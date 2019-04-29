The 3 Rs Of Great Capital Allocation

In my quest to become a better analyst and stock picker, I am always searching for fundamental truths. Most recently, I've identified what I like to call the Three Rs - Reinvest, Return (capital), and Repay (debt). Any business that follows this order of prioritization, first investing into their core business, then returning capital to shareholders, and then paying off debts, will optimize the total returns of its shareholders. As with any rule, there's some nuances, some exceptions, which I'll be exploring. However, any deviation from these priorities at the very least demand scrutiny, and likely signal a problem.

Reinvest

The best part of owning stock in a company is knowing that you've got an army of people working for you. While you may only own a tiny fraction of a percent of the company, you receive all of the benefits of the scale of the business, despite your comparatively small investment. Perhaps one of the most important benefits a large company has, relative to any opportunities you have on your own, is its ability to invest in projects to achieve growth.

As investors, particularly small-time retail investors, we don't have the capital, or indeed even skills, to do R&D, build factories to produce products, and bring those products to market on a global scale. A large business, however, has the scale such that R&D and sales are a manageable expense, the factories are already built, and there is often a mountain of profits already left over that we gain immediate exposure to. If there is an opportunity to build another factory with those profits, you or I would not personally have that opportunity, because we lack everything that goes into it, even if we did personally have enough capital to finance the factory itself.

This additional ability that a large business carries is the quintessential reason for owning equities in the first place. A business with perfectly stable profits, but no growth prospects, well, that would effectively function as a bond, albeit without a par value or an expiration date. It would pay out a consistent coupon to investors, which would be at a lower yield at a higher price, or a higher yield at a lower price. With the exception of stocks that carry an extraordinarily high yield, growth is absolutely crucial to owning equities.

The way a business is able to grow the bottom line over time is through reinvesting into its business - whether it's in developing new products, or new production methods, or expanding production to produce more of those products. However, a business invests into its business, it's absolutely critical to the true intrinsic value of the business that it does so to as great a degree as possible.

Of course, there are limitations as to how much it's possible to reinvest. It does no good to build another factory to ramp up production if you're already running below capacity. Spending more on R&D will only bring growth if you can produce unique products which will not, at least in their entirety, cannibalize the sales of your other products. Every team will have its strengths and weaknesses, and abandoning their strengths to pursue less related opportunities will inevitably lead to diminishing returns.

There is a natural break-even point for where this ceases to be worthwhile, and it ultimately, if shareholders are the primary concern of management, all depends on valuation. Effective management will identify the expected return on any new investment, and compare it to their other avenues to generate shareholder value. I'll refer to this return as the "project coupon."

Return Capital

Once management has invested into every worthwhile opportunity available to them, there may well be a few dollars left over. This is particularly true for companies that have reached a level of maturity such that new opportunities are few and far between, relative to the large pile of profits they bring in. Naturally, without a better investment, it only makes sense to return this capital to shareholders, so that they may attempt to find a better investment for themselves. Depending on the market price at the time, they may decide that simply reinvesting into the stock of the company constitutes the best choice.

Because stocks of profitable companies tend to trade above the value of the assets on the books, returning capital will tend not to present a compelling value, in itself, relative to reinvesting into the business itself. For a company trading with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, an earnings yield of 5%, an investor would receive merely this 5% on his invested capital per year for owning shares of the company if it was all returned to them.

However, if the company is able to reinvest 50% of its earnings into avenues that management believes it can earn at least 20% on, and returns the remaining 50% to shareholders, the stock may only carry the smaller dividend or buyback yield of 2.5%, but the company will be able to grow earnings at a rate of 10% per year, so long as it can continue reinvesting at these rates. This would offer a long-term total return of 12.5% annually, relative to just 5% if everything was returned directly to shareholders. I explore this relationship further in a previous article about my valuation methodology, and it forms the basis for every valuation I do.

In a sense, returning capital is the most unintuitive thing in investing. On the surface, it's a very basic and fundamental idea to buy the stocks of companies that will return a maximum amount of cash to you over the life of your investment. However, there's a strong disconnect from what the business is able to, and does, distribute to its shareholders today, and what it will be able to over the life of your investment. For a bond, it's easy to understand the value proposition for the life of the investment; there is no growth, therefore the rate it returns capital to you is reflective of the way it will continue to do so.

When growth enters the picture, however, things become very complicated. For simplicity's sake, I think it's best to use reinvested dividends in my examples of capital returns. This will show the growth of a shareholder's total portion of the company's earnings as they grow their own number of shares.

