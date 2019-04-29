Deal Underwriters Beware: Tesla Could Miss Its Q2 Guidance

Would-be underwriters of any Tesla capital raise should consider waiting until at least July, when we will find out whether management was yet again vastly overly optimistic.

This time around, my first take on Tesla’s Q2 is 64,680 units. That would be a 32% shortfall from Tesla’s guidance.

My estimate that I published on SA the day before Tesla’s April 3 reported number was 65,097, or only slightly above the actual 63,019 number.

This time around, Tesla has guided to 90,000 to 100,000 units sold in Q2. The EV Sales Tracker, which was good for Q1, estimates it at 56,861 - a miss by 40%.

Looking back at the Morgan Stanley EPS estimates for Tesla before the 2016 capital raise, we find that they were spectacularly wrong.

This article is a warning to any investment bank that's considering underwriting the highly-anticipated Tesla (TSLA) stock offering, which many investors believe will happen in just a couple of weeks from now, around the middle of May. As with most things Tesla, and for the benefit of those of you with short memories, we have seen an exact copy of this movie before: here.

Specifically, in the middle of May 2016 Tesla sold approximately $1.7 billion in stock on the backs of almost-hourly tweeting by Elon Musk of the soaring Model 3 deposit numbers, which had spiked well above 300,000 at the time. The Tesla shares were sold at a price of $215, so at the current price of approximately $239, investors have seen a cumulative 11% appreciation in three years.

Let us give an example of how spectacularly wrong sell-side analysts can be when they actually believe what Tesla’s management tells them. Exhibit A among the list of investment banks who beclowned themselves in promoting Tesla’s May 2016 capital raise could be Morgan Stanley. We will show how Morgan Stanley’s Tesla earnings forecast changed from shortly before the May 2016 equity raise to what actually happened after Morgan Stanley had collected its fee for underwriting the deal.

We start by looking at the Morgan Stanley report dated Feb. 1, 2016. This was the report one quarter before the equity raise. In this report, Morgan Stanley’s lowered its 2016 EPS estimate for Tesla from $1.28 to $0.43, and the 2017 number from $1.76 to $1.06. Whoops! You would think that would have been enough, right?

Now fast forward to March 28, 2017, when Morgan Stanley published a report in which it reported Tesla having ended 2016 with, I kid you not, a loss of $2.67 per share. So, only a quarter before the May 2016 deal, Morgan Stanley had Tesla at a profit of $0.43 for 2016. In the end, it turned into a giant loss of $2.67.

What about Morgan Stanley’s 2017 EPS estimate for Tesla? Surely even with a near-term hiccup, it could get the broader, long-term, perspective right, no? For the answer, we turn to Morgan Stanley’s April 18, 2018, report. It says that Tesla reported a loss of $8.80 per share in 2017.

Yes, you read that right: In February 2016, Morgan Stanley estimated that Tesla would make a 2017 profit of $1.06 per share. In the end, it turned into a loss of $8.80 per share.

The people who bought the Morgan Stanley (and Goldman Sachs) underwritten Tesla equity offering in May 2016 were clearly materially misled in every which way. I’m picking on Morgan Stanley here mostly because (1) it was one of the two lead underwriters of the deal, and (2) I just happen to have their reports in front of me, as I saved them. If you look into other investment banks providing earnings estimates for Tesla at the time, you can probably find forecasting “errors” that turned out to be just as large.

How come Morgan Stanley - and so many other investment banks, whether they underwrote that particular deal or not - were completely wrong about their Tesla earnings estimates?

The answer is simple: They believed what management told them. Tesla presented a very optimistic outlook for what to expect, and lo and behold - the analysts at those investment banks believed them.

This brings us to the present time and the outlook Tesla is providing right now. In the April 24 earnings call, Tesla provided one most specific number - the only number with such specificity - for the June quarter. It was how many cars it expects to sell: 90,000 to 100,000. Other Q2 guidance was less specific, such as that it expects to report a loss. It did not say by how much such a loss would be, or according to which accounting definition.

Therefore, let’s dig into this quantified 90,000 - 100,000 Q2 guidance for a moment. How does it compare to others who have credibility in terms of estimating Tesla’s recent sales performance?

Forecast No. 1: EV Sales Tracker estimates 40% Tesla Q2 sales shortfall

Chief among these data sources is the EV Sales Tracker: EV Sales Tracker For Q1, it estimated Tesla’s unit sales at 72,703 (click on the appropriate chart bar to see the number). The real number came in at 63,019. For most of Q1, the analyst consensus stood at just over 80,000 - to this tracker was approximately 10% below consensus, and more right than almost all published estimates: EV Sales Tracker.

However, at 72,703 it still overestimated the final result of 63,019. Let’s keep that in mind as we look at the next step in this equation.

As of this writing - April 29 - the EV sales tracker is predicting Tesla’s Q2 sales at 56,861 units: EV Sales Tracker That’s 40% lower than the mid-point of Tesla’s own Q2 guidance - 95,000.

Note to the investment bankers potentially contemplating to underwrite another Tesla capital offering before Tesla publishes its Q2 financial results this summer: You should wait until at least July, because the sales tracker that overestimated Tesla’s huge Q1 miss is now estimating an ever larger miss - a whopping 40% below guidance.

