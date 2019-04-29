Hennessy Advisors: Bottom May Be In

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) (investment manager) currently trades with an earnings multiple of 4.9. This looks very attractive from a valuation standpoint in this industry. To ensure we have a trustworthy number here, we refer to the earnings statement to see if something could have skewed the net profit number here to the upside. Many times, something like a tax credit can skew net profit to come in higher than operating profit for example. This though is not happening at Hennessy Advisory over a sustained period, so the P/E ratio calculated off an EPS of $1.96 looks legit.

We always aim to buy companies with low P/E ratios. However, a low price to earnings ratio is not the b and end all. In fact, only when the other valuation metrics are also low is when the potential investment gets all the more attractive. Hennessy at present has a book multiple of 1.0, a sales multiple of 1.4, and a cash flow multiple of 3.6. The company is expected to do just over $2 in EPS this year and currently pays out an annual dividend of $0.44 which equates to a dividend yield of well over 4.7%.

Suffice it to say, this stock is cheap. A long play here would be getting plenty of earnings, assets, sales, and cash for the investment. However, shares have been in a sustained decline since 2016. If lower lows continue to be the sustained trend on the technical chart, the question value investors would have at this juncture is whether the dividend will survive. A dividend cut would almost certainly result in even lower prices for the firm. Therefore, to that effect, let's see what state the dividend is in at present.

What jumps out straight away when one delves into the numbers is the aggressive growth in the dividend over the past few years. We usually go to the 5-year growth rate number to see if there is a sustained trend in place for growing that payout. Over the past five years, Hennessy Advisors has grown the dividend by just under 38% on average per year. These numbers are extremely impressive considering where the share price has come from. Earnings (although slightly lower) are also well up during that time period.

The stability of the dividend is not under threat. Currently, the dividend payment to shareholders only makes up about 15% of the free cash flow kitty which means there is ample room to keep on growing the payout. Ultimately, we feel the divergence between the firm's growing earnings and a sliding share price has to end. If the bottom has just printed, now would be an excellent time to buy not just for capital appreciation but also for the generous dividend yield.

Hennessy Advisors has an interest coverage ratio of 18.48 meaning its pre-tax profit is 18+ times greater than the interest payments on its debt. This type of ratio ensures that there will be plenty of net profit left over for dividend payments.

The level of debt a firm has can also influence the future trend of dividend payments. Although a high interest coverage ratio can mask a firm's debt load, the debt to equity ratio (and especially how this metric has been trending) can give us some clues as to how future dividends may be affected by debt. Nevertheless, Hennessy's equity of $74 million easily surpasses its combined debts of around $35 million. Furthermore, it is encouraging to see equity increasing steadily over the past 5 quarters.

Therefore, to sum up, shares of Hennessy look very attractive at present for a number of reasons. 1. All of its valuation metrics stack up. 2. The firm is profitable and pays out a very generous 4.7%+ yield. 3. The balance sheet is trending in the right direction. We will make a decision here very shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HNNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.