Hungry For Market-Beating Returns? Add Medifast To Your Portfolio Plate

Based in the US, Medifast Inc is an alpha-generating, health and wellness "diamond in the rough" with a $1.9 billion market cap.

As a hedge fund manager, physician, and all-around fan of healthy living, I am well aware of the enormous investment potential in the United States' $194 billion health and wellness market. In addition, the US weight-loss market is alone worth $17 billion; which is not surprising given that approximately seven in 10 Americans are currently overweight or obese.

Innovative companies that put clients and patients first via a "people-helping-people" business model can improve our world's future health and quality of life. Owning shares of such companies is a way you and I can invest with a positive future impact, while generating meaningful investment returns along the way.

Impact Investing in the Health and Wellness Sector

Based in Baltimore and founded in 1980, the mission of Medifast is "to offer the world lifelong transformation one healthy habit at a time." Medifast does so by manufacturing and distributing "clinically proven" healthy living products and programs in conjunction with over 24,000 integrated coaches, community support, and clinical studies.

Through positive personal experiences, consumers and clients of Medifast's products and services often become Medifast "active earning coaches," allowing for a greater network effect, relatively low marketing costs, and higher profit margins.

Unlike the more dubious wholesale model of sales, the Medifast model is commission-based, relying on product sales driven by an integrated coaching service. This means that coaches do not actually handle any retail products or cash for their clients, nor do they pay upfront to stockpile products at their own expense to benefit the parent company.

Launched in 2016, OPTAVIA--with its associated products, programs, and community--has reinvigorated Medifast's previously stagnant revenue and operating income. We will take a more in-depth look at these (and other) numbers later in the article.

To learn more about Medifast's specific products and services, which are beyond the scope of this investment article, here is a link to their website. To learn more about OPTAVIA, check out this link.

(Disclaimer: I am not currently employed by Medifast, nor do I endorse their products or the validity of their claims. Please do your own due diligence before using any Medifast product or service.)

Recent Performance

Investors who have been astute enough to have held MED shares over the past three years have experienced some volatility, to be sure, but they have also been handsomely rewarded for their patience.

Over the last five years, a $10,000 investment in MED would have turned into nearly $49,000; and this includes the steep decline in Q4 of 2018.

A Closer Look at Medifast's Numbers

The preceding charts are impressive, but the past has passed (see what I did there?). True investors should be more concerned with future returns.

So let's dive into some of Medifast's key metrics to understand its investment potential going forward. 2019 estimates are included in the table, if available.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E Revenue $273M $275M $302M $501M ~$710M Operating Income $29M $27M $40M $69M Gross Margin 74% 75% 76% 76% Operating Expenses 63% 65% 62% 62% Net Margin 7% 7% 9% 11% EPS (Diluted) $1.66 $1.49 $2.29 $4.62 ~$6.55 Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) $27M $23M $40M $56M Long-term Debt $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Return on Equity (ROE) 24% 19% 27% 51% Return on Invested Capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) 76% 86% 188% 613% Number of Coaches 12,500 15,000 24,100 Revenue per Coach $4,158 $4,562 $5,756

Notes on the Numbers

In general, the introduction of OPTAVIA in 2016 has been extremely successful for Medifast, as the metrics in the table depict.

Year-over-year (yoy) annual revenue growth was 10% from 2016 to 2017, then a whopping 66% from 2017 to 2018. Management expects revenue to grow by approximately 42% in 2019, which may prove to be a conservative estimate.

Similarly, annual operating income grew 48% from 2016 to 2017 and 74% from 2017 to 2018. Management also expects earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) to grow by 42% in 2019, making the current price-to-earnings (NYSE:PE) ratio of 33 seem quite reasonable.

Management has a history of being shareholder-friendly, spending 76% of cumulative cash flow from 2014 to 2018 on dividends and share repurchases. Since instituting a $0.25 quarterly dividend in December of 2015, management increased it by 200% over the ensuing three year period, reaching $0.75 (quarterly) in December 2018. The current dividend yield is 1.93%.

Medifast's strong cash flows and zero debt provide a thick margin of safety, which is imperative given the looming US recession. Even though slowing global growth may hurt Medifast's US and international expansion plans in the coming years, it is quite difficult for a company with no debt to go bankrupt!

Since the introduction of OPTAVIA in 2016, return on equity (ROE) has jumped from 19% to 51%. This is even more impressive if one considers that Medifast holds no debt, which can artificially inflate ROE. In addition, return on invested capital (ROIC) spiked from an impressive 86% in 2016 to an other-worldly 613% in 2018.

The number of certified coaches nearly doubled since 2016, from 12,500 to 24,100 at the end of 2018. Fortunately, revenue per coach has grown 38%, from $4,158 to $5,756.

International Opportunities for Expansion

The above-mentioned numbers are even more impressive when we consider that Medifast, though nearly 40-years old, is still early in its growth phase. Management believes that expansion into the $790B global health and wellness market has only just begun.

By June 30, 2019, Medifast will have launched into the promising Hong Kong and Singapore markets. Taken directly from their March 4, 2019 investor presentation, Medifast is planning a "Methodical approach to expansion in global markets

Drive pre-market activity in U.S.

Scale to achieve profitability in newly opened markets

Provide springboard for further expansion

Fund expansion without negatively impacting existing operating margin

Medifast has larger U.S. Revenue base than many U.S.-based peers, but no international presence today."

Also stated in their 3/4/19 investor presentation, management has a simple, yet highly impressive goal: "Double the size of the business every 3-4 years by growing in the US and expanding into Asia Pacific."

If Medifast can pull off their expansion into receptive international markets using a conservative methodology, while preserving operating margins, then investors in MED should experience substantial market out-performance for years and decades to come.

Conclusion

Though still relatively unknown to many investors, Medifast has been a highly rewarding company to own over the past three to five years.

The good news is that with the introduction of OPTAVIA in 2016, a growing fleet of certified coaches, increasing margins, and aggressively achievable international expansion plans, MED is quite likely to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 3, 5, and 10 years.

