Time For Re-Allocation In PIMCO Municipal Bond CEFs

Based on the fundamentals and the high premium of PCQ, we do recommend to re-allocate your position to PZC.

Municipal bond closed-end funds are a great investment vehicle but we should not be eager to pay each price when there is no justified reason.

Introduction

Municipal bonds are debt obligations issued by public entities that use the loans to fund public projects such as the construction of schools, hospitals, and highways. We find two main reasons to consider municipal bonds:

Interest income generally federally tax-exempt: In general, the interest you earn from your tax-exempt municipal securities is exempt from federal income tax and, in some cases, state or local income tax, depending on whether you are a resident of the state that issued the bond. While municipal bonds' coupons are often lower than those offered by similarly rated corporate bonds, the fact that interest income is tax-free can result in the yields being comparable, or even higher in some cases.

It may be a difficult task for the individual investor to reach the municipal bond markets, but fortunately, the closed-end funds are a great way to invest in such assets. Municipal bond CEFs are actively managed by qualified managers and have well-chosen and diversified portfolios. They are a perfect choice for conservative investors or just to include an additional "safety" to your portfolio.

No doubt, municipal bonds closed-end funds are a great investment vehicle but even in this calm sector, we see irrational behavior. The purpose of our article is to inform you to avoid one risky CEF and to suggest you how to re-allocate your money in very similar CEF with a much lower premium.

Basic Overview Of The Funds

The heroes of our article are PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC). Both of them invest in investment-grade, fixed-income municipal bonds and are both exempt from federal income tax. Most of the investments in their portfolios are from issuers located in California.

Actually, I am not going to delve into too many details because the information which I need is to figure out how similar are these two funds. In terms of fund sponsor, area of investing, effective leverage, duration and expense ratios PCQ and PZC are almost identical and we do not find a fundamental reason for the deviation in their prices. I want to highlight the curious fact that they even have the same portfolio manager in the face of Mr. David Hammer.

PCQ:

PZC:

The Strong Correlation Between The Net Asset Values

When you decide to invest your money in closed-end funds, the net asset value of the fund is what you buy. As we saw, these two CEFs are very identical and the performance of their net asset value will prove that. In this section, I will spend time on the movements of their prices and the relationship between their net asset values.

Let's start with the past performance of the net asset values. No doubt, the good results are one of the reasons why we find PIMCO funds traded at premiums on a constant basis. The chart above confirms that for the past decade, the net asset value of PCQ achieved almost the same return as the net asset value of PZC. So, comparing the past performance of the net asset values we can conclude that the price of PCQ does not deserve any significant premium above the price of PZC. Additionally, in the second chart, you can easily notice the strong correlation between the two metrics.

Now it is time to see the other important part of the closed-end funds - the prices. Currently, PCQ is trading at $18.07 per share and an extremely high premium of 32.58%. Actually, the highest premium since inception.

Usually, we are not trying to implement some complex strategies and just to use the simplest and proven ones. If you believe in the mean reversion, most probably you have already closed your long position in PCQ but for the rest of our audience, I just want to highlight the 6-month average premium of 24.95% and the 3-year average premium of 2.41%. I believe most of you will agree that the risk/reward ratio to hold a long position in PCQ is not in our favor. If the net asset value continues its unmoved behavior, I do not see much potential for capital gain. Furthermore, there is one big risk for the price which we are going to discuss later in our analysis.

On the other hand, PZC is trading at $10.32 per share and 6.39% premium which is even lower than the 6-month average premium of 7.53%. Over the past years, PZC proved that it also can be traded at a significantly higher premium.

The one-year Z-score is a powerful statistical indicator which can help us to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean. The 1.72 points Z-score of PCQ and the Z-score of -0.28 points for PZC are just coming to confirm the assumption that PCQ is overpriced.

Statistically, we find almost three standard deviations between the prices of the funds:

The Reason Behind This Opportunity

Looking at these similar funds managed by the same portfolio manager, the most important question is what caused this huge difference of a 26% premium between the funds. On the market, greed and fear are very powerful feelings and sometimes they are able to obscure our rational thinking.

