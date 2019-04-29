Sonos: An Attractive Valuation Play With Limited Risk

The company has several catalysts at the moment and given the discounted valuation, makes it an attractive play.

The company is guiding 10% revenue growth for 2019, however I think this is a very conservative estimate.

Sonos (SONO) actually had a good quarter. For Q1'19 the company beat GAAP EPS estimates by $0.15, and revenue by $5.71 million. Yet, the stock tumbled by about 20% the next day. Why? I have no idea. Despite the fact the company reported record revenue and EPS, for some reason that was not enough for the market.

In the conference call the company reiterated it aims at achieving long-term sustained profitable revenue growth. The company generated $87 million in free cash flow for the quarter, and said that it expects to be "cash flow positive for the foreseeable future".

As for full fiscal 2019 year guidance, the company expects about 10% Y/Y revenue growth in the range between $1.25 billion to $1.275 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $83 million to $88 million, which translates to about 20% to 27% Y/Y growth.

I see five catalysts for Sonos' shares in 2019

Increased listener engagement

As more and more people listen to audio over the internet, it's only natural that more and more consumers will also purchase Sonos products. Yes, most people will prefer a less premium alternative than Sonos, however this does not mean Sonos will also not benefit.

As an example, in the conference call the company said that there was a 39% Y/Y increase in podcast listening hours. And every time the company added α new service, listening hours increased. So what's good for streaming audio, be it music, podcasts or audio books, is also good for Sonos. Increased listener engagement is a tailwind for Sonos anyway one looks at it.

The balance sheet

The company has said again and again it expects to be cash flow positive from now on. So irrespective of EPS profitability, the balance sheet will be getting better over time.

Data by YCharts

To illustrate my point, if you look at the above chart, current assets are increasing over time, while total liabilities (red line) are stable or falling. As time goes by, the amount of working capital should be rising quarter after quarter.

And what might Sonos do with this excess working capital? Without giving any details the company said it might make an acquisition. CEO Patrick Spence from the conference call:

I think, there is a lot of opportunity, a lot of categories that we don’t play in today. And the way we think about that is can we bring -- how big is that category in terms of category size and how does it help the Sonos System, so how does it build on what we are already strong in, in terms of our expertise around experience sound, design the wireless expertise we have, the cloud connectivity and services we do. And so, as we’re looking at all of these new categories, we’re considering the innovation we can bring and really make sure that if -- you can count on it. If we enter a category, we're going to do it with an innovator perspective and bring something new to the table.

So in other words, the company has plenty of room for an acquisition and new product introduction that might add to growth in the future. And a with a strong balance sheet, it can implement such a strategy easily.

New Products

Having said the above about new product, the company introduced a new product category called architectural solutions. Sonos rolled out speakers for outdoor use, and the Sonos Amp is now optimized for use with Sonance in-wall and in-celling speakers.

I think this new category will sell very well, and it could turn out to be an all-year round business. Hopefully that will iron out a little the seasonality of sales.

Please note there are many product categories the company does play in, such as headphones. So while we do not know the company's new product roadmap at the moment, the important thing to remember is that it probably has one.

IKEA partnership

Back in December of 2017 Sonos and IKEA announced a collaboration to create "future home source experiences". After several delays it was announced that the Symfonisk range of speakers will finally go on sale at IKEA stores starting in August of this year.

Images from IKEA

Ikea presented a bookshelf speaker that will cost $99 and a table lamp speaker that will sell for $179. There are rumors that the number of Symfonisk speakers will be expanded in the future, but for the time being only the two above speakers were showcased.

Many people do not realize it, but Sonos is not a household name like Apple (AAPL) or Ford (F). Most people in the U.S. and Europe have no idea what Sonos speakers are. And in many other countries around the world, most people have no idea that there are speakers that you could actually control via an app.

So when IKEA starts selling these speakers in their 424 stores around the world (as of November 2018), more and more people will become familiar with the Sonos brand. So as time goes by, this should lead to higher Sonos product revenue.

I have no idea what the expectations for these speakers are, but longer term (and depending on how many more speakers are introduced), I think will be a good business for both companies.

Valuation

I think the greatest reason to buy Sonos is the valuation. Currently the stock is trading at about 1X revenue. Such a low valuation is hard to find these days, given the company is a leader in its space, a well known brand, and with a solid balance sheet.

Personally I think the guidance for a 10% rise in revenue is quite conservative, given the new product categories and the IKEA partnership. While I personally do not have a specific revenue increase percentage in mind for 2019, I think we will be surprised in Q3 & Q4.

But even if the company does about $1.26 billion in revenue as guided, then a conservative valuation of 1.5X revenue is enough for a 50-60% rise in the stock from current levels.

Granted profitability needs to increase also, however there are numerous cases where companies trade for a much higher multiple even without being profitable or cash-flow positive.

On a technical note

Sonos shares have been consolidating in the range between $10-$12 over the past several months.

Currently the stock has corrected about 10% from the $12 handle. While a return to $10 is possible, I would start buying at current levels and average down if it falls further.

And if the stock breaks above $12, then I think it's fair to say that the trend has changed, and that a long term uptrend has been established.

Bottom line

Sonos might not be a high-growth stock pick, but it is a stock with plenty of room to grow if the trend towards online audio (in all forms) continues to increase. Furthermore, it has a compelling valuation and a very high margin of safety at current levels.

Currently there are six analysts covering Sonos shares, with one outperform rating, three buys, and no sells. The average price target for Sonos shares is currently $16.17, which means about a 35% rise from current levels. However depending on how the partnership with IKEA plays out, the current price target might increase by a significant margin.

As for me, I think Sonos shares could easily double over the next 12 months or so. On the one hand the stock has a rock bottom valuation, and second, I foresee higher revenue growth than current guidance, on the back of the Ikea partnership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.