Source: Author's Examples

These charts represent the changes in shareholders' earnings on a yearly basis if all earnings are either fully reinvested, split half-and-half between reinvestment and shareholder returns, or fully returned to shareholders. This is based on a project coupon of 20% and an earnings yield of 5%. Clearly, so long as a business can earn a higher return on its investments than the earnings yield of the stock, it is a more effective driver of each individual shareholder's total pool of earnings.

Reinvesting 100% of earnings leads to 519% growth of shareholder earnings, compared with 232% growth with a 50/50 mix, and only a 63% growth if all earnings are returned. I've previously talked about this combination of growth and capital returns as FCFTR, but I'll be referring to as the "equity coupon" in the future. This is the expected annual return rate of the stock itself, given current market price and expectations of growth.

This is where the first stipulation of reinvesting comes in; if an investment carries a "project coupon" lower than the "equity coupon," it will be less accretive to EPS than simply paying a dividend to be reinvested. Of course, it's difficult to perfectly estimate the exact ROI of any investment. However, I would offer that it is generally preferable to invest into projects only when the expected project coupon is significantly higher than the equity coupon.

This is for two reasons; first, any individual project carries more risk of missing expectations than the company in aggregate. Second, the equity coupon is sensitive to market price, and thus potentially time-sensitive. Growth projects may not be so time sensitive - thus, it may be possible to more favorably compound capital by first returning capital, and then later invest into a project, if the expected returns do not carry a significant discrepancy.

As an example, for a company trading at a P/E of 10, or an earnings yield of 10%, with no growth otherwise expected, if a potential investment could be worth anywhere from 5% to 20%, there's a significant risk of the project underperforming capital returns, and the best possible scenario is only marginally better. However, if the potential is 0%-40%, with an expectation of 20%, this significantly higher project coupon, relative to the equity coupon, should make the investment worthwhile.

This is especially true if management has many such opportunities, such that a few individual failures will not excessively impair returns - such a group of opportunities might be looked at collectively as a single larger opportunity to earn 10-30%, which clearly makes sense over an earnings yield of 10%. By investing just 25% of earnings into these projects, the company would carry a free cash flow yield of 7.5%, and a growth rate of 5%, leading to an equity coupon of 12.5% - higher than it otherwise would have been, to the benefit of shareholders.

Repay Debt

Debt is an interesting beast, as it behaves differently than equity. It represents a fixed cost, while equity holders get everything that's left over. It also carries less risk for bondholders - they get paid first, if things ultimately go sour. This lesser risk, in theory, suggests that equity holders should expect to be paid more. As such, for any company trading at a reasonable valuation, debt should trade at a significantly higher valuation, and thus a lower coupon yield. If the equity coupon appears to be about 7%, any debt that offered even close to a similar rate would be a significantly better buy. Even if the business were to miss the mark on equity returns, bondholders could expect their due, barring truly tragic circumstances (in which equity holders would likely be cut out of the picture entirely).

So, as long as a company is valued reasonably, debt will always be more expensive to reduce than equity, over the long term. Bond yields will inevitably drive the pricing mechanisms behind stock prices. If the yield on a company's bonds approaches 10%, a 10% equity coupon would indicate drastic overvaluation, and need to come down in price, to offer a premium for the risk of holding equity. This is crucially important, and it's why debt ranks lowest on the list for capital allocation.

So long as debt yields are lower than the equity coupon, paying it down will always result in a smaller boost to shareholder earnings than returning capital. Essentially, outstanding debt can be looked upon as an investment with a very clear value proposition; it's worth exactly the same as if it were a standalone investment at the yield it's repaid at. Because we're talking about a company buying back its own debt, there's even the added benefit that there's zero risk of underperforming expectations, because it's a clear and definitive reduction of expenses.

Source: Author's Examples

The above charts show the change to shareholder earnings under a similar set of circumstances as before; instead of plotting reinvestment against capital returns, this one plots capital returns versus debt repayment. As before, it shows the difference between all earnings being returned, split half-and-half between capital returns and debt repayment, and all earnings being used to repay debt. This is based on a company with no growth, an earnings yield of 10% and a debt yield of 5%.

Again, the higher priority for allocation wins out, due to the equity premium present with the stock, even without growth. Returning capital achieves 159% growth of shareholder earnings, compared with 109% at a 50/50 mix, and just 63% by committing all capital to debt repayment.

However, when we're talking about a company that is growing, something interesting happens. A company trading at a P/E of 25, an earnings yield of 4%, and a free cash flow yield of 2%, but that is expected to continue to grow earnings by at least 15% per year, may still benefit from buying back stock, rather than paying debt at 5% (and, similarly, issuing debt, rather than equity, to invest into projects). Even though the free cash flow yield of the stock is actually lower than the yield on debt, the equity *coupon* is significantly higher. By returning 50% of earnings, and continuing to grow earnings at 15% per year, the equity coupon is significantly higher at 17%. Thus, capital returns remain the optimal return driver.

