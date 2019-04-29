Freeport-McMoRan's Bull Case

I like the current stock price correction to start a position that I will increase in case the bull case goes into the right direction.

I was very excited to write this article, not only because Freeport-McMoran (FCX) just released its Q1/2019 earnings, but also because the company might offer a great risk/reward entry. The company's bottom and top line came in weaker than expected and much lower compared to the prior-year quarter. Nonetheless, with China's economy showing first signs of upside momentum and copper supply underperforming demand, we might be dealing with a very interesting trading opportunity.

Source: Control Station

Copper, The Dollar & China

Let's start with the worst news. Total revenue had its second consecutive quarter with negative growth and results below analyst estimates. Sales totaled $3.79 billion which is below expectations of $3.82 billion. It is also 22% lower compared to the prior-year quarter when sales reached $4.87 billion. Back then, the growth rate was at 46% which was one of the many quarters with solid sales growth since the start of the 2017 fiscal year.

Source: Estimize

Copper production (millions of recoverable pounds) declined from 952 in Q1 of 2018 to currently 780. The average realized price per pound declined from $3.11 to $2.90. Gold production declined from 599 million recoverable pounds to 166 with realized priced coming down from $1,312 to $1,291. Production was also impacted by weather events at El Abra, unscheduled maintenance in North America and timing of shipments in Indonesia.

Consolidated average unit cash costs for Freeport's copper mines came in at $1.78 per pound which is significantly higher compared to $0.98 in Q1 of 2018. This primarily reflected lower sales volumes in Indonesia associated with PT-FI's transformation.

The result is an EBIT decline from 29.7% in Q1/2018 to 7.6% in Q1 of 2019. Net income margins declined from 14.2% to 0.8% during the same period.

As a result, adjusted EPS fell to $0.05 which is $0.03 below expectations and 89% lower compared to Q1 of 2018. Back then, EPS reached $0.46 with a growth rate of 207%.

Source: Estimize

I don't think I am revealing anything new when I say that the company's sales and earnings are incredibly volatile and cyclical. The sales decline was below expectations but still not a big shocker as both copper prices and economic expectations have been in a decline since the end of 2018. The blue line in the graph below displays the leading ISM manufacturing index. The black line represents the price of copper. What we see is that copper and economic expectations are very unlikely to show a divergence. What we sometimes see is that copper leads economic growth. In other words, we might be in for higher growth expectations in April and maybe (hopefully) even beyond.

Source: TradingView

This would also mean that the pressure on sales is going to decline a bit. One sign of improvement is the fact that Freeport expects the price of copper to average $3.00 in 2019 versus previous expectations of $2.75.

Source: Freeport McMoRan Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

However, I have to say that I do not care too much about these expectations. What I care about is economic momentum in China and the longer-term developments regarding (industrial) commodities. First of all, we are seeing that Chinese manufacturing expectations as displayed by the manufacturing PMI has risen to 50.8 in March which is once again back above the neutral 50.0 level. I hope this is not just a short-term rebound but a sustainable uptrend like we saw at the end of 2015 until 2017. Back then, global commodities got a massive tailwind thanks to the country's hunger for industrial metals like copper.

Source: TradingEconomics (Graph: China Manufacturing PMI)

Additionally, Goehring & Rozencwajg mentioned continuing strength in China even when manufacturing PMIs declined. One should also not forget that India's middle-class is starting to grow rapidly which will increase the need for copper. The quote below is from Goehring & Rozencwajg's Q4 market commentary, which I think is still valid. This link will direct you to their research landing page where you can access the full document if you want.

Chinese copper consumption for the first 10 months of 2018 grew almost 6%, a significant acceleration compared to lackluster demand in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Also, after several years of meager, we believe we are beginning to see the first signs of strong copper demand growth coming from India. In previous letters, we outlined how India is making a huge push to electrify the country and that we should expect to see a significant acceleration in Indian copper demand in the next several years.

With this in mind, I am happy that Freeport is mentioning the same factors. Long-term copper demand is expected to grow from 24 million metric tonnes in 2018 to 33 million metric tonnes in 2040. This is a 4.4% CAGR from emerging markets ex. China with 0.7% growth in China. Mature markets will see a decline of 0.4%. Additionally, the copper supply gap will be roughly 4.75 million tonnes per year in 2028 which further stimulates the incentives to increase copper production.

With regards to Freeport McMoRan, we can expect copper sales to reach $4.2 billion in 2021 after both 2019 and 2020 will see copper sales of $3.3 and $3.5 billion thanks to the ongoing transition.

Source: Freeport McMoRan Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The transition is also causing EBITDa to be lower. With copper prices at $3.00, Freeport is generating EBITDA worth roughly $4 billion. This is likely going to average almost $8 billion in 2021 and 2022. This number rapidly rises towards $10 billion with copper prices at $3.50.

Source: Freeport McMoRan Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

These numbers include the company's expectations that capital expenditures will total $2.5 billion in both 2019 and 2020, which is up from $2.0 in 2018.

Lastly, the company is continuing to strengthen its balance sheet with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio decline from 4.6 in 2015 to 1.3 in 2019. This is not only good news in general, but is also lingers the pain during commodity downtrends. Companies with more leverage tend to get punished more during general market declines. It also allows the company to increase shareholder returns even though I am not going to comment on that right now. There is just too much uncertainty at this point and I mainly care about capital gains.

And speaking of capital gains, I am quite happy that the stock declined from its most recent highs. The earnings report was bad but I think traders will quickly start to considered to longer term potential of the stock. Especially because we get the chance to buy a correction and a stock valued at 13.6x next year's earnings in a market where copper could easily rip to the upside.

Source: FINVIZ

With regards to copper, I think we could see at least 10% upside on the mid-term as long as economic growth starts to increase further. This would then support a stock price improvement to at least $15 on the mid-term in my opinion. If the Chinese recovery is for real, I think we could even go as high as $20. However, that would require a lot of momentum from China, which I am not sure we are getting.

I also have to mention one of the biggest risks besides China. The USD index is currently gaining momentum. This could do a serious number on commodities given that emerging markets have a lot of dollar debt which is pressuring commodity demand. The graph below offers some proof. The red line displays the inverted dollar index while the black line represents once again the price of copper.

Source: TradingView

However, note that a further economic recovery is likely to push the dollar lower. Higher economic growth tends to push money into RISK ON assets, including emerging markets and commodities, which tend to be bearish for the dollar.

Gameplan

Freeport McMoRan missed both earnings and sales estimates in its first quarter. Margins were under pressure and investors sold the stock. However, I think we got offered a very interesting risk/reward. China is still in what looks like the early stages of a recovery which could easily push copper prices higher. Additionally, traders seem to have forgotten the longer term outlook which used to push Freeport above $20 in 2017. We also get a company that continues to massively deleverage its balance sheet.

I do like the risk reward and might start a position as soon as next week. Note that I will start with a small position. We are still in the early stages of a potential recovery, which could turn out to be a fake counter-reaction. This would likely continue to push the dollar higher and result in a lower copper price. I am not saying this to scare you but to make sure that I once again explain the bigger picture we are in. We are getting the possibility to buy a dip, but it sure is not risk free (if that even exists).

So I will start a small position and add as soon as we get more evidence that this recovery is for real. Because if it is, we can and should expect a lot more traders who will rush to buy undervalued stocks like Freeport.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the like button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.