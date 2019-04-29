AMD's Stock May Jump Following Results

AMD’s (AMD) stock is poised to rise following its first quarter results on April 30. Options betting and the technical chart suggests it does. Additionally, the bar seems to be low for AMD this quarter based on current consensus analysts’ estimates.

AMD's results follow what was a very disappointing earnings report out of Intel (INTC), which I embarrassingly called the wrong way. Barron's recently published an article that perhaps AMD is taking market share away from Intel in the data center. AMD's results may prove if that is indeed the case.

Big Options Bets

The options for expiration May 17 indicate that the stock may rise or fall by as much as 14% from the $28 strike price. It places the stock in a broad trading range of $24.10 to $31.90. However, the number of bullish bets heavily outweigh the calls at that strike price by nearly 2 to 1. There are 14,000 open calls to just 6,500 open puts. It would suggest that the stock price rises following quarterly results. The call options took a big jump higher in the middle of April. By the way, you can watch a video in my premium section where I show you how to determine an implied move.

The calls at the $28 strike price for expiration on May 3 also have risen sharply in the past few days. Currently, there are 14,000 open contracts at that strike price. A buyer of the $28 calls would need the stock to rise to around $29.40 following results, an increase of more than 6% from the stock’s price of approximately $27.70 on April 29.

Bullish Technical Chart

The chart also is pointing to a jump following results. Should the stock rise above resistance at $29.40, it could go on to climb to around $31.40. The chart shows the stock has been trending higher since the middle of March. It has now formed a symmetrical triangle, a bullish continuation pattern. It suggests that the stock continues to climb in the coming weeks.

The chart also shows that the relative strength index has been trending higher, as well as a wedge pattern. These are both bullish indicators suggesting higher prices may lie ahead. Volume has been steadily declining, which may indicate that the sellers are waning, because the stock has stopped falling, and has held firm in the range of $27 to $28.

Low Bar

According to data from YCharts, analysts estimate that earnings for AMD fell 48% in the first quarter to $0.06 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to have fallen almost 24% to $1.26 billion.

AMD has done a decent job in the past topping analysts’ earnings estimates. Over the past eight quarters, the company has missed analysts estimates just one time, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

However, the company has missed revenue estimates in the past two quarters in a row.

The significant risk will be what the company says about the second quarter. Currently, analysts expect second quarter revenue of $1.52 billion and earnings of $0.10 per share. Last time the company reported results in February, they gave guidance below market expectations.

Can AMD Surprise?

One area AMD may surprise to the upside may be in the data center. Intel noted in its first quarter conference call last week, it saw weakness in this part of its business, and an inventory correction. Intel did note in its fourth quarter conference call that it expected to see this weakness.

AMD noted in its fourth quarter conference call that it saw healthy data center revenue. Additionally, the company pointed out on the call that it expected its CPU side of the data center to grow faster than the GPU data center side of the business.

It could be that we find out when AMD reports results on Tuesday afternoon that part of Intel's weakness last quarter was due to AMD. Perhaps AMD is taking Intel's data center market share, which it sounds as if it may be. AMD results will reveal a lot, not just about AMD but Intel too.

Risks

There are many risks to this event. First off, the market is expecting a lot of volatility around AMD's results, as noted by the options data above. Additionally, the $28 calls for expiration on May 17 have an implied volatility of 75%. That's more than seven times greater than the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF - a proxy for the S&P 500 index, implied volatility of 10% for the same date. That elevated level of volatility is a sign of how much uncertainty there is around this event. The chart indicates that the stock may decline to a level of support of around $25.70 if results miss the mark

Additionally, the stock is not cheap, trading at nearly 29 times 2020 earnings of $0.87 per share. That's almost three times more expensive than Intel's PE ratio of 11 times 2020 earnings estimates.

There's no doubt the risks are high, and the pressure is on. Superior results will send shares soaring higher, while a miss will cause the stock to plummet.

Significant risks can create big rewards or massive losses. The options and charts say a higher stock price may lie ahead.

