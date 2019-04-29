Humana Set To Recover Losses Or Is Medicare For All A Threat?

The stock price had dropped as low as $233, but is now recovering fast. Can the share price recover fully in spite of the uncertainty around the future of private health insurance? If it can, Humana remains a strong buy at current price, in my view.

Earlier this year I suggested that Humana could break its 2018 high of $350, based on its ability to consistently outperform expectations, and introduction of more efficient digitally enabled services.

The healthcare sector is amongst the worst performing sectors of 2019 to date, thanks in large part to scrutiny of drug prices, PBMs and the threat of state sponsored Medicare.

When I last wrote about Humana I praised the company, noting the growth in membership of its flagship product, Medicare Advantage, which drove $35.7bn of the company’s overall revenues of $56.91bn in 2018 - around 63%. Humana also predicted 12-13% growth in membership in 2019, to between 375,000 - 400,000 members.

In their FY 2018 results Humana also announced initial guidance of non GAAP $17-17.50 EPS, representing an increase of 17-20% on FY18’s $14.55. Last week, Humana also confirmed that it has increased the dividend payout for 2019, to $0.55, from $0.5 - a 10% uplift.

Finally, I noted how the company is attempting to narrow growth and profit margins with its holistic and data driven approach to patient monitoring, and increasing push towards home based healthcare - usually the patient’s preferred option. The company’s benefit ratio for FY18 was 85.1%, whilst the operating cost ratio is 11.1%. My argument is that increased efficiencies will improve these ratios - a rare weak spot in the Humana business model.

Humana are confident that, via their “Bold Goal” initiative they can “improve the health of the communities we serve 20 percent by 2020 and beyond” by addressing issues such as food insecurity and social isolation. They have calculated that each “Unhealthy Day” a patient suffers is associated with approximately $16 higher medical costs per person per month.

This should not be dismissed as PR fluff. Digitally enabled healthcare can, and most likely will transform healthcare, making it more streamlined, personalised, preventive, and, crucially for Humana and its investor base, cheaper to administer.

There was indeed much to celebrate in Humana’s last set of earnings results, and based on the recent dividend announcement, the next set of results, Q119 on 1st May, will continue the trend of outperformance, membership growth, and progress of auxiliary home care and digitally enabled services.

And yet, the share price has taken a battering in recent weeks. So let’s address the big threat on the horizon, not just to Humana, but to all private health insurance providers.

The rising threat of Medicare for All?

Recent share price performance indicates investors believe Medicare For All may dismantle the Private Health Insurance Industry. But can it?

In my last piece on Humana, I noted that:

“The biggest cloud on the horizon for Humana could be Bernie Sanders' announcement that he intends to run for President in 2020. Sanders wants to completely revamp the health insurance industry by introducing Medicare for All, which would eliminate private health insurance altogether.”

It turns out I was exactly right. On Wednesday, 10th April Sanders announced a new “Medicare For All” Bill that, according to CNBC, would “effectively end the private insurance market”. Sanders bill has 14 Senate co-sponsors, and 4 of Sanders’ rivals for the Democratic nomination have also backed the bill.

In reality, Medicare For All is a near impossibility, since it is both economically unfeasible (Sanders’ funding plans involve increasing tax rates across the board, to as high as 70% for those earning more than $10m, whilst eliminating deductibles and copays), and politically too radical, as the bill will face too much opposition to ever see the light of day.

However, where investors in private health insurers are concerned, that is not necessarily the problem. The problem is, to borrow a phrase from the world of crypto, the “FUD” (fear uncertainty and doubt), the Medicare For All movement has created, and will continue to create.

How bad was the share price hit? And was it all down to Medicare For All?

Humana has been one of the worst affected Medicare stocks. From a November 2019 high of $307, until the back end of last week, the stock has done little but fall, and for the last few weeks, fall hard. All the way down to $232 on 17th April.

The problems began initially with a poorly received investor presentation at Humana’s investor day on March 19th, and were compounded by Donald Trump’s proposals of a war on drug prices. Trump believes they are too high, and that something must be done.

Not only is Humana taking serious heat from the Medicare for All promising Democrats, as Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), they have been hauled before the Senate committee and asked to explain why they are not passing on rebates from the drug companies directly to their customers. Trump wants to eliminate the PBM middleman, or at least bring them to heel. More bad news for Humana and its share price.

Can investors believe in the recent recovery and ride the return to 2018 peaks?

This is the million-dollar question. Despite the fact that the Medicare For All storm has only just begun to brew, and will surely reach hurricane proportions by the time of the 2020 elections, Humana’s share price is enjoying a sharp mini-recovery. At close on 23rd April the share price closed at $247.5.

So, is Humana now a strong buy, or a strong sell?

In my view Humana is still a buy, for the same reasons I outlined in my last piece. Nothing has changed in terms of the company’s business model, which, as I have discussed, is a successful and profitable one. The key question is, how much will external changes to health insurance policies and arrangements between drug makers, distributors and patients affect private health insurers like Humana?

As Mentioned above, it still seems highly unlikely that Medicare For All could become a reality. What is for sure is that it will become a cause célèbre for both Democrats and Republicans from now until after the conclusions of the 2020 elections.

This is unlikely to be good news for the share prices of Private Health Insurers in the run up to the next election. Should a Democrat candidate be elected, the chances are that they will look to wage war on private health insurers - to demonstrate that they are delivering on their 2020 election promises. But will they go through with implementing Medicare For All. Still highly unlikely, in my view.

If a Republican candidate wins in 2020, they too will address public concerns regarding drug prices and the relationships between PBMs and drug manufacturers, seeking to pass on more of the rebates onto consumers, which could squeeze the margins of companies like Humana.

But ultimately, I believe that Humana can easily survive both scenarios with its business model intact. They are the experts, after all, and they have the numbers. Humana’s membership base swelled to 16.6m members at the end of FY18 - 18% year on year growth.

Humana’s annual report also reveals many other highlights, including that the company offers Medicare plans in every US state, and nearly 15% of members are located in lucrative states Florida and Texas. On the performance side, Humana has outperformed its projections for 8 consecutive quarters.

In my view, there is no reason to panic about the future of this company. Although I would revise my expectation that the company can reach $350+ this year, I believe it could still be achievable longer term, plus there is still a juicy dividend and solid business model making Humana stock a long term hold, and at its current depressed price ($248.12 at time of writing), a tempting buy also.

Insider share sales not a concern and institutional backing remains strong

On February 25th, Humana CEO Bruce Broussard sold $7.5m of stock, whilst other executives also sold stock to a combined value of some $27.4m. The execs cashed out at a price of $308.52.

But there is no reason to panic here. The majority of compensation of Humana’s senior executives is stock based: for example in 2018 Broussard received a salary of $1.27m, and stock worth up to $8.61m, plus stock options worth up to another $2.74m. Clearly, Broussard and his executive team have a strong vested interest in the continuing strong performance of the company share price, which rose 187.4% between 2013-18.

Humana currently has 95% institutional ownership, including Blackrock, Bank of America, Northern Trust, State Street and TRowe. As an observer pointed out recently, fund managers may be tempted to sell Humana not on the back of fear of Medicare For All, but fear of fear of Medicare For All. In other words, caution is being exercised, and while share price buoyancy may not be on the menu for 2019, or even 2020, Humana’s reputation as a solid growth stock over the long term is likely to survive intact, in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.