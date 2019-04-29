Nokia: Another Ugly Quarter, But Is The Story Over?

Although guarantees cannot be offered, simply delivering on the 2020 EPS guidance would likely result in a stock price of around $8/share.

This has once again become a "show me" story, with investors seemingly not buying into CEO Suri's optimism.

Another painful blow has been delivered by Finnish network solutions giant Nokia (NOK).

On April 25th, the company reported an all-around miss that sent the stock tumbling over 8% for the week. Revenues of €5.03 billion only grew YOY by a timid 2% because of favorable currency movements, while non-GAAP earnings loss of €0.02 per share fell short of expectations by about a nickel.

To be fair with Nokia's management team, plenty of notice had been given regarding financial results that would likely disappoint in the first two quarters of 2019. In January, the company shared with the investment community the following prediction:

Given that 5G rollouts will be staggered over the course of the year, we expect 2019 to have a soft first half followed by a much more robust second half.

While specific guidance for the first quarter had not been previously provided, the argument for "weak as expected" can certainly be supported by the 4Q18-end narrative. It probably did not help much that roughly €200 million in revenues associated with 5G projects in North America were not booked in the quarter (but will hit the financial statements before the end of the year) due to compliance with revenue recognition guidelines. This piece alone would have boosted Nokia's YOY top line growth by a meaningful four percentage points, pushing revenues above consensus expectations and likely narrowing the earnings miss.

Also catching my attention was the sizable dip in margin observed in 1Q19, sharply reversing a good-looking trend that had been forming since 1Q18 (see graph below). Here, it is hard to parse out how much of Nokia's severe profitability loss may have been caused by a mere delay in revenue and earnings recognition, higher radio product costs or the gap in new 4G software releases vs. what could be considered a more concerning drop in pricing power caused, at least in part, by intense competitive pressures. This is another item worth paying close attention to over the next few quarters.

What to do about the stock

Nokia has once again turned into a "show me" story. On one side of the argument, CEO Rajeev Suri seems to be highly optimistic about the next six to eight quarters. As a result, the company has maintained intact its EPS guidance for 2019 and 2020, suggesting a firm belief that the 5G upcycle will in fact drive the sizable 40% earnings increase guided for next year.

On the other side of the debate are skeptical investors, scarred by yet another uninspiring quarter and probably choosing to step aside for as long as the 5G order-to-revenue timing gap continues to exist. As a result of the recent bearish stance, NOK now trades at a next-year earnings multiple of only 12.8x and long-term PEG of 1.0x - multiples that look more compatible with a company undergoing secular distress than one that is theoretically staring at the early stages of a meaningful, cyclical ramp-up in revenue and earnings growth. For comparison, peer Ericsson (ERIC) currently trades at a much richer next year P/E of 18.5x and long-term PEG of 2.5x.

In addition to de-risked valuations, I see a few good reasons to remain cautiously bullish about the company and the stock, following the rough first quarter performance.

First, Nokia's management team has a history of being (sometimes overly) conservative on its business outlook. I would find it out of character for CEO Rajeev Suri and the executive team to have painted too rosy a picture of the current network solutions landscape and Nokia's role within it.

Second, the visibility that a long-cycle business should provide into future financial performance gives me some confidence that the bottom has not quite fallen off from underneath Mr. Suri's feet. With 30 commercial 5G contracts having already been signed with global operators, I find it reasonable to trust Nokia's optimism about what the company might be capable of delivering in the second half of the year and in 2020.

Lastly, the quarter-to-quarter lumpiness that should be naturally expected in the network solutions space could eventually produce bad quarters and short-term bearishness that merely open up a window of opportunity to invest in the stock at lower prices. While there is no guarantee that Nokia will achieve its 2020 EPS target of €0.395 at the mid-point of the guidance range, simply doing so will likely mean that the NYSE-traded shares could easily move towards $8 at least, assuming a reasonable valuation expansion to 18x same-year earnings that I believe would be justified by the pickup in top and bottom line growth.

