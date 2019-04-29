Business Cycle: Slowing Sales With Growing Inventories

Five low risk alternative and global income funds are identified based on Lipper Category performance during the 2007 recession and current risk adjusted performance.

The Investment Model is used to evaluate the current investment environment to suggest a conservative but not bearish portfolio.

While real GDP came in at a better than expected 3.2% YOY for the first quarter, spending is slowing and inventories are increasing.

Remember, experts cannot predict the market any better than anyone else, but they can offer a systematic approach to investing... Outside objectivity is also a benefit as the advisor can slow you down on your dash to follow the herd, and cause you to stick to your plan... Wanting to act rational because you know you should, and doing so, are often far apart. - Investing with the Trend, Gregory L. Morris.

Introduction

Investors focused on economic growth are wasting their time. ...it is unclear why strong economic growth will contribute to a firm's ability to identify more, or higher yielding, investment projects in a competitive economy... In some cases, economic growth can make it more difficult. DIY Financial Advisor, Wesley R. Gray, Jack R. Vogel, David P. Foulke.

Last month's article, "Business Cycle: Inverting Yield Curve" covers the Investment Model. Only new developments and topics are elaborated on in this article.

Below are business and retail sales, and personal consumption expenditures based on year over year changes. Real personal consumption expenditures, which makes up the majority of real GDP, are growing at 2.3%.

Chart #1: Spending Trends

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve ((NASDAQ:FRED))

Chart #2 is based on discretionary spending on vehicles, apparel, dining, and hobbies along with the University of Michigan Sentiment index. People are spending less on discretionary items as confidence declines.

Chart #2: Confidence - Discretionary Spending

Source: Created by the Author based on St Louis Federal Reserve

Even though Real GDP growth was higher than expected at 3.2% for the first quarter of 2019, it was distorted by an increase in inventories as shown in Chart #3. Low imports also contributed to GDP.

Chart #3: Inventory to Sales

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve

The chart below compares changes in the S&P 500 to GDP. Clearly, there are other factors such as inflation, valuations, interest rates, share buybacks, leverage, and lags between investments and returns that influence the markets in addition to economic growth.

Chart #4: S&P 500 vs Economic Growth

Source: Created by the Author Based on S&P and St Louis Fed Rsv

Current Environment

S&P 500 earnings per share are only 0.1% higher than the quarter a year ago with 53% of the companies reporting. Currently, inflation has bottomed and has risen with pressures from employment costs, oil prices, and import prices. Interest rates also rose in 2018 (Chart #5).

Chart #5: Inflation vs Interest Rates

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve

Chart #6 shows that the probability of inflation being between 0% and 1.5% is rising. Forward and breakeven inflation (not shown) suggest that inflation is expected to decline over the next few years. These are indications that the economy is slowing.

Chart #6: Inflation Probability

Source: Created by the Author Based on St Louis Fed

Inflation and Valuations

Ed Easterling, author of "Unexpected Returns: Understanding Secular Stock Market Cycles" and "Probable Outcomes" makes the connection between Real GDP, inflation and valuations. His Crestmont Research website is an excellent resource. Chart #7 shows that when inflation is above or below 2%, valuations will tend to decrease.

Chart #7: Crestmont Research Inflation vs Price to Earnings Ratio

Source: Crestmont Research

The "Rule of 20" is a rule of thumb based on historical valuations and inflation that sets the "fair value" of equities at the inflation rate plus P/E. Currently, the P/E is 22 and inflation is 2% which is higher than 20 suggesting that the S&P 500 is overvalued.

Inflation and Interest Rates

Chart #8 shows that the interest rate for Treasury Bills is closely related to inflation. As inflation rises, interest rates rise providing a safer alternative to equities. However, rising interest rates have a negative impact on bond fund returns.

Chart #8: Interest Rates vs Inflation

Source: Created by the Author Based on St Louis Fed Rsv

Interest Rates and Valuations

As shown in Chart #9. As interest rates rise, valuations tend to fall because investors shift to safer investments.

Chart #9: Price to Earnings Ratio vs Interest Rates

Source: Created by the Author Based on S&P and St Louis Fed Rsv

Quarterly Buybacks

Wall Street’s recent volatility has optimists betting that buybacks could provide the market with an even better buffer in 2019. But many strategists see the lift from buybacks - a major factor behind the bull market - losing some force as earnings growth slows while tax policy bonanzas fizzle out. - U.S. buyback market support may wane in 2019, Sinéad Carew, Reuters

Buybacks reduce the number of shares for a company, increasing the earnings per share which is usually associated with rising stock prices. As seen in 2007, buybacks peaked at the start of the recession.

