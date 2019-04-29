Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks - So Should You

We believe this development signals that there are significant purchase opportunities, not only at some of these companies, but also possibly in the energy vertical overall. We focus on CRL and KMI for starters.

The Sector's Lost Decade

Yes, this has been a lost decade for energy shares, as exemplified by the performance of the XLE Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (US Equities) over the past twenty years. XLE trades where it used to trade in 2007! Under such circumstances, it has been tough for investors to make money in the sector over the past decade…

Commodity and, in particular, oil prices are notoriously hard to predict. The energy sector’s performance has been volatile over the past ten years, but not quite as much as many believe it was. Simply using again XLE as a benchmark, we can see there have been wide gyrations during the period, but this is nothing that a knowledgeable investor would consider out of the realm or range of possibilities for assets in the equity category. This is especially true, given the fact that the energy vertical had performed rather well over the preceding decade. The S&P 500 energy sector's ascent between August 2002 and May 2008 went virtually uninterrupted.

Oil Prices Outlook: Anybody's Guess but A Bullish Case Can Be Made...

These gyrations have everything to do with a number of factors that themselves are difficult to predict, and they remain so for the time being. Surely, global growth concerns could dampen oil prices. Economic slowdowns, trade disputes and other geopolitical risks may impact prices. As may of course inventory and supply concerns. Other parameters that may place downward pressure on oil prices include the emergence of new supply from US shales to renewables, dramatic technological breakthroughs, and a renewed commitment to exploration. Further, increased conservation efforts and energy use restrictions that may be enforced to combat pollution in China, for example, could result in mandates to cut certain types of energy use – or not – and complicate supply and demand dynamics. Caution is thus warranted. The potential risk of a sharp industry turnaround always remains a concern.

This said, there are a number of parameters that may sustain oil prices over the next few months and years. The U.S. economy is still growing. China, India, and other developing nations will likely seek more energy as they upgrade their infrastructure, must meet the needs of their fast-growing middle class, and modernize their economies. Also, a perception of looser monetary policies may be helping. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been more dovish, reducing the number of projected 2019 rate hikes to zero. China has cut reserve requirements for its banks. Oil prices have recently jumped to 5-month highs.

Rising geopolitical tensions including global trade tensions, instability in South Asia, unfortunately perennial tensions in the Middle East, and other risks of war, terrorism, etc., may also impact the price of oil. How so of course depends on the developments at hand and outcomes. The BlackRock geopolitical risk dashboard details the respective weighs of various geopolitical risks. European fragmentation appears to have led the way recently. Meanwhile, supply rationalization efforts, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreeing to curtail production and Saudi Arabia lobbying for more, are likely to add at least some upward pressure on oil prices for some time to come. OPEC and its allies recently agreed to continue production cuts until the end of June, at which point the market will be able to assess the full impact of US sanctions on Iran and the crisis in Venezuela, and members may decide whether to extend oil output cuts. The next regular talks are scheduled on June 25-26. The energy minister of OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, recently said that the market is looking oversupplied until the end of the year. As long as inventories exceed normal levels, OPEC may choose to stay the course.

Other more local concerns including U.S. demands that allies stop using Iranian oil and declines in Venezuelan production may also have an impact. The United States has been increasing its own oil exports in recent months while imposing sanctions on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran in an effort to reduce those two countries' shipments to global markets. Washington’s policies have thus introduced a new layer of uncertainty for OPEC and oil strategists; predicting global supply and demand behavior remains a challenging exercise. This said, efforts at restraining supply seem to have found momentum, helping stabilize or sustain oil prices for the time being.

In sum, caution seems warranted. In particular, the ascent of renewables remains a key long-term unknown. But a bullish case can surely be made for oil prices. The case is of course that much more compelling, contingent upon producers’ discipline and ability to restrain supply—both domestically and globally.

The Energy Sector is Undervalued

Further, and quite importantly for us investors, the energy vertical appears rather undervalued. Granted, many energy companies still have rather poor fundamentals and a limited ability to generate free cash flow; well, oil was sharply down not that long ago, after all… But they are rather attractive on a price-to-book / value basis - as long as liquidity is no major concern, of course.

A BlackRock blog post made popular by a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor shows how cheap energy stocks have become. The group now trades at a nearly 50% discount to the broader S&P 500 on a price-to-book basis - the largest discount since the late 1990s. This may sure lay the ground for some sector outperformance in the quarters to come, especially if producers can maintain discipline. To be confirmed, of course.

Large Insider Purchases in the Energy Sector: Those in the Know Buy...

In March 2019, insiders have bought more than $5 million worth of shares each of Continental Resources (CLR), Kinder Morgan (KMI), New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE), and Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP).

You may also recall that at the end of December 2018, an insider purchased a massive block of shares of Chesapeake Energy (CHK).

We focus on CLR and KMI for starters.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Reasons for Hope

Harold Hamm, CEO and Chairman, who retains a majority stake and continues to control all operational decisions, bought close to 1.4 million shares at approx. $43-$44 a share, for a total of $60 million, in February and March 2019. This is a large contingent of insider purchases by a top executive. Surely, worth investigating and tracking.

Continental Resources has built a premier portfolio of assets in unconventional resource plays including the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, and the STACK and SCOOP developments in Oklahoma. These assets represent multiple decades of future development and production growth and yield investment returns that rank among the best in the industry.The firm is the largest, and one of the lowest cost, producers in North Dakota’s Bakken oil field. It relies on a combination of ECO-Pad drilling techniques, horizontal drilling, and well stimulation using high pressure water and sand to crack rock formations deep underground and harvest more reservoir resources.

The combination of oil production growth, growing positive cash flow, as forecast, and solid inventory, appears to bode well for the firm – and the stock. In turn, cash flow improvements may help reduce the still high level of debt. The firm has an above-average debt-to-equity ratio of approx. 94%, which is detrimental to financial health. This indicates that it has been more aggressive with using debt to finance growth than 61% of its peers in the Oil & Gas Exploration and Production industry. While CLR's P/E Ratio of 17.14 is greater than 72% of other companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration and Production industry, the stock does not appear to be prohibitively expensive. Further, a Return on Equity of 17.53% shows that it is able to reinvest its earnings more efficiently than 82% of its peers in the Oil & Gas Exploration and Production industry, making it a rather attractive play. Finally, CLR's EPS Growth Rate (2.638 for Earnings per share, 50.9 sales, trailing 12 months) is greater than 99% of its peers in the Oil & Gas Exploration and Production industry.

The firm's stock appears to be consolidating after climbing back from reaching a one-year bottom of $35.54 in December 2018. It is scheduled to report on 4/29/19.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): An Incremental Grower

Executive Chairman Richard Kinder has bought nearly $60 million worth of shares at $18-$19+ a share in February and March 2019. As of publication of this article, he is still accumulating stock. This is a large contingent of insider purchases by a top executive. Surely, worth investigating and tracking.

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. The firm owns an interest in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 157 terminals. Its pipelines transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and more. Its terminals store and handle petroleum products, chemicals and other products. It has the largest natural gas transmission network in North America and is connected to every important U.S. natural gas production field and demand center. Kinder Morgan transports approximately 40% of all the natural gas consumed in the U.S., and the company is also the largest terminal operator in North America. The revolutionary shale plays across the United States are creating a tremendous need for more energy infrastructure, which bodes well for KMI. The group invests billions of dollars each year to build new and expand existing assets and meet demand.

Importantly, the firm operates like a toll road and receives a fee for its services, generally avoiding commodity price risk. Its customers include major oil companies, energy producers and shippers, local distribution companies and businesses across many industries. It generates more than 95% of its cash flows from take-or-pay and other fee-based contracts. The fee-based model renders Kinder Morgan’s business more resilient and predictable than the majority of stocks in the energy vertical.

KMI's P/E Ratio of 29.81 is greater than 71% of other companies in the Oil & Gas Transportation Services industry. Shares trade for 18-times forward profits. KMI's EPS Growth Rate (.667) is greater than 96% (trailing) of peers in the Oil & Gas transportation services industry. A gross margin of 50.91% is more than 83% of peers, freeing cash to spend on business operations. As indicated by the Operating Margin (around 25%), KMI controls its costs and expenses better than 74% of its peers. The ongoing addition of new income streams as new initiatives get greenlit, a backlog in growth projects, the company's diminishing debt load and interest payments following dividend cuts in 2015, and a significant improvement in the payout ratio, also make Kinder Morgan a somewhat attractive play.

However, a Return on Equity of only 4.4%, a heavy debt maturity schedule and significant interest income consuming about half of operating income, may dampen our enthusiasm a bit. The firm is able to reinvest its earnings less efficiently than 61% of its competitors in the Oil & Gas Transportation Services industry. KMI's dividend yield of 4% is on par with other companies in the Oil & Gas Transportation Services industry, but a payout ratio of nearly 109.25% seems to ensure that KMI's earnings now support the dividend payouts, at least more than others in the group.

KMI seems to be consolidating just under $20 after completing a W pattern.

Other Insider Purchases Worth Exploring

Other major recent insider purchases are listed below. They may constitute more exotic plays (possibly riskier investments, yet may produce attractive returns in a few cases). We may send separate reports to address these.

New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE) - The energy infrastructure company converts existing power plants, builds new gas-fired facilities, and provides cleaner reliable energy solutions. The CEO bought $5.8 million worth of shares at $9.84 per share on 3/28/19. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) - The natural gas gatherer in the United States saw its president and CEO purchase more than $5 million worth of shares at around $20.5 per share on 3/21/19. Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) - Formerly Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, the limited partnership company owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, bought $7.3 million worth of stock at $23.76 a share on 3/27/2019. Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) - The independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company and Mid-Continent operator focuses its operations in Oklahoma. Victor Khosla, Founder, Chief Investment Officer & Senior Managing Director, Strategic Value Partners, LLC, a distressed and deep-value investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with assets of approximately $8.0 billion, bought $4.5 million worth of stock at $5.40 a share on 4/4/19. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) - The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. Archie Dunham, Chairman of the Board of Directors, purchased more than $9 million worth of shares of stock at an average price of just under $2 at the end of last year (2018). Shares now trade around $3, thus just about 50% higher. Denbury Resources (DNR) - The independent oil and natural gas company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The President and CEO purchased $300,000 worth of shares at an average of $2 per share on 3/26/2019.

In conclusion, the energy sector appears undervalued. This has prompted both large insider purchases and mergers and acquisitions activity including the recently announced buyout of Anadarko by Chevron, a large deal. Investing in the sector at the present time is likely to reward investors handsomely. Many mistakenly fear that investing success in the sector is contingent upon oil price appreciation. But some firms like KMI operate as toll takers and do not incur commodity price risk. Others whose output does depend on the price of oil may be able to thrive even if oil prices are under (moderate) pressure. CLR is a case in point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.