GlaxoSmithKline: U.S. Dollar Performance Review For U.S. Investors

US investor returns from GSK have been hurt by declining value of the UK pound. A strengthening UK pound would be good for US investors In GSK.

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends, and/or gains on sales. I repeat - the only way.

The underlying performance of GSK is best reviewed in UK pounds to avoid distortions arising from currency translation. US investors have no choice but to deal with the currency risks.

GlaxoSmithKline plc: Investment Review

GSK Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has a long unbroken record of paying dividends. GSK's dividend policy appears to be to grow quarterly dividends slowly over long periods of time, but to supplement with special one-off dividends. This means GSK does not fit the description of a dividend aristocrat, because it does not have a long unbroken record of regular dividend increases. For a UK investor, dividends paid in 2011 totaled £0.68 and in 2018 £0.80, an average yearly growth rate of 2.35%. For a US investor, equivalent dividends per share in 2011 were $2.21 and in 2018 $2.14, a decrease in yearly dividend of $0.07. The poor result for the US investor was a result of the decline in the value of the UK pound versus the US dollar in the years between 2011 and 2018. In 2011, a US investor received ~$1.60 for every £1.00 of dividends declared by GSK. By 2018 that had reduced by ~20% to $1.30 for every £1.00 of dividends declared.

For A US Investor, All Aspects Of An Investment In GSK Are Impacted By The Value Of The UK Pound Versus The US Dollar

The native currency in which GSK reports is UK pounds. If I were to conduct a performance review in US dollars, the first thing I would do is look at underlying performance, excluding UK pounds to US currency translation effect. In other words, I would undertake a performance review in UK pounds. I have already conducted a historical performance review of GSK in UK pounds in my article, "GlaxoSmithKline: U.K. Pound Performance Review For U.K. Investors." Readers should refer to that article for my detailed review of the underlying performance of GSK, the business, and its future prospects.

Provided an investor is satisfied with the suitability of the GSK business for investment purposes, the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares of GSK is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales of shares. At the risk of being repetitious, I am fond of saying, the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales of shares. I repeat - the only way. The truth of this is further evidenced by the differences in returns for a UK investor and a US investor, each investing in and exiting their respective investments in GSK over the same time period.

GSK: Comparing Returns For UK And US Investors Over Similar Time Periods

TABLE 1.1 below summarizes a sampling of results for seven different UK investors investing in GSK in UK pounds over the last four to five years and exiting at the current share price.

GSK: Historical UK Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1.1

The variations in returns for the seven investors are discussed in detail in the UK pounds article referred to above. Below, I show the comparable returns achievable by seven US investors investing in GSK ADS over the same time periods, per TABLE 1.2.

TABLE 1.2

In TABLE 1.3 below, I have summarized the rate of return lines out of TABLEs 1.1 and 1.2 to facilitate comparison of the results for UK and US investors. I have also shown the UK£ to US$ translation rates at date of purchase and sale.

TABLE 1.3

To review TABLE 1.3 results, we should first review the UK£ results for UK investors.

UK Investor Dividend Yields

Generally speaking, the lower the share price paid at purchase, the higher the average yearly dividend yield on cost. The average dividend yield for investors A, B, and C are higher, partly due a £0.20 ($0.57) special dividend paid in Q1-2016.

UK Investor Share Price Gains (Losses)

For the seven different UK investors, average yearly share price growth ranges from 3.73% negative to 3.60% positive. All investors are assumed to exit at the same share price, so the variation in average yearly share price growth is purely a function of share price at entry.

UK Investor Rate Of Return

For the seven different UK investors, rates of return ranging from 1.20% to 9.98% result from the combined effect of dividend yield and share price growth/decline. The relatively high dividend yield has been a savior, resulting in positive rates of return for all UK investors, despite negative share price movement for 2 of the 7.

We can now compare results for US investors, investing in GSK.

US Investor Dividend Yields

In all cases where the US investor has invested at a time when the UK pound was stronger at entry than at exit, the average yearly dividend yield is lower for the US investor compared to the UK investor investing at the same time. The only case where the UK pound was weaker at entry than at exit is for Investor E. Here, the average yearly dividend yield for the US investor E is 4.84% versus 4.66% for the UK investor E.

US Investor Share Price Gains (Losses)

For all seven US investors in TABLE 1.3, average yearly share price growth was negative. This compares to only two of the seven UK investors suffering negative share price growth. But, once again, the weaker pound at entry for US investor E resulted in a better result (2.47% negative growth) than for UK investor E (3.73% negative growth)

US Investor Rate Of Return

Due to the relatively high dividend yield, rates of return for all seven US investors, as well as all seven UK investors, were positive. But the returns for six of the seven UK investors were much higher than the returns for the US investors buying their shares at the same time. Once again, the poorer results for the US investors were due to the weakening of the UK pound between entry date and assumed common exit date. The one exception was, of course, US investor E where the UK pound strengthened between entry date and assumed exit date.

Lessons For US Investors Considering An Investment In GSK

In addition to normal share investment risks, US investors in GSK are subject to exchange rate risk, arising from changes in the relative values of the UK pound and the US dollar. This is graphically illustrated in Figures 1 to 3 below.

Figure 1 - Five-Year Chart of GSK Share Price (UK pennies)

Figure 3

Looking at Figure 1, GSK's share price in UKp (pennies) ends the five-year period not far below the price at the start of the five-year period, with a deal of volatility in between. Going to Figure 2, the UK pound weakens very significantly between the start and end of the five-year period. The greater part of the decline occurs in the first 2.5 years, and is associated with the "Brexit" vote to leave the EU in June 2016. The US dollar share price in Figure 3 reflects both the effect of the volatility in the UKp share price in Figure 1 and the fall in the value of the UK pound versus the US dollar in Figure 2.

Considerations For A US Investor Contemplating An Investment In GSK ADS On The NYSE Stock Exchange

It is important to understand that an investment in GSK ADS is akin to buying (or borrowing) UK pounds currency and investing those UK pounds in shares of GSK traded on the London Stock Exchange. In carrying out due diligence, it is necessary to review the expected performance of GSK, the business, and the expected dividends and share price growth in UK pounds. For the purposes of such a review, I would recommend reading my article, "GlaxoSmithKline: U.K. Pound Performance Review For U.K. Investors", linked above. The second consideration is whether you are prepared to be exposed to exchange risk, from changes in the relative values of the UK pound versus the US dollar. If you believe the exchange rate will be stable during the period of your investment, then you should expect rates of return and dividend yields from an investment in ADS in US dollars will be similar to those for an investment in shares in UK pounds.

GSK ADS Exchange Rate Risks In The Context Of Brexit

As mentioned above, the greater part in the decline in value of the UK pound versus the US dollar is associated with the Brexit vote in June 2016. There is now enormous uncertainty associated with Brexit. If Brexit does go ahead, will the UK pound undergo further weakening, or with the uncertainty removed, will there be a strengthening? If Brexit is abandoned, will the UK pound regain the strength it had prior to the Brexit vote in 2016? These really are imponderables that nonetheless need to be taken into account in relation to an existing or planned investment in GSK ADS. Another matter to be considered is whether the ~30% of GSK's revenue from the US constitutes a partial natural hedge. I doubt this would be materially so. GSK, as a UK corporation, will be undertaking hedging to protect its assets, revenues and earnings in terms of UK pounds (see: Derivative financial instruments: assets GSK 2017 20-F filed with SEC). Another way enterprises can protect the value of their revenues and earnings in their native currency is to have exchange rate mechanisms in the pricing provisions in agreements with customers. Naturally, a UK-based enterprise would have different objectives in this regard to a US-based enterprise.

