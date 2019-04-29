Origin House (ORHOF) CEO Marc Lustig on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Welcome to Origin House's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Monday, April 29, 2019.

I will now turn the call over to Jonathan Ross, Head of Investor Relations for Origin House.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today, Origin House's first quarter and year ended 2018 financial results release this morning.

The press release, financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR, as well as on our website at originhouse.com.

I'm joined today by Marc Lustig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; François Perrault, Chief Financial Officer; and Afzal Hasan, President and General Counsel.

I will now pass the call over to Marc Lustig.

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating on our Q4 call.

2018 was a year of substantial progress for Origin House and I'm very proud of our teams in California and Canada for their achievements during the year.

We grew revenue 638% in Q4 compared to Q4 2017, 19% sequentially for Q4 2018 over Q3 2018 and 507% for fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal 2017. 2018 pro forma revenues were CAD 37.4 million and CAD 48.7 million including our acquisition of 180 Smoke.

On April 1, we announced the acquisition of Origin House by Cresco Labs. In our view, Cresco Labs is the most innovative and well-positioned US multistate operator in existence today.

This is the most transformational step in Origin House's history, given the combined company's positioning as one of the largest MSO's in the market today and certainly the largest in the most important cannabis market in the world, California.

By merging with Cresco Labs, Origin House will be able to both accelerate its growth and that of its brand's partners, while driving substantial returns for shareholders of the combined company.

Both Origin House and Cresco Labs firmly believe that the long-term success in the growing cannabis market will accrue to those companies that have trusted brands, the distribution infrastructure and the know-how to get cannabis products into the hands of the consumer.

Together, we will occupy a leading position across the United States. The combined entity will have the largest distribution footprint in the US, partnerships with over 50 growing cannabis brands, a shelf presence in over 725 dispensaries across 11 states, 1.5 million square feet of cultivation capacity and a platform to accelerate growth through to an addressable market of 185 million consumers across the US and Canada.

2018 was a watershed year for Origin House and in California specifically. 2019 is shaping up to be a year of continued accelerating growth.

On January 15, 2019, the California regulators introduced the final framework for the legal cannabis industry. This is absolutely key to putting California on track to hitting its legal cannabis market potential and we've already seen an uptick in the first few months of the year as operators in the state finally have a solid framework to build on.

2018 was a busy year of acquiring and integrating for Origin House. Through the course of the year, we successfully executed on the priorities we outlined for shareholders.

We acquired Kaya Manufacturing, Alta Supply, RVR Distribution, FloraCal Farms and 180 Smoke to create a footprint today comprised of six licenses, eight facilities and over 350 employees in California and Canada.

We combined the – and integrated two of the largest and most important distributors in California, RVR and Alta Supply, which through investments in enabling technology over the past 12 months are now operating as a seamless statewide distributor, which we have rebranded as Continuum.

Our sales team effectively grew our dispensary penetration during the year to 484 dispensaries as of December 2018 and to 514 dispensaries as of March 2019, which is more than 60% of all dispensaries in the state.

Our distribution capacity accelerated throughout the year with our unique customers increasing 135% in Q4 over Q3 2018.

With a stable regulatory environment, we expect the number of legal dispensaries in the state and the consumers we serve to begin a multiyear ramp, which will directly benefit Origin House.

We added nine of California's most promising growth brands to the portfolio, including brands like King’s Garden, Henry’s Original, Utopia Cannabis and Pacific Remedy. We won these brands in a competitive market and the partnerships are a testament to our value-added capabilities.

We are expanding our third-party manufacturing capabilities. In December, we announced the acquisition of Cub City, which brings us 1,400 kg of ultra-premium craft flower capacity and a team responsible for some of the top craft flower brands in California.

We expect to close the acquisition of Cub City in the coming weeks and are already planning to grow various Cresco Labs strains at Cub City.

We launched Trichome Financial Corp., which is currently nearing the end of its go-public process to capitalize on the need for customized lending solutions in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. Trichome has a robust pipeline of similar investment opportunities across Canada and the US. We look forward to targeting more growth opportunities with Trichome, which we are confident will be further accelerated through our partnership with Cresco Labs.

We continue to make substantial progress monetizing our portfolio of non-core assets, generating more than CAD 29 million in capital and a 450% return for our shareholders, ending the year with a cash position of CAD 69 million, which included the buying back of almost 1 million shares at an average price of CAD 6.13.

