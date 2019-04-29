Data I/O: Buy The Dips

But the company's strong market position, solid finances, and structural tailwinds should limit any downside from here.

There are no signs of a cyclical upturn, and there are risks in the macro environment, though.

While progress is slower than we expected, especially with the SentriX, we still think there are good reasons to buy the shares at these reduced levels.

We argued in February that Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is a long-term buy, and we hold a position in the SHU portfolio (since October 18 last year, when we bought 500 shares at $5.36).

That looked like to play out at first, with the shares recovering, but the Q1 figures were not well received, and the shares have moved back quite considerably:

Our SHU position has now moved in the red, and here, we try to answer whether this sell-off offers a buying opportunity or whether something more nefarious is going on.

A quick recap of what the company does. The company is the market leader in machines for the provisioning of logical and memory chips, with most of the sales going to the automotive sector where it really has a commanding position.

It also sells to programming centers, a market that tends to be quite cyclical, and the stock went down from a top well above $10 last year as 2017 has been a cyclical peak in that market.

Given the continuous rise in electronic content and the continuous rise in complexity of these, the automotive market is less cyclical and is now more important for the company, responsible for 55% of its revenue.

Our long-term buy thesis was simply based on a number of stylized facts, discussed at length in previous articles:

The strong competitive position of the company.

The gradual increase in importance of the automotive market, reducing the overall cyclical nature of demand for the company.

The much-improved finances of the company, enabling it to weather a cyclical downturn much better than previous downturns.

The opening up of a new, bigger market, secure provisioning for the IoT sector with the company's SentriX.

Q4 Results

Below, we provided a little table with the main results and their evolution:

Q217 Q3 Q4 Q118 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q119 sales 9.1 9.6 8.1 7.6 7.2 6.5 7.9 6.1 bookings 10.1 8.2 7.6 6.2 7.2 7.0 6.5 6.2 backlog 4.7 4.6 4.0 2.7 1.9 3.1 1.9 2.0 gross margin 56.9 62.1 58.5 57.9 59.0 63.0 58.2 60.8 adj EBITDA 1.7 2.3 1.4 0.57 1.3 1.0 1.2 0.5

Revenue in Q1 came in $1M below expectations and 20.6% below Q1 a year ago, which is the main reason for the sell-off in the shares. Q1 tends to be the low point in the year, even if that didn't play out last year as the sector cooled from a torrid 2017.

Bookings were merely flat, which is more encouraging, a picture which is reinforced by management comments during the Q1CC:

our bookings were about the same as last year's Q1, although on $6.1 million of sales in the 2019 period, our book-to-bill moved just above 1.0. We're hoping to be a bit stronger on bookings, but we saw some deals push into early Q2 from Q1.

This strength derives from the automotive market, especially in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), which is a little surprising to us, given the strong economic slowdown in Europe, especially in the industrial sector.

If you look at the share price graph above, you will have noticed that the decline in the share price occurred well before the Q1 results, and here is the likely culprit (Q1CC):

Overall, we saw the effects of multiple announcements from semi companies discussing weaker demand in Q1. We are hopeful that their forecast of a stronger second half are accurate.

If that stronger second-half demand materializes, we could see the shares recovering from the recent declines, and we would argue there are more reasons for that.

Besides the disappointing Q1 revenue, other metrics don't show a noted deterioration, so the sell-off might be a little overdone although it has to be said the other metrics don't show a marked improvement either.

This dovetails with what is going on in the programming sector, which management assumes to be flat this year. Luckily enough, they expect automotive to remain strong for the year. The company keeps on cementing its competitive position (Q1CC):

We had a good win in automotive and a breakthrough win at a contract manufacturer in Southeast Asia. We hadn't done business with this customer in over a decade. But the Data I/O service support long-term stability in our products were fundamental in winning them over. We continue to win UFS deals in automotive and expect this trend to continue and grow in automotive, this year and beyond. On the product side, we announced turbo boost in the first quarter, which effectively doubles our flash programming performance for infotainment applications.

