DocuSign: Valuation Attractive Heading Into Upcoming Earnings

The company reported very strong Q4 earnings and FY19 guidance, though the stock has been somewhat muted over recent weeks.

With the market near all-time highs and moving well beyond the late 2018 correction, DocuSign (DOCU) is one of many tech stocks that have reaped the great rebound. However, the stock remains well below its all-time highs of nearly $68 achieved in late August 2018, only a few months after it went public. The post-IPO performance was exceptional, and the stock rebounded nicely during the first few months of the year. However, post-Q4 earnings in March, the stock took a bit of hit with share price still below Q4 levels.

In my view, I think the company is set up in a good position for upcoming Q1 earnings. Guidance for the year includes revenue of $910-915 million, an increase of 30-31%, which was well above consensus expectations for ~$860 million at the time.

In their most recent quarter, revenue grew 34% to nearly $200 million which was significantly above consensus expectations. Billings growth for the quarter came in at an impressive 31% rate. Heading into the upcoming quarterly earnings, I believe the company will continue to impress investors and potentially raise full year guidance after just one quarter. With the stock still nearly 20% below their all-time high, there is plenty of room for upside.

The company's operating model is very simple. They essentially provide an online platform to document signatures for contracts. In a world where more and more business is being executed online, there will continue to be a need for a secure, verified electronic signature platform. Hence, DOCU's $25 billion TAM noted at their recent analyst day will come to fruition over time.

Market Opportunity

During the company's recent analyst day, they noted they have a $25 billion TAM opportunity with DOCU being the leading online player. With management's recent guidance of just under $1 billion in revenue during FY19, the company has captured only 4% of the total addressable market, leaving a lot of room left to run.

The company's solutions are already embedded in several business applications including across the CRM, HCM, and ERP platforms. Partners include Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), and Workday (WDAY). This makes it very easy for users to automatically use DocuSign's services, as it is already embedded in many of the most popular enterprise applications.

The company is also in a wide range of different industries and verticals as their software solution is relatively standard. There is no need to greatly customize the service, which makes it easier for DOCU to move across a variety of verticals with ease. The company also as a great opportunity to expand internationally, as only 17% of their revenue mix is from overseas. As DOCU further penetrates into the domestic market and the global economy continues to encourage international business, DOCU has a significant opportunity to expand their presence internationally.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 34% and reached $199.7 million, which was well ahead of consensus estimates for 30% growth, or just under $150 million in revenue. In addition, the company reported billings growth of 31%, or $262 million, which was slightly lower than their revenue growth. However, the actual dollar value of billings remains significantly higher than the dollar value of revenue, indicating that the company has a strong deferred revenue base in which revenue will come from in future quarters.

During the quarter, subscription revenues grew 37%, driving the growth for the company. Professional services saw only a 5% growth, but this is not the growth engine for the company. Professional services typically include assisting the client during the onboarding process and are not meant to be very profitable, typically being conducted at just over cost.

Subscription revenue during the quarter representing nearly 94% of total revenue, up from 92% in the year ago period. As subscription revenue continues to grow at a faster rate, it would be surprising to see this revenue stream reach 95%+ of total revenue and render the flattish professional services revenue meaningless.

For comparison, gross margin on subscription services remained at 85%, similar to the year ago period. However, overall gross margins slightly declined to 78% compared to 80% in the year ago period due to the weak professional services gross margin of -20%, compared to 22% in the year ago period. Once professional services margins become less meaningful to overall margins, the company should be able to stabilize overall gross margins above 80%.

For the quarter, operating margins came in at 4%, slightly better than 2% in the year ago period. As gross margins begin to stabilize near the 80% level and operating expenses naturally come down, investors should begin to see some meaningful expansion in their operating margins, leading to increased profitability. For the quarter, the company reported an EPS loss of $0.06, which was better than consensus expectations for an EPS loss of $0.11.

Management also provided strong guidance for the upcoming quarter and FY19. For Q1, the company is expecting revenue of $205-210 million, which I believe could be slightly conservative. Billings are expected to be $210-220 million, which is also above the dollar value of revenue, indicating a strong backlog and future revenue growth opportunity. Gross margin is expected to be 78-80%, which I believe could have some potential upside as subscription revenue gross margins remain healthy and growth is much faster in this area of revenue.

For FY19, the company expects $910-915 million in revenue, which represents growth of 30-31% compared to $701 million in revenue last year. When guidance was initially provided, consensus was closer to $860 million in revenue for FY19, representing only a 23% growth rate. I believe management would not provide that much upside to revenue guidance unless they were very confident in achieving and beating that target. Billings for the year are also expected to remain above revenue, with guidance of $1.01-1.03 billion, representing a strong growth of 27%.

Valuation

Valuation for DOCU remains a bit challenging as their is no direct publicly traded compares to compare relative valuations. However, for a company growing over 30% at a $1 billion run-rate, there are a handful of other software-based companies with similar financial characteristics. Although I believe a few of the names in the below chart are slightly overvalued, it demonstrates there could be some upside to DOCU's revenue multiple if they continue to beat consensus expectations and grow at a 30%+ rate.

With a current market cap of $9.7 billion, cash and cash equivalents of ~$930 million, and debt of ~$440 million, the company has an enterprise value of ~$9.2 billion. Using management's FY19 guidance of $910-915 million in revenue, this represents a forward multiple of ~10x.

However, the company continues to grow at an impressive 30%+ and I believe they will be able to beat consensus estimates and raise guidance for the full year. Assuming revenue for FY19 is closer to $950 million, the company's valuation is closer to 9.5x forward revenue. I believe a company growing this fast at scale with expanding margins and a massive untapped market opportunity ahead of them deserves to trades at a premium.

If we assume revenue reaches $950 million during FY19 and grows another 25% in FY20, which would be quite a bit of deceleration and is not likely, we could see FY20 revenue of nearly $1.2 billion, implying a FY20 revenue multiple of only ~7.6x. I believe DOCU's revenue multiple will expand, or at least stay at the current 10-11x level. If my $1.2 billion revenue target is close and we apply a 10x revenue multiple, the stock could have a $12 billion enterprise value at the end of FY19, a 30% upside from today's current levels.

With a $25 billion TAM opportunity, expanding operating margins, and EPS approaching a breakeven level, I believe DOCU is performing exceptionally well. If their upcoming earnings surprise to the upside with guidance potentially raised, I believe investors could see the stock go on a run over the corresponding days.

Risk to DOCU include rising competition from some larger players, such as Adobe (ADBE). Also, companies with high revenue valuations tend to trade in a more volatile fashion if the company demonstrates slower revenue growth or misses consensus expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.