I am most proud of our team because execution against our strategic priorities at the beginning of the year led not only to accelerating financial results and providing solid return on equity for our shareholders, but has also set us up to be the leader in the California market in 2019.

2019 is off to a very solid start and we expect a quarter of solid sequential revenue growth in Q1, which will also capture the acquisition of 180 Smoke, which closed February 15, 2019.

In the first few months of 2019, our team has been steadily adding key brands to the platform, including Papa's Herb, Kurvana, Humboldt's Finest and Viola Brands.

In February, we laid the path into Canada for our brand partners with the acquisition of 180 Smoke, one of the leaders in the online and retail vape products in Canada.

Through its online presence in 23 retail outlets, 180 Smoke also add a material revenue base to Origin House, having grown revenue 50% in 2018 to CAD 11.7 million.

This transaction is a perfect example of how our team assesses [ph] opportunities and moves into to enter new markets, always focused on the consumer.

From an Origin House perspective, we saw both an opportunity to rapidly expand 180's current vape footprint, while leveraging a loyal customer base for the benefit of our California brand partners.

In conclusion, I expect 2019 will be another strong year for Origin House and I'll repeat what I've said in past calls, which is just as relevant today, and that is that we are in just the early stages of a multi-quarter ramp in revenue and overall performance.

My final comment is that, for all of the reasons we agreed to [Technical Difficulty] combination with Cresco Labs, which we announced April 1, 2019, that over the past month of management teams and execution teams working together on integration and growth plans, I'm more confident than ever that the combination of Origin House and Cresco Labs can become the world's most important cannabis company.

I will now pass the call to Françoise to talk about our financials in greater detail.

Thank you, Marc. And good morning, everyone.

Sequential revenue growth continued in Q4 with revenue of CAD 7.9 million, an increase of 19% over Q3 revenue of CAD 6.6 million. Q4 was the first quarter where we realized the full benefit of all our 2018 acquisitions, including FloraCal and RVR, which were consolidated in the third quarter of 2018, in addition to Kaya and Alta, which were acquired earlier in the year.

Pro forma revenues including these 2018 acquisitions were CAD 37.4 million. Adding in our recent 2019 acquisition of 180 Smoke, 2018 pro forma revenues become CAD 48.7 million.

Year-over-year, revenue increased 638% in the fourth quarter. These growth rates reflect our strategy to focus on brand building, and this is also reflected in the nature of our revenue, which is now predominantly from product sales.

We expect product revenue growth to continue as we invest in our current brands, incubate new brands, onboard top cannabis brands on to our distribution platform and realize mutual synergies between our brands and Cresco's distribution platform in other states.

Gross margin in the quarter was CAD 0.2 million, down from CAD 0.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 and up slightly from CAD 0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, excluding fair value impact from accounting for biological assets.

Gross margins were negatively impacted by purchase accounting adjustments, royalty payments, capacity utilization, pricing discounts, increased packaging and associated labor costs as well as inventory write-offs.

Several of these factors are associated directly or indirectly with the new California cannabis regulatory environment, including the regulations that came into effect on January 16, 2019.

Our operating expenses increased to CAD 15.4 million from CAD 4.6 million last year. The increased expenses reflect investment in our organic growth and growth by acquisition, including new facilities, offices in California and Toronto, as well as investments in our platform through additional personnel in corporate functions, sales, marketing and operations.

Looking forward, we're implementing targeted initiatives to improve profitability, on which we expect to see progressive improvement in the coming quarters.

During the quarter, we continue to execute on our strategy of rationalizing non-core assets. In the fourth quarter, we entered into an agreement along with other shareholders to sell a controlling interest in Bodhi Research for $1.7 million in shares of the purchaser, Green Relief.

An additional CAD 2 million could be generated in the future with the sale of the remaining 49% interest in voting. We also closed the sale of our equity interest in Wagner Dimas to Australis Capital.

The results of our efforts to divest our non-core assets helped us achieve a strong financial position at year-end with CAD 80.4 million in liquid assets, including CAD 69.2 million in cash.

On the liability side, we reduced our convertible debt from CAD 27.9 million at September 30, 2018 to CAD 16 million at December 31 as 42.5% of debenture holders voluntarily exercised their option to convert their debentures into Origin House equity.

Subsequent to year-end, more voluntary conversions were made. In addition, we exercised our right to trigger a mandatory conversion on February 25, 2019 and, on March 28, all remaining debt was converted into Origin House shares.

