The Prognosis For Ascendis Pharma

Today we look at Ascendis Pharma, a company based outside the United States which does not get a whole lot of analyst coverage despite an over $5 billion market capitalization.

Today we look at a mid-cap name based outside the United States. Partly as a result of that foreign domicile, the firm gets little analyst coverage despite an over $5 billion market cap and multiple 'shots on goal'.

Company Overview:

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) IPO’d in 2015 and is a Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging their TransCon technology in order to produce best-in-class therapeutics. Currently, the company is working to advance three rare disease endocrinology candidates and have established oncology as their second therapeutic area of focus. The company’s lead product candidate is TransCon hGH for pediatric growth hormone deficiency and adult growth hormone deficiency.

In addition to the company’s core product candidates, the company has secured collaboration agreements with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Roche Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY). Sanofi is exploring using the TransCon technology in the field of diabetes, and Roche Genentech is working to leverage the TransCon technology in the field of ophthalmology. Ascendis Pharma currently trades around $110 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $5.2 billion.

Pipeline:

TransCon Technology:

TransCon Technology is designed to release an unmodified active parent drug at a predetermined rate that is governed by physiological pH and temperature. A platform that produces therapeutics that release an active drug at a predictable rate means that TransCon technology combines the benefits of conventional prodrugs and sustained release technologies in order to overcome the limitations of other therapeutics that aim to extend the duration of a drug’s action in the body.

TransCon hGH:

TransCon hGH delivers unmodified hGH at a predictable rate over one week. A once-weekly treatment for the delivery of hGH represents a meaningful advancement for patients. Currently, and for the past 25 years, children and adults with growth hormone deficiency have been treated with daily injections of hGH. Daily hGH has an excellent safety and efficacy profile, but daily administration leads to poor compliance. It’s estimated that 66% of patients miss more than one injection per week.

This is significant problem given that poor adherence to daily treatment leads to suboptimal outcomes. In addition to the one-weekly therapy, the company is also developing an auto-injector to administer TransCon hGH. The auto-injector is being developed to avoid cold-storage requirements and will capture data automatically, which will help facilitate even better patient outcomes.

On March 4th, the company announced positive data from their heiGHt Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating TransCon growth hormone in children with pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating superiority to daily administration in terms of annualized height velocity at week 52. The treatment difference was 0.86 cm/year, a statistically significant result with a p-value of p=0.0088. Overall, the data showed that TransCon hGH had superior efficacy and a comparable safety and tolerability profile to daily growth hormone. It’s no surprise that the stock price soared on the data release because a long-acting growth hormone treatment isn’t available in the U.S. or Europe.

Looking ahead, top-line data from the fliGHt trial is expected in the second quarter of 2019. The trial is evaluating TransCon hGH in patients who have switched from daily hGH. Following a clinical database lock for the TransCon hGH Phase 3 program in the third quarter of 2019, the company intends on submitting a BLA to the FDA for TransCon hGH to treat pediatric GHD in the first half of 2020.

Early-stage assets:

On March 1st, the company announced that TransCon CNP received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism. TransCon CNP is a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide. The company expects to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial in Q3 of this year.

On February 11th, the company announced the launch of a Phase 2 trial of TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism. TransCon PTH is a long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone. The trial is evaluating a titration regimen for the complete withdrawal of standard-of-care treatment, vitamin D and calcium supplements. Top line data is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

With a recent secondary offering, Ascendis has over $800 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company posted an overall loss of just over $150 million in FY2018, so Ascendis funding needs are addressed for the foreseeable future.

Ascendis gets relatively little coverage from Wall Street despite an over $5 billion market cap, probably as the firm is not based in the United States. About a half dozen analyst firms have ratings on ASND with a current median analyst price target of just north of $170.00 a share. However, three analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings over the past month.

The most recent recommendation comes by way of Wedbush this Thursday. They reiterated their Buy rating and $219 price target on ASND which is the high price target on the Street currently.

Verdict:

Ascendis Pharma is an interesting name. The company has multiple 'shots on goal' and has recently addressed its funding needs. I could easily see this company draw some interest as a potential acquisition target from a larger rare disease concern such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) or BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN).

However, the stock shot straight up after its March trial results. I personally don't like to chase these sort of rallies. Now that the stock has pulled back approximately $20.00 a share, so is probably worth a 'watch item' position at current trading levels. If Ascendis pulls back into the $100 to $105 a share range, I would probably accumulate a few more shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN,BMRN,ASND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.