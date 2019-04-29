AMD Q1 Earnings: It's All About The Second Half

While 3% of AMD’s “air” in share prices has been taken out by Intel's Q1 earnings, the post-earnings price move should largely depend on Dr. Su’s Q3 and Q4 guidance.

Bulls may have bought in to management’s wishful thinking of a better second half of 2019. The market may have reacted to a friendlier macro environment.

Source: wccftech.com

Following bellwether chip-making giant Intel’s (INTC) earnings beat, accompanied by disappointing downside guidance on Q2 and 2019 revenue, Intel’s rivals Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), and Micron Technology (MU) all dropped at the same time. The synchronized price dip is puzzling because AMD has become a serious contender for CPU market share after a series of new product launches. Intel’s losses should have been AMD’s gains (circle in Figure 1).

When Intel missed Q4 earnings and lowered their Q1 guidance, Intel shares lost close to 6% on earnings day, as expected, yet AMD’s shares increased by 5% in response. Furthermore, just a few days later, AMD responded to its own Q4 missed earnings and downside guidance with a 19% surge in share price. Considering these seemingly conflicting market reactions to earnings beats and misses, there have to be other common factors driving all stock prices. In the Q4 earnings conference call, Intel CEO Bob Swan said, "Our trade and macro concerns, especially in China, have intensified,” and more specifically in the recent Q1 earnings conference call

The decline in memory pricing has intensified, the data-center inventory and capacity digestion that we described in January is more pronounced than we expected, and China headwinds have increased, leading to a more cautious IT spending environment.

Swan followed up with a standard statement of confidence that demand will improve in the second half, based on customer conversations.

On the promise of a better second half of 2019, Swan is not alone. “We’re enthusiastic about the second half,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “In general, our business is more second-half weighted,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su. “We feel much better about where the second half is going,” said Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin. “We anticipate improving conditions for our chip business in the second half as a result of new product launches,” said Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Stephen Mollenkopf.

On the one hand, it is hard to justify the across-the-board tech stock-price surges without seeing any real evidence to signal a better second half. Susquehanna’s Christopher Roland had this theory of “follow-the-leader,” with AMD at the head of the pack. He hypothesized that after guiding down Q1, AMD had to offer hope by back-end-loading the year to pump the stock price. Other tech firms followed the same playbook and the rest was history.

That said, while listening to CEOs’ cheerleading “broken record” (in Christopher Roland’s words), AMD investors still have to face the inevitable Q1 earnings, coming up on Tuesday. That is what this post is for.

AMD’s Q1 ER

Given the general lack of positive macro news and the closely competition between Intel and AMD, Intel’s warning on Q2 revenue may help AMD shareholders to set the proper expectation of AMD’s Q1 earnings. Therefore, in this post, I have used Intel’s Q1 earnings as a base to preview AMD’s Q1 report.

AMD’s Ryzen and EPYC chips remain the key drivers for 2019 sales growth, as gaming channel inventory overhang will be cleared by the second half (Figure 2B below). Gaming-console chips offset consumer graphics, and sales in 4Q were 6% higher than a year ago, while the Computing and Graphics segment grew 9%. Although Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom sales were flat, EPYC server chips were notably strong into 2019. However, in Intel’s earnings release last Thursday, in addition to across-the-board revenue misses, Intel’s data center units fell Q/Q and Y/Y with a modest increase in ASP.

Figure 2: C&G and EESC’s Revenue Growth and Operating Margins (Bloomberg)

AMD's CPU Market Share

AMD has the largest share gains in mobile CPU as major original equipment manufacturers started releasing AMD-powered Chromebooks and laptops, which has increased its CPU share (Figure 3A). However, AMD’s market share growth in server CPUs from Intel has been a long and slow process that has been delayed by cloud-IT spending cuts, among other things (Figure 3B). Even under the same X86 architecture with Intel, servers cannot mix the two chips easily and corporate IT and cloud clients are likely seeking long-term chip-development roadmaps. At the same time, AMD may still have the price advantage over the low end use.

However, in last Thursday Intel’s earnings release, in addition to across-the-board revenue misses, Intel’s data center units fell Q/Q and Y/Y with a modest increase in ASP. During a downturn, I am always more concerned with the failure of unit growth than I am with price increases. If there is any insight from Intel’s earnings that we can apply to AMD’s upcoming report - and there is - AMD investors should brace for impact.

Figure 3A: AMD CPU Market Shares (Bloomberg)

Figure 3B: AMD Server CPU Unit Market Share (Bloomberg)

AMD's GPU Market Shares

In her previous earnings release, Dr. Lisa Su said she expected data-center GPU sales to be a “meaningful contribution” to fourth-quarter sales. But she added, “it might take a couple quarters to completely get back to, let's call it, a normal channel” after a widely anticipated drop in crypto-mining-related sales, which was previously estimated to contribute “less than 10%” of AMD’s sales. The good news is that, after two quarters of decelerating revenue, the crypto effect is considered “negligible”, as assured by Dr. Su. Naturally, AMD has been experiencing a harder GPU market-share grab (Figure 3C). Their GPU market share continued to fall in Q4 and is expected in Q1. This is because of Nvidia’s Turing launch and presence in PC GPUs and AI training. But AMD’s EESC segment may be aided by Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) extended PlayStation refresh cycle. AMD’s pricing and margins always improve with any market-share gain in CPU and GPU.

Figure 3C: AMD/Nvidia GPU Market Shares (Bloomberg)

Overhang Inventory Cleared in 2H 2019

Overhang GPU inventory in the channel and slow Game Consoles sales, mainly a backdrop from the depressed crypto activities as well as the China slowdown, linger into the first half of 2019. On the server side, the new challenge, the new opportunity for market share is this: While higher corporate IT spending raised server demand in 2018, it looks to slow down in 2019. From a previous post, AMD total inventory is estimated to first dip in Q1 2019 just shy of $700 million, and to rise over $1 billion starting Q3 2019, mainly reflecting an improved revenue outlook in the second half of 2019 (Figure 2A).

As inventory may be affected by the changes in revenue, a historical average of 60% inventory-to-revenue ratio was hit in Q4 2018, while an over-80% inventory ratio in 2017-2018 reflected the overhanging channel inventory due to depressed crypto use (Figure 2B). Yet, a better revenue outlook for the second half of 2019, along with a clearance of channel inventory, will bring the inventory ratio below 50% starting 2H 2019.

AMD’s Market Share Improves On A Better 2H 2019

By this time, the gaming weakness from China slowdown becomes a bigger issue than cryptocurrency for AMD. Assuming that US/China trade talks will come to a resolution in time, and if market share is important for AMD, I have estimated AMD’s revenue market share for the next 12 quarters using analysts’ consensus estimates of both Intel and AMD’s revenues. Figure 4 shows that AMD’s market share is first expected to drop to 7.55% around 2Q 2019 as a result of the crypto backdrop. It then proceeds to rise over 10% in the next year. The assumption may be that EPYC server market share will hit double digits, as predicted by Dr. Lisa Su.

Post-ER Price Impact on AMD’s Q1 ER

Finally, I have to admit that this could be one of the more difficult cases in terms of estimating AMD’s post-earnings price reaction. Without any material positive information, AMD’s share price has already increased more than 40% from an obviously negative Q4 earnings report. Bulls may have bought in to management’s wishful thinking for a better second half of 2019, and the market may have reacted to a friendlier macro environment. Although AMD's “air” in share prices has been taken out by -3% with Intel’s Q1 ER, the actual earnings-day price reaction should largely depend on Dr. Su’s Q3 and Q4 guidance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.