This concludes my financial overview and I'd like to now turn it over to Afzal for more operational and strategic perspective.

Thanks, François. I'd like to echo Marc's comments today that 2018 was just the beginning of Origin House's growth trajectory. We've demonstrated substantial progress both operationally and financially [Technical Difficulty] 12 months.

Our team executed and successfully integrated five acquisitions during the year, while adding several key experiential brands to our Brand Accelerator and distribution platform. In March 2019, with the integration of our two distribution companies under the Continuum banner, Origin House now controls one of the top state-wide distribution businesses in California.

And with Cresco as a partner, we are well-positioned to be a dominant player in the US market over mid and long-term.

To build on Marc's comments regarding the regulator environment, on [Technical Difficulty] 2019, the [Technical Difficulty] agencies that govern the cannabis industries in California released their final regulations which replaced emergency regulations that drove significant confusion in the market during 2018 and also enabled the black market to continue to flourish.

The final regulations give cannabis companies more certainty and opportunity to plan for future growth. Towards the end of quarter four of 2018 and going to Q1 of 2019, we are seeing more new dispensaries coming online and California is starting to see new brands enter the market at attractive price points.

We expect that this will help convert consumers in the black market into legal market. A great example of such a brand is Papa's Herb with whom we recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement.

The value cannabis market segment is one of the least served segments in the legal California market. And having a product offering like Papa's Herb is one of the most efficient ways to compete with and suppress the black market.

During 2018, we also moved to address the fact that growing cannabis brands need more than just distribution. As a result, we introduced the Origin House Brand Accelerator program, which is designed to help develop the global cannabis brands of the future by providing them with access to capital, in-house services and infrastructure.

Through this program, we work with brands we believe in, not to absorb or reinvent, but to nurture and accelerate them, so that they can succeed in an increasingly crowded market.

The Brand Accelerator program also provides a pathway to higher margins for the revenues we generate from third-party brands. Through the program, we are also offering contract manufacturing, processing and cultivation services to our brand partners.

Growth of these additional services, which has already begun with brands like Viola, will lead to margin growth for us in the future.

We continue to add marquee brands to our Brand Accelerator program. In 2018, we added Pacific Remedy, Utopia Cannabis and Henry's Original on our platform and we've continued to add to the program subsequent to year-end, with the additions of premium brands like Viola, Humboldt's Finest and Kurvana.

Allow me to describe these latest additions to our platform in a bit more detail. Viola is well known for its ultra-premium shatter, wax, live resins and concentrate products for both the medical and recreational cannabis markets.

Viola Brands will now sell its products exclusively through Origin House to over 100 dispensaries in California, as well as in Colorado, Oregon, Michigan later this year.

Viola was founded by NBA All-Star forward Al Harrington and has been a valuable addition to our platform.

Humboldt's Finest is a seasoned cultivators and manufacturers of jarred flower, pre-rolled joints, live resin dabs and live resin cartridges. We've renewed our exclusive distribution agreement with Humboldt's and have also invested $700,000 against future purchases of their product at a discount to wholesale pricing.

Kurvana is a leading supplier of premium vapes in California and ranking fifth in brand revenue. We are moving towards exclusive distribution of Kurvana products to the Origin House platform and to provide a strategic financing of up to $10 million for Kurvana to solidify its market position in California.

We strongly believe that our Brand Accelerator program is a unique full-service platform for any brand requiring growth capital, enhanced distribution, exclusive manufacturing and regulatory guidance.

We look forward to adding more brands to this platform, thereby building a foundation for global brand leadership in cannabis products.

In the last quarter of 2018, we also bolstered our craft cultivation capacity through the announcement of our intent to acquire certain assets of Cub City. For total consideration of $7 million, Origin House has added 1400 kg of potential annualized capacity for the production of ultra-premium exotic flower, and this is going to be focused primarily on Brand Accelerator participants.

This capacity will help our current and future branding partners produce premium cannabis in California, further enforcing Origin House's position as a strong partner for brain development and accelerated growth.

I know I reflect the excitement of our entire team when I say that I'm thrilled to be partnering with entrepreneurs that have developed great cannabis products, to help them accelerate growth and to gain market share, and in turn generating value for our shareholders.

We want to raise the bar and enhance the experience our customers have with cannabis. In this new market, we will set high standards to work with brands. And now, along with Cresco, we will excel and deliver even stronger results for Origin House and for you, our shareholders.

