-over-year was simply due to the change in the company's accounting system and not due to any true improvement in the company's operating performance.

Source: Telia Company

As Telia is a Swedish company, we might expect that the company is a major player in that market. This is indeed the case as Telia is the largest mobile network provider in Sweden. However, as I have discussed in previous articles, the country is an extremely competitive market with multiple mobile companies fighting each other to obtain more market share. The methods typically being used are price cuts and discounts on new equipment. Telia Company saw the effects of this in the first quarter as it saw its net sales decline 4.3% year-over-year in the country to SEK 8.610 billion due to lower revenues from equipment sales and lower service revenues.

One of the areas that has been seeing incredibly strong competitive pressure is the market for prepaid mobile phone service in Sweden. This is something that peer company Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) has been noting as well. Telia Company itself saw its subscriber count fall by 44,000 in the quarter, which was certainly not something that we should be happy to see. Fortunately, this was offset by the company adding more postpaid subscribers, 19,000, during the quarter. Generally speaking, postpaid subscribers are more valuable for a mobile provider like Telia Company as postpaid subscribers usually have higher incomes so they spend more money on the company's services. As a result, a company can increase its revenues by converting its prepaid customers into postpaid ones but as we can see here, that was not quite enough and the country's sales still declined.

Telia Company's predecessor, TeliaSonera, was the result of a merger between Sweden's Telia and Finland's Sonera so it might make sense that the firm has significant operations in the nation of Finland. The company performed much better in this nation than it did in Sweden as the company saw its net sales increase by 5.6% year-over-year to SEK 3.863 billion. However, it is worth noting that a good part of this increase was driven by exchange rate fluctuations. In Finland, the legal currency is the euro so that is what the company's customers in that nation use to pay with. However, the company actually reports its results in Swedish krona so it needs to convert the euro back into krona for reporting purposes. Over the past year, the euro has appreciated significantly against the Swedish krona, which results in each euro becoming a greater amount of Swedish krona when it is converted back. Fully 4.6% of the company's net sales growth came from this source. The company states that sales in Finland actually went down by 1.6% after adjusting for currency fluctuations and acquisitions and disposals. While this is still better than what the company managed to deliver in Sweden, we still see sales weakness in two of Telia's primary markets.

The third primary market for Telia Company is Norway, which the company expanded in a big way with last year's acquisition of GET and TDC Norway. This acquisition made Telia the third largest mobile provider in the nation and it opted to use that position in the first quarter by rolling out a new product that is certainly intended as an attack on its major competitors. This product, called Telia X, is a completely unlimited mobile plan that also allows its subscribers to allow friends and family to share the subscriber's network connection. The plan is priced at a competitive NOK 579 per month and is likely one of the reasons why Telia saw its net sales in the country surge by 38.9% year-over-year to SEK 3.605 billion in the quarter.

The company also benefited from currency fluctuations in Norway as the Norwegian kroner appreciated against the Swedish currency over the past year. This caused the company's reported sales to be higher than they would have otherwise been assuming constant currency by 4.6%. As the net sales actually increased by far more than that, we can clearly conclude that the currency fluctuations alone cannot explain all of the growth that we saw in the country.

Telia does state though that after adjusting for currency effects and acquisitions and dispositions, the Norwegian-sourced net sales actually went down 4.1%. Thus, it appears that the main reason for the sales growth that we actually saw was the acquisition of GET and TDC Norway. This is not necessarily a problem as this was the primary reason for this acquisition, but we still want to watch for a few more quarters to see if the combined company manages to deliver organic growth in Norway, possibly with the help of the new Telia X product.

In conclusion, we can see very clear signs that the competition in the company's main markets in Northern Europe remains incredibly intense as the company is seeing top-line sales pressure from the firm's need to fight for every customer that it has. This has been compressing the company's margins, which is not something that we really want to see and we will want to keep a close eye on this situation.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.