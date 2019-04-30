Banco Sabadell: Back On Track For A 7% Dividend Yield

But the bank needs to continue to strengthen its buffers to meet the minimum requirement in the adverse scenario.

As such, the dividend will very likely be restored, resulting in a yield of in excess of 7%, while Sabadell continues to set money aside to strengthen its balance sheet.

Introduction

In last week's edition of Focus on Europe, we zoomed in on Brussels-listed Bekaert (OTCPK:BEKAY) (OTC:BEKSF) which has to deal with an increasing net debt and deteriorating margins. Despite the headwinds, Bekaert's dividend was only cut marginally and pretty much the entire free cash flow will be spent on the dividend.

In this week's Focus on Europe, we will be looking at another European company that has cut its dividend (in a wise move to protect its balance sheet). The European financial sector has had a tough decade, but it does look like the balance sheets have been restored and capital buffers have been raised. However, some of the smaller European banks still don't get much love from the markets…

Banco Sabadell: a (relatively) small Spanish bank

While some European banks appear to be overcapitalized (a good example would be the Belgian KBC Groep (OTCPK:KBCSF) (OTCPK:KBCSY) which was discussed here), other banks still have to work towards strengthening their balance sheets. In the most recent stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority, there were no massive failures, but some banks will still have to step up their game to make sure their balance sheets can also survive under the adverse economic scenario.

One of those banks is Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) (OTCPK:BNDSY), a relatively small Spanish bank that's still being perceived as a weak link in the European banking sector due to its exposure to Spain and the UK. After a relatively disappointing 2018 wherein its British division caused a lot of headaches, I think the bank deserves more respect as it's taking the right steps to preserve its balance sheet.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Banco Sabadell is a Spanish bank and its listing on Bolsa de Madrid is much more liquid than its US listing. The ticker symbol in Spain is SAB, and the average daily volume is 35M shares. Banco Sabadell is a relatively small bank and its current market capitalization is approximately 5.4B EUR.

Everything seems to be under control and the dividend cut is a GOOD thing

Banco Sabadell's 2018 was a tough year as it had to deal with some issues at its UK division, the TSB bank when the migration to a new IT platform went wrong. However, it would be too easy to solely blame TSB for the weak performance as Sabadell has also provided the financial statements excluding the contribution from TSB. In that part of the income statement, we also notice how the net interest income decreased by a similar percentage while the pre-provisions income of Sabadell - excluding TSB - also fell by 23%. Sure, that's still better than a 33.5% drop on the consolidated level, but it does show it wouldn't be fair to just blame the issues at TSB.

Source: financial report 2018

On a combined basis, Banco Sabadell reported a net attributable income of 328M EUR or 5 cents per share. However, if it excludes the (negative) contribution from TSB, the attributable net income would have been much higher; 568M EUR or 0.09 EUR per share to be exact. That's still about 20% lower than in 2017, but this could entirely be explained by a 252M EUR fall of an equity-accounted profit which was a non-recurring income in 2017.

Yes, the dividend was cut to just 3 cents on the back of a lower net income, but I fully agree with this move as it's the smartest thing to do. Now that the CET1 capital ratio has decreased (see later), Banco Sabadell should avoid drawing attention to itself by being perceived as a 'weak bank'. Sabadell did a good job at increasing its Tier 2 capital by issuing a 500M EUR Tier 2 security in December, right before the end of the financial year, and this helped to keep the total capital ratio at a healthy 15.5% or 12.43B EUR. This also means there's a theoretical capital surplus of around 6B EUR due to higher additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 resources.

Source: financial report 2018

Slowly strengthening its balance sheet

When the SREP announced the minimum requirement for Banco Sabadell's CET1 capital ratio for 2019, I have to admit I was a bit surprised. The minimum requirement was suddenly hiked from 8.3125% to 9.64%. That's an increase of almost 1.33% and based on a total amount of 80.3B EUR of Risk Weighed Assets on the balance sheet this basically means Banco Sabadell suddenly needed to keep an additional 1.07B EUR in additional Core Equity Tier 1 capital.

Source: financial report 2018

This wasn't an issue as even after the higher deductions (goodwill and intangibles were now fully deducted from the CET1 capital, compared to 80% in 2017), Banco Sabadell kept its CET1 ratio at 12%. This indicates a capital surplus to the tune of 2.36% or almost 2B EUR on the requirement. So when Banco Sabadell's chairman says Sabadell won't have to raise money to improve its balance sheet, I believe him.

That being said, Sabadell should perhaps be a bit more aggressive. According to the stress test results published by the European Banking Authority in Q4 last year, Sabadell is totally fine in the baseline scenario (as the CET1 capital continues to increase and would reach 13.5% by the end of the three year period), but the adverse scenario shows a whole different result.