Thank you for taking part in our call. I'll now open it up for questions.

Your first question is from Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity.

Matt Bottomley

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking some questions. Just wanted to touch briefly on the pro forma disclosures. You have that for 2018 as a year. Are there any other adjustments to consider just in Q4 alone or was everything already closed in that regard, obviously, with the exception of 180 Smoke later on in 2019?

François Perrault

Yeah. It's François, Matt. Thanks for your question. There were no adjustments for Q4. Q4 was actually the quarter where we had all the acquisitions firing on all cylinders. Prior to that, Q3 had a portion of RVR, but Q4 is really the one that had all acquisitions in.

Matt Bottomley

Okay, thanks. And then, just looking at a higher level to the CAD 48 million pro forma for 2018 which includes everything, can you give any – not guidance, but any color on what the margin breakdown is expected to be going forward between your California distribution and 180 Smokes?

François Perrault

As you know, our policy is not to provide guidance on these matters, but suffice to say that we should have our Q1 results coming out within a month. So, you should know by then.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. And then, on the actual growth going forward, any other insights on what – you've onboarded a lot of branded licenses in early March. So, in Q2, are we expecting a pickup in addition to overall market growth for a lot of those initiatives?

Marc Lustig

I can take that, Matt. And I would say, yes, I think you'll continue to see not just the environment improve as we tried to outline in the call, but a continuation of onboarding of more branded product.

Matt Bottomley

Great. And then, on the 180 Smoke side, has there been any communications with the Ontario government, given that they're seemingly putting out another, I think, it's 25 licenses that might go to tender? Is that something where the ball is rolling at all or is it too preliminary for you guys?

Marc Lustig

I would say to stay tuned, but, yes, as you're aware, we've looked at and are in the process of converting a number of 180 Smoke locations into cannabis shops going forward.

Matt Bottomley

Great. And just last question of mine and I'll jump in queue. Any insights or color on what you guys are doing in advance of the Cresco closing just with respect to strategic initiatives in different states or how you're going to move your brand nationally just outside of California?

Marc Lustig

Yes, thank you. Immediately after the announcement, both of our teams of execution people have been working on very specific plans, either in California for Cresco's brands or across their footprint, across the US for our branded partners. So, as I think I mentioned in my remarks, very pleased and impressed with the ideas and the progress that those teams are making.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Thanks again.

Marc Lustig

Thanks, Matt.

Your next question is from Adam Altberg from BMO Nesbitt Burns.

Adam Altberg

Good morning, gents. And congrats on a great quarter. I have a comment and two questions. First off, just want to make sure that the – hearty thank you goes out to the entire team and staff and anyone listening, obviously, out in California for a great job. And I'm sure that you guys have spoken to them and they understand that this is just the next phase in the evolution. So, we're very excited about that. That's for sure. So, congrats to the whole team there.

Two questions for you. Can you just comment – obviously, aside from Marc, which executives are going to be moving forward with the Cresco/Origin House combination as well as what is your sense or what's the feedback that you're getting back so far in terms of shareholder support? Thank you.

Marc Lustig

Thanks, Adam. On the personnel side, you can see, I think, very clearly how this is all completely additive. One of the biggest challenges for cannabis companies today is onboarding competent and effective human resources.

And I think when you speak to Cresco Labs, one of the very first things that you'll hear is how solid our teams are, both our Canada-based team and our California-based team, and all of that just gets strapped right on top of Cresco Labs. So, I think that aside from just normal synergies or duplication from a personnel perspective, all will be integrated within the new combined company.

With respect to your second question, the shareholder response has been extremely positive. I see that every day and hear that even more. I've spent a lot of time directly with the management of Cresco Labs, including with investors. And across the board, the feedback has been positive. I think people understand how smart a transaction this is and how well positioned the combined company is going to be. So, I think from the shareholder perspective, people are very excited.

As it relates to the process, everything is on track with the timeline that we indicated in the April 1 press release regarding the closing being sometime in mid-June.

Adam Altberg

Sorry. Thank you.

Marc Lustig

Thanks a lot, Adam.

Adam Altberg

Thanks very much, guys.

Marc Lustig

Thank you.

Your next question is from Doug Cooper from Beacon Securities.