The SentriX, their new secure provisioning device for the IoT market is still in the market development phase that is supposed to end next year. As a result of that and the shift in business model, where the company now places the device at customers and charge them on a per-use basis rather than selling the device, revenue from the SentriX is still really modest.

But there is progress as they placed another SentriX at a key customer and now have five of these out in the market in total, and there is more progress, albeit slow (Q1CC):

SentriX will expand device supports, grow our system footprint in strategic locations, gain more OEM-driven leads, and begin to monetize the sales funnel we've created with our strategic semiconductor supports over the past couple of years.

Security concerns are becoming much more prominent, and this should favor adoption of secure provisioning with the SentriX as a main beneficiary (Q1CC):

It's very clear to me that the second-generation or the concurrent generation of products now being designed in IoT are demanding security... We're seeing secure microcontrollers being announced by nearly every microcontroller company, and they're providing an integrated capability whereas a secure element would be providing a standalone capability. We're seeing things that have been retrofitted onto existing designs, we're seeing new ground-up designs from companies.

While the benefits seem self-explanatory, it's useful to see them spelled out once more (Q1CC):

without security, you can't really securely update the products, you can't control your firmware update, number one, and number two, you can't really monetize the data you get from the product, because you have to make sure that data are uncorrupted. And the beautiful thing is when you employ a strategy of using a secure element or secure microcontroller, that gets provisioned by SentriX, you secure your firmware over the life cycle of the product, you can protect your data, and you also secure your supply chain. All at the same time.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Their GAAP margins have been maintained in healthy territory, and the gradual increase in gross margin is notable, even if the cyclical downturn that started last year has prevented further improvements.

The company is managing cost better than in previous downturns, with operating cost at $3.7M, down from $4.1M in Q1 2018. The company embarked on cost-cutting program last year, and this is one reason why operational margins have stayed positive. Another reason is that the cyclical downturn is milder than previous ones as automotive has become a much more important part of demand.

But the most important reason is simply that performance pay was lower due to the decline in the business and share price.

Cash

One mild worry we do have is the development of cash flow:

Data by YCharts

Cash flow was negative in Q1 with their cash balance declining from $18.3M at the end of Q4 to $14.8M at the end of Q1. That seems a worryingly rapid decline, but things aren't as bad as they seem:

An increase in inventories of $500K.

An increase in accounts receivable of $900K.

$1.2M spent on year-end accrued annual incentive compensation and 401k matching.

Spending $312K on share buybacks in the quarter (taking them to $1M of their $2M buyback program started in October last year).

But even after taking all that onboard cash declined mildly, which is not something we like to see. It isn't surprising though, as the quarter eked out only a minute profit.

There is no reason for panic, though. The company has no debt, and more than a third of its market capitalization is cash.

The $2M buyback program started last October is halfway and has managed to break and even reverse the upward trend in the share count:

Data by YCharts

The company is likely to keep this up for the other half, but without a cyclical recovery, one might wonder whether buyback becomes a structural feature.

Yet, the fact that there is a buyback during a cyclical downturn testifies to the changed fortunes of the company which tended to suffer from significant losses and cash bleed during previous downturns.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

On an earnings and EBITDA basis, the company commands a considerable valuation, but these are GAAP figures and backwards-looking, although they're not set to improve much this year, if any.

Conclusion

Since the company doesn't provide formal guidance and the few things they said about their outlook don't point to any immediate upturn, it's difficult to see this as a convincing buy at the moment, as it is possible to see more pain in the shares if the world economy deteriorates.

On the other hand, the reasons we provided for buying the shares (summarized above) remain in place, but they play out a little slower than we would have liked.

Given its leading market position, the structural increases in electronics in automotive, and the coming ramping of SentriX, and the company's finances, we think that the downside is fairly limited in all but the most bleakest scenarios for the world economy.

That is, we still think this is a buy-the-dip kind of situation, and the shares just dipped.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.