Chart #10: U.S. Buyback and Market Performance

Source: Reuters

At this year’s Barron’s Roundtable, DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach warned that the corporate bond market poses the biggest risk to a debt-dependent economy. While the investment-grade sector has burgeoned in size, its quality has deteriorated, with much of its lower tier actually deserving speculative grade, aka junk, ratings. - Corporate Credit Could Be the Next Bubble to Burst, Barron's, Randall W. Forsyth

Buybacks over the past 10 years have been financed in large part by increasing debt financed with lower interest rates and with savings from tax cuts. Higher interest rates will put downward pressure on earnings.

Chart #11: Corporate Debt (YOY%)

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve

During the bear market from November 2007 to February 2009, the average fund from Lipper's "Corporate Debt A Rated" category had an annual return of -2.9% and funds from the "Corporate Debt BBB-Rated" category lost 3.4% per year. This compares to an annual loss of 18.8% for high yield funds. (Data Source: Mutual Fund Observer). Seeking higher quality bonds is prudent before the next recession.

Valuations

The previous charts show that as inflation rises, interest rates rise and valuations fall. The current price to earnings ratio can be seen in Chart #12 which shows valuations have been falling from 2017.

Chart #12: S&P 500 Price to Earnings Ratio

Source: StockCharts

The Investment Model Valuation indicator consists of five different methods. It estimates that valuations are higher than before the 2007 recession but lower than before the bursting of the Tech Bubble.

Chart #13: Investment Model Valuation Indicator

Source: Created by the Author Based on S&P and St Louis Fed Rsv

Leverage

Investors have been reducing leverage as shown in the following chart of free cash in margin accounts. Institutional Money Funds have increased 3.9% in the first quarter compared to a year ago. The markets appear to have shifted over the past year to more of a risk-off strategy.

Chart #14: Free Cash in Margin Leverage Accounts

Source: Created by the Author Based on FINRA Margin Statistics

Momentum

The S&P 500 is rising at a slower rate and many momentum indicators are neutral.

Chart #15: Momentum Indicators

Source: Created by the Author Based St Louis Fed Rsv

Investment Model

The Investment Model (dashed blue line) is based on 32 main economic, financial, monetary, risk indicators. The concepts are well covered in "Nowcasting The Business Cycle" by James Picerno and "Conquering the Divide" by James B. Cornehlsen and Michael Carr. The grey shaded areas are stock market downturns. The number of negative indicators (red line) is an indication of the breadth of the weakness. The Allocation Index is based on the Investment Model using Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never having more than 75%, nor less than 25% in stocks. Currently, the model estimates an allocation of 35% to 40% in equities.

Chart #16: Investment Model

Source: Created By the Author

The Investment Model attempts to provide guidance for an allocation that maximizes return over the next six months as shown in Chart #17. In general the model does a good job estimating allocations. I update the model monthly and make small changes to my portfolio each month.

Chart #17: Investment Model vs Six Month Returns

Source: Created By the Author

Indicator Overview

Chart #18 shows the weighted values of 26 monthly indicators and 6 (GDP, Banking, Valuation, Household, Corporate, Investment) that contain quarterly data. Quarterly data is not as timely as monthly data, but measures different and important data and tends to lead monthly data prior to recessions. The model is more accurate after quarterly data is published.

Chart #18: Investment Model Monthly vs Quarterly Indicators

Source: Created By the Author

The recession indicator has improved since last month and now estimates the probability of a recession to be a modest 13%. It is interesting that the Chauvet-Piger Smoothed Recession Probability Model (blue line) is now at 3.3%. There have been 12 time periods in the past 50 years that the recession probability model reached 3% or higher. A recession followed on 8 of these occasions. It is another trend to watch.

Chart #19: Recession Probability

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv

Change to the Investment Model

The yield curve is yield of treasuries with different durations. The flattening of the yield curve can be seen in Chart #20 compared to earlier time periods. Bond investors are expecting lower growth over the next five years.

Chart #20: Yield Curve

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv

I use the 10 year treasury yield minus the 2 year treasury yield in the interest rate indicator. This past month, I incorporated the following yield curve into the Investment Model as one of the 32 main indicators. It is a good measure for getting more conservative before a recession.

