Valero Energy: A Transition Year

I see 2019 as a transition year for long-term investment in the refining segment with lows that should be seen as an excellent buying opportunity.

Valero has been the first major U.S. refiner to post results this quarter and analysts viewed the company earnings beat as a good omen for the rest of the industry.

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the quarter was weak with $24.26 billion but beat expectations nonetheless.

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is the largest independent U.S. refiner and can be compared to Phillips66 (PSX) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) which represent the three refiners that I am following on Seeking Alpha.

Valero Energy ought to be a stock that you invest for the long term.

Valero Energy's savoir-faire in the refining industry and the size of the company create the right environment for a low operating cost per barrel and better margins, which give the company a definite competitive advantage over other refiners.

The crack spread is a crucial component to understanding what the refiners' business is and how it is making a profit. It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it. The spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can anticipate to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a key factor in refiners' profitability.

Joseph W. Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The first quarter presented us with tough market conditions, differentials on medium and heavy sour crude oils were compressed by a number of factors including OPEC and Canadian crude production curtailments and Venezuelan sanctions. We also started the year with gasoline inventories at record high levels and the gasoline crack at historic lows. Despite this challenging backdrop our premier assets and prior investments that have improved our feedstock and product flexibility enable us to achieve positive earnings and operating cash flow.

Quick Presentation

From VLO presentation

Valero Energy - Financials: The raw numbers - First quarter 2019

Valero Energy 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 21.77 22.25 23.56 26.39 26.44 31.02 30.85 28.73 24.26 Net Income in $ Million 305 548 841 2371 469 845 856 952 141 EBITDA $ Million 1054 1386 1852 1369 1350 1771 1778 1872 881 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 1.40% 2.46% 3.57% 8.98% 1.77% 2.72% 2.77% 3.31% EPS diluted in $/share 0.68 1.23 1.91 5.36 1.09 1.96 2.01 2.24 0.34 Operating cash flow in $ Million 988 1797 1037 1660 138 2059 496 1678 877 CapEx in $ Million 279 293 341 466 384 434 439 495 453 (From the CC) Free Cash Flow in $ Million 709 1504 696 1194 -246 1625 57 1183 424 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Billion 4.463 5.207 5.176 5.850 4.658 4.451 3.551 2.982 2.777 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.489 8.487 8.485 8.872 8.957 9.059 9.076 9.109 10.116 Dividend per share in $ 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.90 0.90 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 451 446 441 438 432 431 427 422 418 Oil, NG & Ethanol Production 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2838 3019 2893 3009 2931 2898 3100 3013 2865 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 4041 3775 4032 4040 4113 4002 4069 4251 4217 Brent price ($/b) 54.65 50.91 52.21 61.51 67.16 74.93 75.93 68.46 63.82 WTI price ($/b) 51.83 48.24 48.16 55.35 62.87 68.00 69.7 59.08 54.88 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 2.95 3.14 2.91 2.90 3.19 2.89 2.96 3.86 2.86

Source: VLO filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, throughput volume and Ethanol production.

1 - Revenues were $24.26 million in 1Q'19

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the quarter was weak with $24.26 billion but beat expectations nonetheless.

For the first quarter of 2019 net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $141 million or $0.34 per share compared to $469 million or $1.09 per share in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2018 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $431 million or $1 per share. (conference call)

Two recent headwinds for Valero were:

The moves by the government of Canada’s largest crude-producing province (Alberta) to reduce inventories by imposing curtailments on production. U.S. sanction on Venezuelan crude.

Those events have limited the heavy oil supply, pushing crude prices up. Valero was one of the largest buyers of Venezuelan crude in the US and had been replacing light crude oil from North America and other sources to mitigate the lack of Venezuelan heavy crude oil.

The refining segment reported $479 billion of operating income for the first quarter of 2019 as opposed to $811 million for the first quarter of 2018.

The ethanol segment generated $3 million of operating income in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $45 million in the first quarter of 2018. Ethanol margin per gallon of production went down from $0.47 in Q1'18 to $0.40 in Q1'19.

