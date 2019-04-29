Tallgrass Energy: Why I Sold

My concern is that the conflicts of interest inherent in the MLP model will once again rear their ugly head and negatively affect LP shareholders.

Last December I wrote a bullish Seeking Alpha article on Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) suggesting the 8.7% yield supported by two high-quality pipeline assets was very attractive. The fact that TGE had previously eliminated the IDRs and had transitioned to a dividend-paying corporation (no K-1) also were cited as positive developments. Finally, CEO David Dehaemers had recently purchased 20,000 shares of TGE at an average price of $20.52. It seemed like a good time to get into an undervalued stock. As the chart below shows, it was:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The units are up 11% in four months (13.3% counting the February $0.52 dividend payment). Not bad.

Blackstone

Some of you are likely wondering if the assets are high quality, and the yield is 8.9%, why sell now? I'll tell you: the 100% takeover of Tallgrass' general partner ("GP") by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners. Blackstone also bought 44% of the LP. The transaction closed in early March. While some shareholders may view this as a bullish development due to Blackstone's greater ability to raise capital and its activity with respect to infrastructure deals, I disagree.

The MLP model is fundamentally flawed - at least for limited partners ("LP"). The LP typically has to carry all the financing obligations while paying incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") up to the general partner ("GP"). While Tallgrass had previously eliminated its IDR payments, the new GP owners (Blackstone) could very easily decide to roll up Tallgrass with other private equity midstream assets and reestablish IDRs. Note that might also be a taxable event for current LP shareholders.

The bottom line is that Blackstone likely didn't purchase Tallgrass just for the LP's attractive yield (currently at 8.9%). Investors like Blackstone need to get 15-20% minimum to make a deal worth the time and effort.

Further, note that the 44% of LP shares Blackstone received as part of the $3.3 billion deal were obtained by buying the shares of the executive management team. For instance Dehaemers now only owns 2.1 million LP units, down from 31.5 million units as a result of the deal. Dehaemers has cashed out. And so have I.

Also, Blackstone currently has the power to appoint seven of nine board members. Dehaermers has the right to appoint the other two as long as he remains as the CEO. And his comments on the Q4 conference call regarding his future as CEO were less than "committed":

I've been doing this for a six and a half, seven years. We have a great team here. We’re keen to keep it going. Our new partners were keen to have the same people up and running the company, keep it going. So, I would just - I've committed through the end of this year to at least be the CEO for that period of time.

Blackstone owns the GP, controls the board, and the MLP model enables the GP to do pretty much what it wants with the LP in order to maximize returns. The GP can even require the LP to pay it significant "management fees." For example, read my Seeking Alpha article TLP: Quizzical Happenings Surrounding the Q3 Earnings Report to see how ArcLight Capital used an "omnibus agreement" to drastically increase the fees TransMontaigne Partners had to pay up to the GP. This sucked all the benefits of TLP's high coverage ratio (i.e. distribution upside) right out of the units. As a result, ArcLight ended up buying the LP on the cheap, in my opinion. Just another example of a broken MLP model - and one of the main reasons that the MLP sector - as measured by the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), has been such a laggard for many years now despite rapidly-growing domestic O&G production:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Summary and Conclusion

It might be a mistake to sell TGE units at this time, but it feels right. After watching what ArcLight did to TLP, I'd feel like an idiot to watch it happen once again to Tallgrass Energy. And now that Blackstone owns the GP, and has increased control and power over the board, the chances that Blackstone could seek to push transactions that would be less than auspicious to LP unit holders is very high, in my opinion.

Meantime, note the $0.53/share quarterly ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29, and the date-of-record is Tuesday, April 30. As a result, it's likely the stock will trade in step with that payment. The EPS report is due out on May 7. I doubt they'll any impact by Blackstone in this report, but I suspect by Q2 there will be some changes.

Speaking of dividends, note that the coverage ratio as of the Q4 EPS report was 1.36x. Very conservative, and more so considering the relatively small $0.01/share recent increase in the dividend. It's TLP all over again as there's obviously a large chunk of distributable cash flow that Blackstone likely has its eye on. LP unit holders beware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.