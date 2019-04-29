Paradox: A Truly Unique Gaming Stock

I believe the company's fundamentals are great, but its price tag is a bit too steep at current levels.

This results in games getting better over time, which stretches their shelf life. This allows Paradox to keep monetizing its titles for much longer than its competition.

The company's titles have gameplay that lends itself well to DLC and quick tweaking. Also, Paradox supports and refines its games many years after release.

Paradox Interactive (OTC:PRXXF/PDX) has enjoyed stellar growth since 2014. Its games are inherently well suited for DLC and quick tweaking, which gives the business an edge over its competition. This has resulted in a growing loyal fan base and increasing profits. However, its valuation appears to be a bit too optimistic. Even after the most recent pullback, the company appears to be trading at fair value or very close to it.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The stock recently dropped by 6.5%. Also, note that 147.70 SEK equals $16.25 per share.

Business overview

Paradox Interactive is a game developing company that focuses on a particular type of experience for gamers. Most of the games are usually grand strategy or heavily numerical and focused on stats. Paradox's games tend to encourage min-max kinds of gameplay and are characterized for their high replay value. In my view, Paradox's most significant advantage over its competition is that its games are built to last many years. This is because Paradox supports its games over the long term by releasing updates, DLC (free and otherwise).

Source: CK2's latest expansion. I think CK2 is Paradox's masterpiece in grand strategy games and has been a cash cow for the company over many years.

Paradox is similar to take Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) in the sense that it focuses on building quality gameplay over quantity. Still, Paradox polishes its titles for much longer than its competitors. This is in stark contrast to the practices from Electronic Arts (EA) or Activision (ATVI). For example, ATVI and EA are known for releasing a yearly Call of Duty or Battlefield. However, often those games require many updates to be stable and some gamers have even called their final releases beta tests.

Reviews: Paradox has an outstanding reputation with gamers. Most of its games are usually rated 70+ in Metacritic.

The company remains active with its updates/DLCs/new releases. Recently, it announced new updates for Stellaris, Imperator Rome released April 25 and then there's the upcoming Age of Wonders Planetfall. Also, Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is announced for March 2020 and has a niche following. So it's safe to say that the company's product pipeline is looking very robust for 2019 to 2020.

Still, it's important to touch on Imperator Rome's somewhat mediocre release. The game seems to have initially mixed reviews. I agree that it looks like it lacks the depth that Paradox is known for with games like CK2 or EU Universalis. However, these are not fair comparisons. As I previously mentioned, Paradox is known for polishing its games after release with updates and DLCs. For example, when CK2 released, it was a barebones experience compared with it now. However, after 15 DLCs and almost seven years, the game is fantastic. In my view, Imperator Rome will be no different, and after a few DLC, the game will improve significantly.

Source: Metacritic. Imperator Rome has mixed reviews due to its lack of depth, but this should improve over time as Paradox releases additional DLCs.

Competitive advantage

Paradox is indeed a different type of developer. Most companies focus on quarterly or yearly results, while Paradox focuses on quality. They're known for releasing games only when they're ready, instead of sacrificing quality to meet deadlines. This has created a loyal fan base that stays with their games over many years and purchases DLCs. As a result, Paradox can achieve two things: 1) Have extremely polished games and 2) Receive consistent cash flows from its games for far longer than the rest of the gaming industry.

If a game can't be played for 500 hours we probably shouldn't be publishing it.

- Shams Jorjani, VP of business development. Paradox.

Paradox, so far, has remained a niche game developer. However, this way of doing business is actually a competitive advantage. Its games have a lot of replay value and entice newcomers over time. This mainly stretches its games shelf life.

This is why Paradox focuses on quality and gamer satisfaction. It polishes its games based on gamer's feedback. So games keep getting better and better while building a loyal fan base. As a result, players keep pouring money into the company.

Paradox is steadily building a good reputation that will sustain it over the long term. Thus, I believe that Paradox will be able to increase its market share over time, as long as it sticks to these principles. In my view, garnering a good reputation among gamers is crucial for game developers and publishers. After all, it's a terrible business strategy to make your clients hate you. At some point, they'll find an alternative and will happily leave. In Paradox's case, I think most gamers like them (unlike EA).