The VLP segment is the Ex-Valero Energy Partners VLP acquired by Valero Energy, reported $49 million of operating income for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $195 million for the first quarter of 2018.

Operating cash flow in 1Q'19 was $308 million down 61.5% from the same quarter a year ago. The decrease from the first quarter of 2018 was primarily attributed to significantly weaker gasoline margins and narrower medium and heavy sour crude differentials. Homer Bhullar, VP Investor relation, said in the conference call:

Throughput capacity utilization was 91% in the first quarter of 2019. Refining cash operating expenses of $4.15 per barrel or $0.32 per barrel higher than the first quarter of 2018 mostly due to maintenance related expenses and lower throughput in the first quarter of 2019.

2 - Strong Free cash flow

I consider free cash flow as an essential financial value that should always be evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. VLO has passed the test with FCF of $3.289 Billion yearly ("TTM"). It is an impressive achievement.

As a reminder, VLO returned $411 million to its shareholders during the first quarter of 2019. The company purchased 414,000 shares of Valero common stock. As of March 31st, VLO had approximately $2.2 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining.

VLO passed the FCF test.

We can also conclude that the dividend seems secure at the present level, which is $3.60 per share (yearly) or 4% annually.

Source: VLO

3 - Net debt

Net debt is about $7.339 billion as of March 31, 2019. The Net Debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at 1.16x which is very satisfactory and much lower than the average ratio for the Industry. Valero’s debt to capitalization ratio net of $2.8 billion in cash was 26% this quarter. In the conference call:

we completed a $1 billion public debt offering in March at a coupon of 4% with the proceeds being used primarily to redeem $850 million, 6.125% senior notes due in 2020. We also funded the buy-in of VLP with $950 million of cash on hand in the first quarter.

At the end of March, Valero had $5.4 billion of available liquidity excluding cash.

4 - Throughput and Ethanol Production Historical chart comparison (Brent and WTI).

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 2.865 million barrels per day, down 4.9% with the prior-year quarter.

The company guidance for the second quarter operations is as follows:

Refining throughput 2Q'19 guidance:

U.S. Gulf Coast is expected in the range of 1.72 million to 1.77 million barrels per day.

U.S. Mid-Continent in the range of 425,000 to 445,000 barrels per day.

U.S. West Coast in the range of 220,000 to 240,000 barrels per day.

North Atlantic in a range of 450,000 to 470,000 barrels per day.

Ethanol segment is expected to produce a total of 4.7 million gallons per day in the second quarter.

Renewable diesel segment, the company forecasts sales volume to be 750,000 gallons per day in 2019.

Source: VLO Presentation

VLO Guidance (Presentation)

Conclusion And Technical analysis

As I said in my preceding article, I continue to view Valero Energy as a strong candidate for a long-term investment. Everything you should expect from such investment is present here. No need to be an oil expert to understand what makes this business a strong contender.

However, the stock has not performed well yearly and is now trading well below the $115+ per share at the peak of last year.

The question is how refiners will perform this year?

The bottom line is that I see VLO as a slow mover which could eventually weaken in 2019 with profit margins on the weak side. However, it may well change in 2020 with the introduction in January 2020 of rules to cut sulfur emissions from the shipping industry (IMO 2020).

Thus, I see 2019 as a transition year for long-term investment in the refining segment with lows that should be seen as an excellent long-term buying opportunity especially in H2 2019.

Valero has been the first major U.S. refiner to post results this quarter and analysts viewed the company's earnings beat as a good omen for the rest of the industry. But, it is not time to celebrate though, and less-than-feared cannot be confused with better-than-expected.

Technical analysis

VLO is developing an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $99.75 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level) and line support about $88 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level but just a little because pressures on the downside are intense).

However, the first substantial support is $80 and depending on the market, it is prudent to hold until this support has been tested successfully before adding. If it is too weak, which is possible, I think VLO will re-test its December 2018 low at $70 (At which point I recommend buying). Pressures on the downside are building and investors ought to be cautious.