Chart #21: Yield Curve Indicator

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv

Some people make the point that the inverting of the yield curve today is less predictive of a recession because of the level of interest rates. Chart #22 shows the yield curve at the time of inversion for 2000, 2006 and 2019. The dotted line is the yield curve one year prior to the inversion. In all three cases, short term interest rates rose prior to the inversion although much more so in the first two time periods. Perhaps the yield curve is less predictive than in the past, but I believe that it is still meaningful. I also believe that the tools the Fed has to fight a recession are less effective because of the low rates.

Chart #22: Comparison of Yield Curves

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv

I adapted this Yield Curve Indicator and the "Free Cash in Margin Accounts" from Lance Roberts. For another insightful article from Mr. Roberts, I refer you to "The Bull Is Back... But Will It Stay?".

Leading Indicators Bleed Over to Coincident Indicators

Below is the Philadelphia Fed Leading Indicator by state. It can be seen that some states have negative (red) leading values, and none have strong growth. Using regression analysis, some states are better leading indicators of the stock market than others.

Chart #23: Philadelphia Leading Indicator by State

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve (GEOFRED)

Chart #24 takes 16 states with the highest correlation to equity markets and composites them into a State Leading Indicator. Currently, the indicator is showing possible weakness. When the indicator falls below 40% there is a high probability that a major bear market is soon to follow. We aren't there yet.

Chart #24: Investment Model State Leading Indicator

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv

The Investment Model Leading Indicator is a composite of five leading indicators. Growth is slowing.

Chart #25: Leading Indicator

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv, OECD, CBLEI

It is significant when growth seen in leading indicators bleed over to coincident indicators as we are starting to see in Chart #26.

Chart #26: Coincident Indicator

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv

A Healthy Labor Market?

There are reasons the Labor Indicator is falling. The unemployment rate doesn't have much room to improve without causing inflation. Employment in manufacturing and transportation is a leading indicator and they are worsening. Hours worked in manufacturing is decreasing slightly. The KC Fed Labor Market Conditions Index has declined since last year.

Chart #27:

Source: Created by the Author Based on the St Louis Fed Rsv

Portfolio Strategies for the Late Stage Business Cycle

Institutions are worried the economic cycle is turning and are taking actions to protect themselves, according to BlackRock’s 2019 Institutional Rebalancing Survey. The survey asked 230 global clients representing more than $7 trillion in investable assets if they plan to increase or decrease allocations in seven different asset classes. Of those, 56% stated the possibility that the economic cycle is turning was the first or second most important macro risk influencing their rebalancing and asset allocation plans, the survey noted. - The ‘Smart Money’ Is Leaving Stocks in 2019: BlackRock, ThinkAdvisor, Ginger Szala

Francois Trahan and Katherine Krantz relate investment performance to economic growth and inflation in "The Era of Uncertainty: Global Investment Strategies for Inflation, Deflation, and the Middle Ground" as shown in Table #1. I have been successfully following the strategy highlighted in yellow for the past year, along with real estate. Preparing for an eventual recession, I am moving into more conservative investments and income producing funds.

Table #1: Asset Allocation by Economic Growth and Inflation

Source: Created by the Author Based on The Era of Uncertainty...

Chart #28 shows the performance of three Vanguard funds: LifeStrategy Income (very conservative), Wellesley Income (conservative), and Wellington (moderate), and the S&P 500. Over the past 20 years, Wellington has outperformed the S&P 500 while the Wellesley has performed as well, but with less volatility. Reading the previously mentioned books by Mr. Easterling, about a decade ago was enlightening as valuations and inflation can be used to identify secular bull and bear markets where the economy may grow, but valuations fall. Because equity markets currently have high valuations, I believe that the current bull market is a cyclical bull market within a secular bear market.

Chart #28: Performance of Conservative & Moderate Allocations for 20 Years

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Table #2 compares the Vanguard LifeStrategy Income to Wellesley Income for the past 20 years by bull and bear markets. VASIX underperformed VWINX during the 2000 bear market, but outperformed during the 2007 bear market.