Source: Paradox's investor relations. The company is entirely vertically integrated, from game development to distribution, though it also uses third-party platforms.

Gaming as a Service is something that few companies can do right. Microtransactions in gaming are here to stay. However, getting them right is exceptionally tricky. I think Take-two Interactive and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY/OTCPK:UBSFF) are good examples. GTA V is regularly updated with new DLC or also Rainbow Six Siege which has multiple season-passes. In my view, Paradox is just as good as TTWO or Ubisoft at GaaS, perhaps even better.

Easy to update

Paradox's games are particularly suitable for quick fine-tuning and updating. It is straightforward to add new artwork and tweak around numbers in their games. An excellent example of this is Crusader Kings 2. Here Paradox can easily adjust multipliers or stats that can massively change gameplay mechanics. Then it's merely a matter of adding new artwork and implementing a couple of new features, and it's good to go.

Contrast this process with Call of Duty, for example. If ATVI wants to build an expansion, it has to develop new character models, maybe tweak with the physics, create new weapons, among many other things. The type of work required is fundamentally different and much more demanding. All of that work translates into higher costs, less flexibility for updates and DLC, and possibly lower margins (compared to Paradox).

Simply put, Paradox's games are categorically different. Grand strategy games (Paradox's bread and butter) are generally reliant on numbers and statistics. Also, their gameplay is not incredibly dependent on the graphics themselves. Thus, developing expansions, updates or DLC is much easier for Paradox's games than regular AAA titles from EA or ATVI. This gives Paradox unparalleled flexibility for game development and continued support.

Source: Wccftech. Hearts of Iron 4's core mechanics rely heavily on numbers, stats, and RNG. It's a sophisticated PC version of a WW2 board game that offers incredibly deep gameplay.

Prospects

This is why I think Paradox's long-term prospects look solid. Also, their revenues are still small compared to ATVI or EA. This indicates that there's a lot of room left for future growth.

Source: Paradox's investor relations.

Have in mind that the company is not listed in a US exchange and doesn't file with the SEC. Still, Paradox's last annual report has a lot of interesting information regarding its operations that I think investors should read.

For example, it looks like their yearly revenues have a whopping CAGR of 58.85% from 2014 to 2018. Still, their profits are even more impressive with an outstanding CAGR of 80.15% over the same period. Clearly, Paradox is a growth stock. As a side note, Sweden hasn't had any significant inflation to account for this type of growth. Sweden's inflation rate has remained low fluctuating from -0.5% to 2.5% since 2014.

However, forecasting Paradox's future growth is a bit trickier. I usually use analysts' estimates as a reference point. The problem is that the stock has very little coverage (only two analysts follow it). Still, the average projection anticipates a CAGR of 25.01% until 2020 for the company's earnings.

Naturally, this would imply a substantial slowdown for the company. After all, a drop from 80.15% (or 58.85%) to 25.01% is substantial. In my view, it's possible that the 25% estimate will prove too conservative for Paradox. However, since we don't have any guidance or additional information, it's the best we have.

Valuation

In my valuation of Paradox, I'd like to be a little optimistic. After all, the company has an impressive historical CAGR for both its top line and bottom line. For this, I'll use the company's 2018 earnings of $38.93 million. At a 25% growth rate, this would imply $48.63 million in profits for 2019.

Unfortunately, even with very optimistic inputs, the company appears to be overvalued. It's true that this figure is contingent on Paradox's future growth, and there's a high degree of uncertainty on that. Still, the shares are currently pricing in a 33% growth rate, which is very high. Even then that'd only imply fair value for investors. Hence, Paradox appears to be fairly valued or slightly overvalued at current levels.

Conclusion

If you buy Paradox today, you'll probably do fine. The company is making all the right moves and has competitive advantages in gaming as a service. Furthermore, Paradox's loyal fan base is consistently increasing, which further strengthens its business moat.

The only issue that I have with Paradox is that is not trading at a deep discount. My valuation model suggests the company is probably fairly valued at the moment, which limits any potential upside from here. Thus, for value investors, Paradox isn't attractive enough.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.