Source: Author's Examples

In these charts, we've put it all together. With plans to reinvest 50% of all earnings at a project coupon of 30%, before accounting for any changes in interest expense - leading to annual net income growth of about 15%. The other 50% of earnings are spent on a mix of capital returns and debt repayment, with the same mix of before: 100% capital returns, 50/50, and 100% debt repayment at 5%. All savings on interest are then reinvested into paying down more debt. At the end of 10 years, returning capital wins, with a total growth of shareholder earnings of 393%, compared to 380% with a 50/50 mix, and 365% by repaying debt.

The most peculiar thing about this last chart is that debt repayment actually appears to be superior, to begin with. This makes sense, however. Because the yield of debt that is being repaid is superior to the earnings yield of the stock, it offers a greater return in the near term. What's important to understand, however, is that by returning a dividend yield of 1%, and thus allowing a shareholder to buy an additional share for every hundred, an individual's number of shares is permanently one percent higher.

This one percent is multiplied by all of the company's future earnings. On the other hand, spending $50 of earnings on debt repayment boosts the bottom line by a fixed dollar amount of $2.50. Because the default for any company growing earnings at a strong rate is for shares to appreciate, having 1% more shares ultimately becomes better than having slightly-stronger earnings.

And If Management Does Not Act Optimally?

With the Three Rs established, I think it's pretty clear that there should be a clear pecking order for what should be done with earnings dollars. The debt coupon functions as a baseline for value creation - if the equity coupon is lower, or even the same, repaying debt, or even buying bonds, will end up being more profitable than returning capital. And in order to make any project worthwhile, its coupon must be well in excess of both the debt and equity coupons.

In this same line, the more profitable investments a company makes into growth, the higher its equity coupon will ultimately be. As a company invests into the lowest-hanging, highest-return fruit, the equity coupon will get higher, which will limit the advantage of lower-return projects over returning capital. Management teams must be constantly aware of the three coupons, and act accordingly at all times, investing only into higher-risk projects when it can reasonably be expected to return well in excess of other, lower-risk alternatives.

In fact, it's even totally reasonable to issue new debt or stock to apply the cash generated towards a higher rung on the ladder - essentially "risking-up" in pursuit of greater total returns. The key, in this respect, is to limit this additional risk to only avenues where it can generate a significant advantage. Issuing debt at 5% to buy back stock at 7% increases risk without a significant advantage. But issuing equity at 7% to reinvest at 20% is a clear winner - and, in that vein, issuing debt at 5% to reinvest at 20% is a strong play as well.

The risk, however, is in muddying the waters. Issuing debt "for the purpose of reinvesting," when organic earnings already cover all projects, is a deceptive practice. Because of the natural flow of prioritization, all earnings are consumed in the order of the three Rs - if debt or equity is issued as well, they are consumed effectively in reverse order. If a company is returning capital while investing into growth projects, and it issues debt in order to balance out cash flow, that debt is essentially funding the capital returns, and not the projects.

So, it is critical to compare the debt coupon with the equity coupon in any situation where this arises, and question whether management is acting in shareholders' best interests. If the equity coupon does not seem to be significantly higher than the debt coupon, and a company is borrowing in order to "keep up appearances," there is a serious risk of significant over-valuation and even potentially corrupt management, and the given company should be avoided at all costs.

On the other hand, if the equity coupon is relatively high, and management focuses heavily on debt repayment, this can actually have an adverse effect on the equity coupon, impairing shareholder returns. This can be especially true if management decides that an equity raise becomes necessary in order to reduce debt levels. Issuing equity with a 12% coupon in order to pay debt at 6% can be a significant detriment to diluted shareholders.

It may, of course, be a necessary task, in order to de-risk the business. Wherever a situation arises that this may be an issue, any estimation of the equity coupon should factor the risk of significant debt repayment limiting capital returns, and even the potential of an equity issuance leading to negative capital returns. This can lead to a legitimate revaluation of a business purely based on something like a dividend cut for the purpose of debt reduction. The enterprise itself may not be worth any less, but the change in capital allocation can leave shareholders with weaker long-term returns.

Conclusion

Businesses should aspire to follow the three Rs at all times, and identify these various coupon rates to direct their capital allocation decisions. As investors, it behooves us to estimate the equity coupon rates of businesses we own to as great a degree of accuracy as possible. While it constitutes only one avenue for the businesses we own to invest into, it is the only avenue through which us, as shareholders, can realize value. It is to our benefit to own businesses whose equity coupons are as high as possible - and this can be estimated through taking a look at both the project and debt coupons, as well as expectations of management's capital allocation strategies.