The recent dividend cut of the dividend of PZC was the key factor for the decrease in its price. The management team decided to decrease the dividend from $0.0450 to $0.0419 per share.

The only reason which I find for this significantly higher premium is the slightly higher current yield of PCQ. The distribution rate of PCQ is 0.24% higher than the distribution rate of PZC. Here is the moment when I see the greed to receive a slightly higher return at all costs and no matter if you have to pay a huge premium. Of course, it can be also a fear to not miss this "great opportunity."

I am okay with the fact that the market participants are looking for higher yields and they want to bust their returns but you have to compare the positives and the negative factors which may affect your investment. There is one big risk related to the dividend which can demolish the price of PCQ - a potential dividend cut.

How about a dividend cut for PCQ?

The earnings/coverage ratio is an important metric for the fixed-income closed-end funds and most of the investors pay serious attention to it. Basically, it compares the earnings of the fund to the distributed dividend. In other words, if the earnings/coverage ratio is not sufficient, the managers might have to cut the dividend in the near future. Currently, the earnings/coverage ratio of PCQ is 78.46% which is a sign for growing issues.

Another metric important for CEFs' dividend sustainability (especially if they do not have 100% coverage) is UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income). The trend of change in UNII is very important because if it is decreasing, the fund cannot sustain the dividend for a much longer time, and if it is increasing, there might be a special dividend coming or an increase in the regular dividend. PCQ still has positive UNII balance which helps to maintain the current dividend unchanged but the downtrend of the UNII balance is obvious and undisputed. A fact which we consider as another red flag for the future dividend.

The Key Point

Simple Statistics : PCQ is trading at a 32.58% premium, which is 7.63% above its 6-month average and about 30.17% above its 3-year average premium. Argument : A revert to mean, even if partial, should occur in the near term and market conditions, or fundamental catalysts, may drive it to a full revert to mean or even lower.

: PCQ is trading at a 32.58% premium, which is 7.63% above its 6-month average and about 30.17% above its 3-year average premium. : A revert to mean, even if partial, should occur in the near term and market conditions, or fundamental catalysts, may drive it to a full revert to mean or even lower. Fundamentals : The earnings/coverage ratio of PCQ remains below the important border of 100% and it seems that UNII balance is used to support the current dividend. Argument : I believe that PCQ is going to use the UNII balance to cover the dividend in the near future but the most logical action from our side will be to leave this sinking boat. No one knows when the management team will decide to cut the dividend but at that moment it seems an inevitable event.

: The earnings/coverage ratio of PCQ remains below the important border of 100% and it seems that UNII balance is used to support the current dividend. : I believe that PCQ is going to use the UNII balance to cover the dividend in the near future but the most logical action from our side will be to leave this sinking boat. No one knows when the management team will decide to cut the dividend but at that moment it seems an inevitable event. The Trend : Anyone who keeps an eye on the CEF universe has taken note of several notable dividend cuts in PIMCO funds which took place this month. The similarity between these funds was exactly the negative earnings/coverage ratio and it proved that the closed-end funds work in a very similar way even when they are managed by PIMCO.

: Anyone who keeps an eye on the CEF universe has taken note of several notable dividend cuts in PIMCO funds which took place this month. The similarity between these funds was exactly the negative earnings/coverage ratio and it proved that the closed-end funds work in a very similar way even when they are managed by PIMCO. Alternative Options: One of the options which we see is to close your long position in PCQ and to go on vacation. If you still want to participate in the municipal bond market and you believe that PIMCO team will continue to outperform their peers, I will recommend to re-allocate your funds to PZC.

Conclusion

Municipal bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them are great investment vehicles which can bring a lot of benefits to your portfolio. A quote from the great investor Warren Buffett says: "Price is what you pay, value is what you get." Following this logic, we think the high premium of PCQ is not justified and the situation around the earnings/coverage ratio may lead to a serious decrease in its price. Ultimately, when you invest in a closed-end fund, the net asset value is what you get. Although we do not recommend investing in funds traded at premiums, we see PZC as an alternative option for your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 04/24/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