Source: European Banking Authority

According to the stress test, the CET1 capital will decrease by approximately 3.7B EUR, which leaves quite a dent in the capital structure. Further according to the stress test, this would mean Sabadell would end the three year period with a CET1 ratio of just 8.4%, which is substantially below the minimum requirement of the regulator.

To avoid this scenario, it's very important for Sabadell's management to realize it should continue its efforts to strengthen the balance sheet as it would be hit hard in the adverse economic scenario (a loss of 5% on the CET1 ratio).

Of course, we also shouldn't overreact. It looks like the parameters that were used to define the adverse scenario really are a worst case scenario. It calls for a collapse of the housing market (-14.3% over three years) and an increase in the unemployment rate to in excess of 15%. Not impossible, but I do think this looks like a worst case scenario.

As long as Banco Sabadell keeps its payout ratio limited to 50% and retains the remaining 50% as additional reserves on its balance sheet, the bank should be fine. And if the analyst consensus estimates of an EPS of 0.15 EUR for 2019 and 2020 are correct, the current share price would result in a dividend yield of 7.5% making Sabadell attractive enough for yield chasers.

Investment thesis

I'm not saying Banco Sabadell is a perfect investment, but I do think the company deserves to get more credit (pun intended) for navigating through tough circumstances. The CET1 ratio remains relatively acceptable, and the bank's management realizes it still needs to work hard to further boost the capital ratios.

For the current financial year, I would expect the net income to normalize again and I think I can agree with the analyst consensus of an EPS of 0.15 EUR per share. Should Banco Sabadell use a 50% payout ratio, it will be able to retain 420M EUR in net earnings. This represents 0.52% of the total amount of Risk Weighed assets, so the CET1 ratio would be boosted by a similar percentage. Sabadell is making small steps, but rest assured the bank's management tries to strengthen its balance sheet in an orderly fashion while maintaining a healthy dividend for its shareholders.

Other news from Europe

The earnings season has started, but rehashing financial results isn't the main purpose of this section of the Focus on Europe articles.

Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) still wants to and tries to merge with its Japanese joint venture and strategic partner Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF), but continues to hit a wall as the Japanese don't seem to be too interested in pursuing an official merger. Renault's board of directors has been trying to sweeten the plan by offering the headquarters to be located in a third country (to avoid creating the impression Nissan would become a French brand) but this hasn't really impressed Tokyo. To be continued!

Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) is still fighting its 'dirty war' with the Financial Times which continues to accuse the German company of cooking its books. The FT launched another push (despite Wirecard initiating a lawsuit against the UK paper) as it claims half of Wirecard's revenue was contributed by three 'opaque partner companies' via a Dubai subsidiary which hasn't been audited in years. The FT seems to be convinced about its interpretation of how the money streams developed but seems to be getting some flak from its readership. Unsurprisingly, a German reader accused the Financial Times of abusing its position in the media landscape. Meanwhile, Wirecard's share price continues to bounce up and down and 20-30% swings aren't an exception:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) and Deutsche Bank (DB) have officially abandoned their merger talks, and the German government's main fear could now become reality: Berlin's attempt to push both banks to merge wasn't just with the stability of the banks in mind, it also was a political move to avoid a large German bank becoming the sub-division of a foreign financial institution. As mentioned in the previous Focus on Europe, Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCFY) (OTCPK:UNCRY) and ING Group (ING) are rumored to be interested in the German bank. As Commerzbank has an interesting portfolio of corporate clients, a transaction with another European entity with a smaller market position in Germany does make sense…

Talking about ING Group. The Dutch bank has taught quite a few investors an important lesson: it's dangerous to buy preferred stock above par when said preferred stock is callable at any given moment. ING made the decision to call its S-class of preferred shares (ISF). While this class of preferred shares was trading at in excess of $26 just 10 days ago, ING is now calling the securities at $25 (+$0.3984375 as a final preferred dividend). The main takeaway? Make sure you understand the details of preferred stock to avoid an immediate loss when securities get called.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF) (OTCQX:JSAIY) will have to figure out a Plan B after the competition authorities in the UK torpedoed its deal to acquire Walmart's (WMT) Asda chain. Should the merger have gone ahead, the MergeCo would have resulted in the largest supermarket chain of the country, bigger than its rival Tesco (TSCFD) (OTCPK:TSCDY). Considering the FCA killed the deal, it looks like no break fee will be due.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) is in the hot seat again as the company is being investigated by the CFTC, which follows on the official investigation of the Department of Justice which looked into Glencore's practices in Venezuela, the DRC, and Nigeria.

And finally, according to a Spanish sports-focused newspaper, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Real Madrid are about to sign a 1.6B EUR sponsorship contract for a period of 12 years. This would be the equivalent of just over 130M EUR per year, which is more than twice the value of the current contract. There's definitely money to be made in soccer, but shareholders of listed soccer teams shouldn't hold their breath for huge payouts although some teams saw their share prices do well on the markets:

