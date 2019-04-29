New Gold: Perhaps Time To Think Long-Term

New Gold will continue to underperform in 2019, while it is still working on the Rainy River. However, it is perhaps time to begin accumulating the stock on weakness.

Production was 123,263 Au Eq. Oz, which was driven higher mainly by an excellent performance at Rainy River and in-line production at New Afton.

New Gold posted revenue of $167.9 million for Q1'19, down 13.1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 6.7% sequentially.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold, Inc.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NGD) is mainly a gold producer with two producing mines in North America, the New Afton and the Rainy River mines.

The company also owns the Blackwater project and expects to receive Environmental Assessment approval later this year.

New Gold presents some potential growth particularly in 2020 when the Rainy River will be fully operational, and CapEx will drop much lower.

The new project called the Blackwater open pit mine could be an interesting play assuming higher gold price (with proved and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8, respectively).

However, the Rainy River mine was a thorny issue last year, due to "lower grade and a higher strip ratio has the transition to Phase 2" that triggered a higher operating cost. Progress has been made during the first quarter of 2019, and Renaud Adams, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We are very encouraged that with the Rainy River Mine has delivered second consecutive quarter of in line results as the operations continue to improve quarter-over-quarter. And we remain focused on repositioning the operation for efficient and sustainable mining that will drive our objectives to become free cash flow in 2020.

Balance Sheet in 1Q 2019. The Raw Numbers

New Gold NGD 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 169.5 185.6 142.5 193.5 193.2 195.3 147.1 157.4 167.9 Net Income in $ Million 37.5 23.1 27.0 -195.6 -29.5 -302.0 -168.5 -727.7 -13.4 EBITDA $ Million - - 88.4 -230.0 59.9 -305.5 73.4 -614.9 66.8 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22.12% 12.45% 18.95% 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.07 0.04 0.05 -0.34 -0.05 -0.52 -0.29 -1.26 -0.02 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 76.8 88.5 83.2 111.6 65.1 66.0 51.1 62.9 74.3 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 143.7 188.1 135.6 100.2 68.7 50.1 56.4 39.4 50.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -61.5 -99.6 -75.1 11.4 -3.6 15.9 -4.7 23.5 23.9 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 349.5 198.8 207.1 216.2 191.3 167.4 129.0 103.7 132.3 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 954 919 977 1008 1008 959 940 781 781 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 528.1 575.8 576.2 578.1 578.7 578.7 578.7 579.1 579.1

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar/YCharts

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

Net loss for the quarter was $13.4 million or $0.02 per share with an adjusted net loss of $1.8 million or $0.00 per share. Finally, operating cash flow from continuing operations was $74.3 million or $0.13 per share. Rob Chausse noted in the conference call:

The first quarter revenue from continuing operations was $168 million driven by sales of approximately 89,000 gold ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,301 per ounce and sales of 20.2 million pounds of copper at $2.79 per pound.

2 - Free cash flow Free cash flow for 1Q'19 was $23.9 million, which is encouraging.

Free cash flow yearly is now $58.1 million after a long negative trend with significant CapEx due to Rainy River and New Afton.

NGD passes the FCF test.

Source: NGD Presentation

3 - Net debt has been reduced this quarter as promised

New Gold is showing a reduced net debt of $649 million.

The company has a $400 million credit facility maturing in 2021 with an undrawn part of $288 million (Approximately $112 million of $400 million has been used for Letters of Credit as at March 31, 2019). However, the company has indicated it intends to move out the LoC from the credit facility.

Finally, New Gold has a gold stream obligation (Royal Gold (RGLD) on Rainy River) totaling $167.5 million as of March 31, 2019.

4 - Gold production details as of March 31, 2019

Production was 123,263 Au Eq. Oz, which was driven higher mainly by a solid performance at Rainy River and in-line production at New Afton.

Gold equivalent comes from three different metals: Gold, silver, and copper.

Gold price realized in 1Q'19 was $1,301 per Au Oz.

Details per metal are indicated below:

While the Rainy River reported another excellent quarter in gold equivalent production, conversely, New Afton mine delivered a slightly weaker quarter in line with expectation. Renaud Adams, the CEO, said in the conference call:

At New Afton another solid quarter with in line production and operating expenses results. We have initiated the B3 C-zone development program advancing the exploration drill towards the C-zone. The sustaining and growth capital expected to increase in the second quarter and for the remaining of the year as we ramp up our B3 C-zone capital activities.

Gold Production per Mine 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Rainy River - 28,509 40,016 55,219 55,538 77,202 61,557 New Afton gold production 21,569 22,384 19,998 18,637 19,916 18,778 17,841 Cerro San Pedro 7,951 7,177 4,448 2,895 2,079 1,448 0

Note: The Cerro San Pedro mine has ceased to produce gold.

5 - 2019 Guidance

Source: NGD Presentation

The big issue is that AISC per gold equivalent (co-product) is estimated at $1,380 per Au Eq. Oz due exclusively to Rainy River with a 2019 CapEx of ~$230 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

New Gold is starting 2019 with a solid quarter, which is delivering satisfying revenues that the company needed. The main engines to the company's strong growth are the Rainy River and the New Afton mines.

However, the Rainy River mine is still in a transition period with the complete cost analysis and capital budget to be defined in Q3'19 and finalizing of the mine plan in Q4. Sustaining capital will significantly decrease in 2020 as deferred construction and mill upgrades are completed.

Source: NGD Presentation (part)

New Gold will continue to underperform in 2019, in my opinion, while it is still working on the Rainy River. However, we are approaching a time where it would be wise to begin accumulating the stock on any weakness, betting for better days in 2020.

Technical analysis

NGD is barely trading at support right now. The stock price is trading within a rising channel pattern with line resistance at $1.35 (I recommend selling 50% of your position at this level depending on the price of gold) and line support at about $0.90 (I recommend buying below support, expecting some improvement by 2020).

Meanwhile, I believe that trading the stock short-term, at least for the first two quarters of 2019, is the only viable alternative here. However, there will be a time soon where it would be wise to keep a portion of your position for the longer term, especially on any weakness below $0.90.

