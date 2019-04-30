Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy VNQ

We present an alternative approach to investors who are willing to tackle the challenges of active REIT investing.

In a recent article entitled "REIT Investors: The 5 Investment Rules that You Should Know," I go on to present how individual investors can seek to outperform the broader REIT indexes by following some simple rules to stock picking.

Most readers agreed that our strategy is posed to outperform, but quite a few also suggested that REIT ETFs provide a more favorable approach. To be more specific, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was suggested as the preferred way to invest in REITs.

VNQ is the largest REIT ETF in the world with more than $63 billion of net assets and exposure to a portfolio of 188 stocks. It's commonly the first choice for passive REIT investors who appreciate the:

Wide diversification. Low fees. Consistent distributions.

With this single ETF, investors can take care of all their REIT investing and be done with it. It's an attractive low-cost approach for "know-nothing" investors to gain broad exposure and earn passive income without all the hassle that comes with picking individual REITs.

So why aren't we buying it?

Alpha is Real and Abundant in the REIT Sector

ETFs make a lot of sense for most sectors because alpha is very difficult (impossible?) to achieve - leading to recurrent underperformance for most active investors. It's well known that 75-90% of equity funds underperform passive ETFs in the long run due to greater fees and the lack of alpha.

Despite the growth of passive ETFs, do they make sense for every sector?

No, and REITs are one good example here. Active REIT investors have historically been able to consistently identify and exploit alpha-rich opportunities. The annual outperformance after fees has been 100-200 basis points per year, with the best investors reaching up to 22% per year compared to "just" ~10% for indexes:

Source

The reality is that the REIT sector remains particularly inefficient with frequent mispricings to this day. REITs still lack dedicated research specialists (relative to other sectors) and remain an obscure asset class to most generalist investors.

Too Heavily Exposed to Overvalued Large Caps

VNQ is very heavily invested in large-cap REITs which are today richly valued. The ETF is market cap weighted, and as a result, it will buy large-cap REITs in very large quantities without any regard to fundamentals or pricing. Right now, more than 40% of the fund is invested in the Top 10 REITs - all large caps: American Tower (AMT), Simon Property (SPG), Crown Caste (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), Equity Residential (EQR), and AvalonBay (AVB).

These are all high-quality companies, but they also are richly valued on average with little alpha-generating potential. We believe that this disproportionally large allocation to large-cap REITs is especially dangerous today because the gap in valuation between small-cap REITs and large-cap REITs has rarely been this large:

While large caps trade at 20x FFO, small caps trade at just around 12x FFO - or a 40% discount to larger peers.

We believe that it sets large-cap REITs (and VNQ) for long-term underperformance relative to small-cap REITs which are much more opportunistic in today's market.

Questionable Sectorial Composition

VNQ is heavily exposed to our three least favorite property sectors for long-term property investments:

Retail REITs: Highest single allocation at 14.1% of the funds. Office REITs: Third highest allocation at 10% of the funds. Hotel REITs: Sixth highest allocation at 5% of the funds.

All three have been serial underperformers in the past years, and we expect this to continue. Yet, VNQ allocates a big chunk of its assets into these sectors with zero regard to fundamentals.

Retail REITs are cheap today, but the fundamentals are deteriorating in the wake of e-commerce growth with Amazon (AMZN) growing ever larger and stealing market share from brick and mortar retailing. There exists several attractive opportunities in the sector. But as a whole, we prefer to keep an underweight allocation to the greater risks - especially in a late cycle economy.

Office REITs are relatively pricey from a P/FFO standpoint, offer little yield, and we expect further underperformance in the long run due to the high capex needs to keep tenants happy. Some will do well, but on average, the unfavorable nature of office investments combined with high valuations will most likely lead to poor results.

Hotel REITs have the worst sectorial track record of the entire REIT market and everything points out to continued underperformance in the long run.

Rather than put so many eggs into these riskier baskets, we prefer to favor fundamentally strong sectors such as manufactured housing, net lease properties, and specialty infrastructure sectors.

Poorly-Managed REITs We Prefer to Avoid

VNQ invests in 188 companies. It has exposure to almost every company in the entire REIT universe. Not surprisingly, this will include some bad apples in the mix.

Historically, the easiest way to outperform the REIT market would have been to simply skip all the externally-managed REITs which have been recurrent underperformers due to higher conflicts of interest and greater management cost. Yet, VNQ continues to invest in poorly managed REITs such as SNH, HPT, ILPT, OPI, GNL, etc.

A few of these may produce strong results due to their low valuations, but on average, we expect further underperformance as management teams are more preoccupied with their fees rather than shareholder value.

Low Yield Not Acceptable in Real Estate

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, VNQ pays a minuscule 3.95% dividend yield. For a real estate investment, this is unacceptable to us.

Real estate is supposed to provide high and consistent income within a portfolio. VNQ fails to achieve this goal by investing capital in richly-valued and low-yielding large-cap REITs. Even putting total returns aside, many investors would rather target a higher - yet sustainable - dividend yield for meeting passive income needs rather than simply targeting total returns.

A Better Approach to Outperform VNQ

Before we move on to present our market-beating approach, we want to make it clear that it's not suitable for everyone. We have access to superior resources, do this full time and have access to management teams because we represent more than 350 REIT investors at High Yield Landlord. (Disclosure: The objective of High Yield Landlord is to streamline this research process and allow interested members to emulate our strategy).

Now that this disclosure is out of the way, this is what we do to target better investment results:

Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation is just 12x FFO, and by being selective, it is not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just around 10x cash flow. This massive discount relative to large caps (20x FFO) gives us a head start over VNQ.

Focus on Quality Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office and hotels, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals.

Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that "not all REITs are created equal." We skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due poor track records and significant conflicts of interests.

Buy Below NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such Realty Income (O) trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value-approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. We are NOT happy with a 3-4% dividend yield and target a sustainable 7-8% dividend yield to generate high income while we wait for appreciation.

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, strong managements, etc…).

But most importantly to us, we generate high income while we wait. It gives us the feeling of being a "Landlord" collecting rent checks, rather than a stock market trader who speculates on appreciation. VNQ and its 3.95% yield are not sufficient to satisfy the needs of retirees and other income-driven investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.