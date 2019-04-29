Time To Buy Altria - IQOS Will Eventually Be Approved By The FDA

Big changes to established and old industries never come easy. Getting car manufacturers to use seat belts, beer and soda companies to use recyclable products, or other big changes, big changes rarely occur overnight. That's why the recent struggles Altria (MO) has had with the FDA over getting the Phillip Morris's (PM) IQOS product approved for sale and distribution in the US should not be surprising, and the current share price looks like a good entry point for new investment.

Altria's core earnings remain strong, the company saw a 5.5% drop in domestic shipment volumes, but that was only 1% worse than expected, and the company has been able to use cost cutting and price increases to offset declining volume for years. Altria was able to raise the dividend over 20% last year insignificant part because of the tax reform bill passing, and the company won't raise the dividend as much this year, but the dividend should still continue to rise. Altria has consistently grown the company's earnings and continues to maintain strong cash flow. Altria's earnings per share rose steadily throughout 2018 from March to September and the company still beat estimates in December of last year.

Altria's flagship Marlboro brand remains strong at nearly 43% of the domestic market despite some small market share losses, and the Altria has consistently been able to increase prices and cut costs to offset revenue losses from volume declines. Revenues increased during 3 of the 4 quarters last year despite a 5.5% drop in domestic shipment volumes Shares of the US's leading tobacco company have also risen steadily since reaching a short-term bottom in late January of this year.

Data by YCharts

Altria has generally traded at 12-20x forward earnings estimates and the company currently trades at less than 12x current 2019 consensus estimates of $5.40 share.

The key for Altria is IQOS and when FDA approval, if at all, will come. IQOS is a form of technology for smoking also known as heat stick that uses technology to heat tobacco rather burning it will a smoker inhales through a device that looks like a metal pipe. Philip Morris International developed this technology and Altria has the exclusive right to sell and distribute such technology in the US if this technology is approved by the FDA.

If the FDA approves IQOS for sale and distribution in the US the next question will be what if any limits are their on the company's ability to sell these products that have been so successful overseas. IQOS technology has is used by nearly 60% of adult smokers in Japan and has taken nearly 10% market share in the Japanese smoking industry. Analysts also project this technology would significantly shake-up the US market if approved. The IQOS technology is also expensive right now, so higher end markets like the US would likely be more ideal than even the current markets in Europe and Asia where the technology has been successful.

The FDA has made several main arguments against approving IQOS in the US, nearly all of which are weak arguments that are not likely to stand up over time. None of the FDA's current arguments against the implementation of IQOS should hold up long-term.

The first argument the FDA rejected is that IQOS devices significantly reduce the risk of tobacco related diseases. Here the problem is just that there isn't a lot of evidence yet, since most studies on IQOS have been conducted by tobacco companies. The fact is IQOS devices deliver less nicotine than normal cigarettes and that should make them less addictive. A study by Konstantinos Farsalinos found that while the total smoke from a single tobacco cigarette provided about 2 mg of nicotine, the total aerosol from a single Heat Stick/Heet contained about 1.4 mg.

The primary reason most smokers have health problems is because they become addicted and can't stop smoking even after experience tobacco related health issues. The FDA also themselves admitted that IQOS devices exposed smokers to fewer hazardous chemicals.

The FDA has also argued that many current traditional cigarette smokers will become dual smokers and won't be able to afford these heat sticks. These are bad arguments, obviously once IQOS is introduced in the US market their eventually will be competition and innovation, and their will be products sold to lower end users. There's also not reason to think smokers would continue to use traditional cigarettes when they can get their fix without the same exposure to nicotine and other hazardous chemicals.

IQOS has already been approved in much of Europe and more research on these products will be done over time, but no one is arguing that these heat sticks are worse for you than normal cigarettes. The core problem with the FDA's arguments is none of them come remotely close to suggesting IQOS is more harmful than traditional cigarettes, the overwhelming evidence points to the exact opposite conclusion.

If IQOS technology enjoyed the similar sales in the US as what has been seen in Japan it could boost Altria's revenues significantly and also insulate the company from significant revenue loss from a slow down in traditional cigarette sales. There will be competition and innovation after IQOS is legalized in the US, but legalization will occur, and when the FDA approves these devices Altria will be positioned significant better than any of the company's competitors for some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.