Doug Cooper

Hi. Good morning, guys. First of all, echo Adam's sentiment about terrific work on the transaction. I just want to touch base, in California, the market itself, you mentioned, with the regulatory framework now in place, the sort of confusion might be behind the producers there and so forth. So, what do you anticipate growth in terms of maybe the rollout of dispensaries, where we at now, where do you see it in 12 to 24 months? In terms of retail sales, by my calculations, we're sort end of 2018 maybe CAD 50 per capita, whereas a more mature market like Colorado sort of already at CAD 75, which would put California upwards of CAD 11 billion market eventually in the next several years. Maybe you can just help me there in terms of how you see the California market unfolding.

Afzal Hasan

So, this is Afzal. Thanks for your question. The market has been seeing a healthy amount of dispensary growth. I think the most recent estimates are just over 600 dispensaries across the entire state, which is an increase from where we saw it towards the end of last year, through most of the second half of last year, which is closer to 500 dispensaries.

The regulations themselves and having them final will be definitely a positive for licensing and implementation or opening of new dispensaries. But I in addition to that, the other key factor that it provides some benefit for market participants on is just the certainty around what the standards are for the products that are being sold.

So, one of the key challenges that brands faced, including manufacturers, distributors and then all the way down into the retailers, was just the fact that there were three pretty substantial rounds of changes in the rules that apply to products that were being sold. That also – that's created challenges not just in actually having consistent supply of product.

But going to your point about why per capita consumption is relatively low, it's created a market where it's sometimes challenging to get consistent products or same products over and over again over the past year. And the pricing has also been relatively affected in terms of how much you need to spend to produce products and change the designs and specifications over the course of the year.

With stabilization of the regulations, with new retail outlets opening up, with new delivery services coming online, we do expect to see the market in California look more like markets in Colorado, for example. The illegal market does eat up a substantial share of what's happening in California right now. And as we pointed out during our conference call, note too there are brands that are coming in and actually trying to directly attack that problem, not just the means of enforcement like the regulators do, but instead by providing incentives to consumers for migrating from the illegal market to the legal market.

So, all in all, positive picture looking forward, and this is going to stabilize over time. More than anything else, the regulators are very keen on [indiscernible] and on correcting the issues that are out there in the market. So, we're all aligned, market participants and the regulators in achieving that goal as soon as possible.

Doug Cooper

Great. And just one final one from me, just on the taxation side, there's been a story around that some cities, including San Diego, are looking to throw in sort of an extra tax and lot of the, I guess, distributors are – or guys are going to Sacramento, talking to them about the double taxation effect. Where do you think that stands and where do you think it goes?

Afzal Hasan

It's a natural function of this evolving environment. The economics for putting additional taxes on distributors in most jurisdictions are just unsustainable. So, naturally the market forces are going to lead to a situation where, if that is implemented, you're going to find distributors working in jurisdictions outside of there and consumers going just across county borders to be able to pick up their product, so that they can save a substantial amount of cash. And I think naturally that does lead to a situation with rules like that that are really unwieldy and unsustainable and so, long-term, will not sustain even if they are passed.

So, it's something that could be a setback if actually pushed forward. We believe it's unlikely and we're advocating against it, as are many industry participants because it's going to lead to negative effects for both the state, the consumers and the industry participants that are involved.

Doug Cooper

Thanks very much.

Marc Lustig

Thanks, Doug.

And your next question is from Robert Fagan from GMP Securities.

Doug Cooper

Doug Cooper

François Perrault

François Perrault

Doug Cooper

Doug Cooper

François Perrault

François Perrault

Doug Cooper

Doug Cooper

François Perrault

François Perrault

There was also some inventory write-offs in terms of – for compliant product and so forth that I would view as one-time that we can certainly turn the corner on going forward.

Doug Cooper

Doug Cooper

Marc Lustig

Marc Lustig

But you are touching on some very immediate growth plans that both companies have. And to put it very clearly, Cresco's brands coming into our platform, obviously, creates very significant growth in margins where maybe the platform is being used by margins with less product. So, we've begun starting – we've begun the process of bringing in Cresco brands into California. But, on the reverse of that, we've also begun discussions of immediately leveraging a number of our own wholly-owned brands or brand partners into the 10 states outside of California that Cresco is currently in a very leading position in.

And so, those discussions and plans are taking place and I would expect them to be immediate following the closing, which again is mid-June.

Doug Cooper

Doug Cooper

Marc Lustig

Marc Lustig

Your next question is a follow-up from Matt Bottomley of Canaccord.

Matt Bottomley

Yeah. Thanks. It was all covered in the other questions. Thanks again.

Marc Lustig

Marc Lustig

Operator