Table #2: VASIX and VWINX Performance in for Past 20 Years

Symbol Name Sep 2000 - Sep 2002 Oct 2002 - Oct 2007 Nov 2007 - Feb 2009 Mar 2009 - Mar 2019 Bear Bull Bear Bull VASIX LifeStrategy Income 0.8 7.5 -11.8 6.2 VWINX Wellesley Income 7.1 8.7 -14.5 9.6 Variance 6.3 1.2 -2.7 3.4

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

I used Portfolio Visualizer to compare an equal weighted portfolio of Vanguard LifeStrategy Income, Wellesley Income and Wellington to a portfolio that maximizes return at 8% volatility (75% Wellington and 25% Wellesley). The drawdowns on either Vanguard portfolio is comparable. The low drawdowns show why they outperform the S&P 500 over the long run.

Chart #29: Simple Portfolio Performance Draw Downs

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The portfolio Maximum Return Portfolio has higher returns during the past 20 years compared to the equal weighted portfolio.

Chart #30: Simple Portfolio Performance for 20 years

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Low Risk Alternative and Global Income Funds

Alternatives: These strategies usually come to fruition during the mid- to later years of secular bear markets, when investors realize that passive investing is no longer working. Futures, hedging, options, and a whole host of derivative products are used across the board of the alternatives strategies. - Investing with the Trend, Gregory L. Morris.

I used Mutual Fund Observer to identify that the following Lipper Categories (other than government bonds) did reasonably well during the 2007 bear market: Alternative Equity Market Neutral, Global Income, Alternative Credit Focus, International Income, and Multi-Sector Income. I then screened funds in these categories that have done well during the past 18 months, and are available to individual investors. Five funds are selected as low risk and recession resistant. They are shown in the Efficient Frontier below.

Chart #31: Efficient Frontier for Alternative and Global Funds

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The performance since 2013 is shown below including dividends and expenses.

Chart #32: Fund Performance for the Past Six Years

Source: Created by the Author based on Portfolio Visualizer

Risk (Ulcer Index) and Risk Adjusted Returns (Martin Ratio) are shown below. Note that the funds are well established with inception dates of 6 to 50 years.

Table #3: Risk and Risk Adjusted Returns for Past 18 Months

Symbol Name LipperCategory APR MaxDD Ulcer Martin Ageyr BRAMX BlackRock Allocation Target Multi-Sector Income 2.5 -1.7 0.8 0.8 14.4 FPNIX FPA New Income Alt Credit Focus 2.6 0.0 0.0 - 49.9 PRSNX T Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Global Income 3.2 -1.5 0.7 1.8 10.3 VTABX Vanguard Total Intern Bond International Income 4.8 -0.5 0.1 21.4 5.8 PYGFX Payden Glbl Fxd Inc Global Income 3.0 -1.2 0.6 1.8 26.5

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Morningstar data is presented in Table #4.

Table #4: Morningstar Ratings, Yield, Return and Tax Efficiency

Name Ticker Rating SEC Yield Yield TTM %Rtn 3 Mon %Rtn 12 Mon Tax Cost Ratio Blackrock Allocation Target BRAMX 4 4.0 3.5 2.4 5.6 1.4 FPA New Income FPNIX 3 3.1 3.8 1.3 3.3 1.2 T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond PRSNX 5 3.8 3.8 2.8 4.9 1.5 Payden Global Fxd Inc PYGFX 4 2.0 5.3 3.1 4.8 1.3 Vanguard Total Intl Bond VTABX 5 0.8 2.9 2.3 5.6 1.0

Source: Morningstar

Fund Spotlight T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond (PRSNX)

According to the prospectus:

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund may invest in a variety of holdings in an effort to enhance income and achieve some capital growth. The fund shifts its investments among the following sectors based on market conditions and the investment adviser’s outlook: · Government and agency obligations of the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries); · Corporate bonds of issuers in the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries); · U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments of issuers located in foreign countries (including emerging market countries);

The Fund may invest in mortgage and commercial backed securities, bank loans, convertible securities, and preferred stocks.

Summary

At some point, this business cycle will end. I have no illusion that I can time the market and get out when the music stops. I can adjust allocations when the investment environment warrants.

The information presented in this article suggests a conservative allocation of 30% to 45% equities, and funds of high quality bonds. Each month, I seek low risk funds with high risk adjusted returns that are trending higher.

As a result of writing this article, I purchased the T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond (PRSNX) for conservative global income diversification and Vanguard LifeStrategy Income Fund (VASIX) as part of my bucket strategy. I reduced concentration in a low volatility fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPNIX, VTABX, VWELX, VWIAX, PRSNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.