Starting with April, which is almost over, the EV sales tracker is estimating 15,700 Model 3 sales for Tesla: EVSalesTracker on Twitter. The level of uncertainty about Tesla’s sales numbers obviously increase exponentially as we look into May and June, for obvious reasons. So you can’t just multiply the April number by three and add something for the Model S and X, to get to a good Q2 estimate. It’s more work than that, in terms of getting to a more refined forecast.

Forecast No. 2: Anton estimates 32% Tesla Q2 sales shortfall

For Tesla’s Q1, I published several estimates for Tesla’s Q1 unit sales. For example, on April 2, the day before Tesla reported Q1 unit sales, my model estimated a sales number of 65,097 units: Tesla And Norway: We Hardly Knew Ya! That was not too far above the actual result of 63,019, reported the following day.

Given how close I got last time, investors may way to look at my first estimate for Tesla’s Q2. We don’t even have April numbers from all that many sources and geographies yet, so this is a number which will naturally evolve materially almost every day going forward, all the way to the bitter end in early July, when we get the verdict.

It also should be pointed out that my estimate does not include any unusual fleet sales, including units that were “financially delivered” such as to Europe and China, any other channel stuffing, or related party transaction sales. With that out of the way, however, my current estimate for Tesla’s Q2 sales stands at 64,680.

You naturally deserve all the details behind this estimate, which represents a 32% shortfall from Tesla’s Q2 guidance mid-point of 95,000. It is, however, not at low as the EV tracker estimate of 56,861 units, which represents a 40% shortfall.

Let’s start with the Model 3:

Model 3 April May June Q2 2019 USA 9000 7000 11000 27000 Canada 400 400 400 1200 Germany 800 300 1500 2600 Norway 800 300 2000 3100 Netherlands 500 200 1400 2100 France 500 200 1200 1900 Switzerland 500 200 1200 1900 Belgium 200 100 600 900 Austria 200 100 600 900 Italy 100 50 300 450 Finland 50 30 200 280 Spain 70 50 300 420 Portugal 50 30 300 380 Sweden 800 300 1200 2300 Denmark 100 50 300 450 China 1630 2000 3000 6630 TOTAL 15700 11310 25500 52510

As you can see in the table above, the quarter starts out with 15,700 Model 3 units for April - the same as the EV tracker, coincidentally. After that, however, my estimates are in the aggregate larger than the EV tracker, yielding total quarterly Model 3 sales of 52,510 units. That's also up a tiny 3% from the 50,928 sold in Q1.

Moving on to the Model S:

Model S April May June Q2 2019 USA 800 800 1100 2700 Canada 100 100 130 330 Germany 100 100 130 330 Norway 30 50 150 230 Netherlands 10 10 20 40 France 30 50 100 180 Switzerland 30 40 100 170 Belgium 20 30 100 150 Austria 20 30 100 150 UK 100 100 200 400 Italy 10 10 20 40 Finland 10 10 20 40 Spain 15 15 30 60 Ireland 15 15 30 60 Sweden 40 40 120 200 China 200 200 200 600 Australia 100 100 100 300 TOTAL 1630 1700 2650 5980

As you can see in the table above, 5,890 units sold in Q1 would be essentially flat with Q1, when the Model S as usual represented approximately half of the combined Model S and X sales of 12,091.

Moving onto the Model X:

Model X April May June Q2 2019 USA 800 800 1200 2800 Canada 150 150 250 550 Germany 50 50 100 200 Norway 80 80 200 360 Netherlands 10 10 20 40 France 20 20 40 80 Switzerland 20 20 40 80 Belgium 20 20 40 80 Austria 10 10 20 40 UK 100 100 200 400 Italy 10 10 20 40 Finland 10 10 20 40 Spain 15 15 30 60 Ireland 10 10 20 40 Sweden 20 40 120 180 China 300 300 300 900 Australia 100 100 100 300 TOTAL 1725 1745 2720 6190

As you can see in the table above, these numbers remain extremely similar to the Model S again - just like they were in Q1. I don’t expect to change materially in Q2.

We will of course have much better numbers arriving in only a few days from now, when all sorts of accurate numbers start to arrive for the April month. Still, the uncertainty will remain high all throughout the rest of the quarter, and I expect to update this model with appropriate frequency.

Is there a path for Tesla to achieve its guidance of 90,000 to 100,000? Of course there is. I may have been right about the Q1 numbers, but that's no guarantee that I will get even close for a second time in a row. Maybe Oracle (ORCL) or News Corp buys 30,000 Teslas and sticks them in a warehouse in China to dress up Tesla’s Q2 numbers - or maybe Elon Musk himself buys 30,000 cars, seeing as he says that they are an appreciating asset now anyway: here. Hey, just store them now and sell them for more some time later!

Warning to underwriters contemplating a Tesla offering

If we have learned anything from the past - whether the “eyeballs” from Pets.com and the like in 1999 - or from what was promised around the time of Tesla’s May 2016 equity offering, it’s that management’s forecasts are almost always too optimistic and need a vast haircut. In this instance, the EV sales tracker is currently forecasting a 40% shortfall for Tesla’s Q2 unit sales guidance, and my estimate currently stands at a 32% shortfall.

Until Tesla proves that it can actually meet its 90,000 to 100,000 guidance - preferably without any channel stuffing or related party sales - it would be wise for the would-be underwriters to postpone any such thoughts until at least July, when we should have Tesla’s actual numbers.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.