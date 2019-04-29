Ford Motor: Game Changer

It could not have been a better day for Ford Motor (F) on Friday: Shares exploded more than 10 percent higher after the auto company beat consensus earnings estimates by a wide margin and released an optimistic forecast for the current fiscal year. However, Ford Motor's shares continue to be widely undervalued, despite the almost 11 percent pop on Friday. After a disappointing 2018, I can see Ford sustain its momentum in 2019 and consider the auto company to be one of the most promising turnaround bets this year. An investment in Ford yields 5.8 percent.

First-Quarter Results Snapshot

Ford Motor released first-quarter earnings on Friday that were way better than expected. America's second largest auto company reported $37.2 billion in revenues in its automotive business compared to $39.0 billion a year ago, reflecting a decline of about 5 percent. Nonetheless, it beat the consensus revenue estimate of $37.1 billion.

At the end of the day, Ford pulled in $1.1 billion in Q1-2019 compared to $1.7 billion in the same quarter a year ago due to its ongoing restructuring in Europe/Russia and its exit of heavy truck operations in South America. On an adjusted EPS basis, the auto company earned $0.44 in the first quarter vs. $0.43 last year. Ford also easily beat the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27/share.

Source: Ford Motor Investor Relations

The bright spot, once again, was the United States. The company's domestic market performed very well, thanks to robust demand for its pick-up trucks. Q1-2019 EBIT in North America was $2.2 billion, up $270 million year-over-year, thanks to stronger pricing and a better product mix. South America and China were the only geographies that produced an EBIT loss in the first quarter.

Source: Ford Motor

The F-Series continues to crush it in the United States. Ford's number 1 pick-up truck is on an encouraging trajectory, consistently growing sales and capturing more market share in its segment. The F-Series also has the highest transaction prices in its segment at $47,224, indicating a high willingness on the part of consumers to spend money on customization.

Source: Ford Motor

Looking at the key financial stats for the previous quarters, the company has seen a notable improvement in EBIT (margins) and enjoyed a continued rebound in adjusted operating cash flow in the first quarter. EBIT and EBIT margins were driven mainly by a growing shift towards higher-priced car models in the United States.

Source: Ford Motor

2019 Outlook

By far the most important takeaway from Ford Motor's earnings release was the optimistic outlook for 2019, which essentially followed General Motors' (GM) upbeat guidance at the beginning of the year.

Ford's total revenues trended down slightly in the first quarter to $40.3 billion, but the company guided for an improvement throughout 2019 on the back of strong economic growth globally. The optimistic guidance comes after a period of increasing anxiety at the end of 2018. In fact, Ford sees improvements in all of its key stats ranging from revenue growth to adjusted EBIT margin in 2019 due to positive economic tailwinds.

Here's Ford Motor's 2019 guidance.

Source: Ford Motor

Valuation

Shares popped almost 11 percent on Friday after the company released earnings that crushed estimates. The surge comes just weeks after I published a bullish piece on the auto company titled "Ford Motor: Breakout". While I am still bullish on Ford Motor in 2019, the auto company is overbought over the short haul, according to the Relative Strength Index.

Source: StockCharts

Despite Ford's breakout, it is still far from overvalued. Today, income investors pay 7.6x next year's estimated profits, which is an absolute steal for an S&P 500 company with a 5.8 percent dividend yield. Importantly, Ford Motor's multiple re-rating can continue as long as the economy continues to grow as robustly as it did in the first quarter.

Data by YCharts

Upside/Downside Catalysts

Ford widely underperformed the stock market in 2018 when the U.S.-China trade war weighed on the auto sector and analysts downgraded their economic growth projections. That being said, though, 2019 is shaping up to be a pretty good year.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent in the first quarter, easily beating expectations of 2.5 percent growth and indicating that a U.S. recession is nowhere in sight. A potential resolution of the trade conflict between the United States and China would be another positive catalyst for Ford's shares to rip higher.

The current multiple re-rating could further gain steam as the company continues to execute in its pick-up truck category in the U.S. and aggressively launches new models throughout 2019. As per Ford Motor's press release:

Meanwhile, F-Series continued to perform well, with sales and segment share both up year over year and retail average transaction price flat at about $47,000 per vehicle, despite all-new products from competitors. The region also will benefit this year from a significant wave of product launches focused on trucks and utilities, including Ranger, Super Duty, Explorer and Escape, as well the all-new Aviator and all-new Corsair from Lincoln. By the end of 2020, Ford will have replaced 75 percent of its current U.S. product lineup.

Downside risks, on the other hand, would grow considerably if the U.S. economy slows down, which would point to a weakening domestic auto sales market. Since Ford just released an upbeat guidance for 2019, I estimate that the risk of a U.S. recession this year is not greater than 15 percent.

Your Takeaway

Ford released a convincing deck of financials last week. The upbeat guidance for 2019 is a game changer and already has had a material impact on shares. The share price reaction shows that investors are now willing to buy the notion that Ford is undervalued and ripe to move higher in a favorable macro environment. Shares, however, are still dirt cheap and produce highly attractive dividend income for shareholders who wait for higher stock prices. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.