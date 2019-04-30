Boeing Order Book Hit Hard In March

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of March. You can read the February report here.

What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space, and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader inside in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also will put a value on the cancellations.

Orders in March

Figure 1: Orders Boeing February 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month of Boeing, Boeing received a total of 44 orders valued at $6.7 billion after discounts:

Boeing Capital Corporation ordered 1 Boeing 787-9, taking over 1 slot from lessor GECAS.

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) ordered 20 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, becoming the newest customer for the Dreamliner.

DHL ordered 2 Boeing 777Fs, part of an order and commitment placed during the Farnborough International Airshow.

British Airways ordered 18 Boeing 777-9s, becoming the newest customer for the Boeing 777X.

An unidentified customer ordered 3 Boeing Business Jets.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place: Boeing Capital Corporation took over 1 slot for a Boeing 787-9 from GECAS (GE).

China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, and Juneyao Air were revealed as customers for 3, 1, and 1 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Bank of Communications Leasing, China Eastern Airlines, and Sberbank Leasing were revealed as customers for 2, 3, and 2 Boeing 737-800s.

Air China, Royal Air Maroc, Shenzhen Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines all were revealed as customers for 1 Boeing 737 MAX each.

An order from Jet Airways for 10 Boeing 787-9s and 200 Boeing 737 MAX (75 of which were ordered by Boeing Capital Corporation) has been omitted from the books.

Year-over-year gross order inflow decreased by 153 units to 44 units. The three- and five-year averages for March are 94 and 96 net sales, respectively. For March, the net order inflow was -166 as 210 orders from Jet Airways were scrapped as part of Boeing's backlog accounting method. March order inflow was already dented by the absence of MAX sales. In the aftermath of the second crash and grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing and its customers have likely broken off any negotiations for MAX sales and Boeing's order book was further impacted by Jet Airways, a big customer of Boeing in India, suspending operations.

If we look at the data for the first quarter of 2019 and compare it to previous years, we observed that Boeing's order tally is now negative for the year at -119 units indicating that were more cancellations than orders while last year Boeing still had 180 net orders compared to the 3-year average of 146 units and 5-year average of 164 units. So, Boeing's order book took an unusually hard hit during the quarter.

Deliveries in March

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing March 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance, prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

In March, the company delivered 54 aircraft, an increase of three units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered 23 Boeing 737 MAX, split between 11 Boeing 737 MAX and 12 Boeing 737NGs. The deliveries were far lower than the production rate of 52 aircraft per month impacted by the delivery stop for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered 1 Boeing 747-8F, in line with the low rate production of six aircraft per year.

Boeing delivered 6 Boeing 767 aircraft, 2 Boeing 767-300Fs, and 4 Boeing 767-2C intracompany deliveries.

Boeing delivered 4 Boeing 777-300ERs and 3 Boeing 777Fs, exceeding the delivery rate of 3.5 aircraft per month.

Boeing delivered 17 Boeing 787 aircraft, 13 Boeing 787-9s, and 4 Boeing 787-10, higher than the newly established production rate of 14 aircraft per month.

While Boeing needed a strong final month of the quarter to reach its targets, the delivery profile was dented by the delivery stop for the Boeing 737 MAX which reduced the number of deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX by 50 units for the quarter. For the first quarter, deliveries declined by 35 units driven by lower Boeing 737 deliveries.

With the recent grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the subsequent delivery stop, the first half of the year is going to be a challenging one for Boeing and we expect this to echo throughout the year, where we no longer are expecting Boeing to execute its initial plans. We think Boeing will try to offset lower MAX deliveries by an earlier than anticipated step up in production for the Boeing 787, but even in that scenario Boeing has just 2-3 months to recover the delivery profile for the Boeing 737 MAX. To minimize the financial impact, which shouldn't be the main objective, the Boeing 737 MAX should be flying again by July.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expects book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. Currently, we do expect book-to-bill to be close to 1 as well.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In March, Boeing booked 44 gross orders while delivering 54 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 0.8. In terms of value, this ratio was 1.2 driven by high order inflow for the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X. Incorporating cancellations things look worse, however, with -166 orders for the month and 54 deliveries, which gives a net book-to-bill of -3.1 and -0.9 in terms of value.

For the first quarter, we are looking at a gross book-to-bill of 0.6 and .95 in terms of value. The net figures, however, also reflect the big cancellation that the jet maker had to add to its books: -0.8 when looking at the units and ~0 when looking at the value (meaning that the net value added to the books was close to zero).

Conclusion

March was a bad month for Boeing. For good reasons, the deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX were halted and this was visible in the delivery profile. Next to that, Boeing was forced to scrap an order from the biggest Boeing operator in India. The highlights during the month came from the Boeing 777X and Boeing 787 programs as British Airways became the newest customer for the Boeing 777-9 and Lufthansa placed its first order for the Boeing.

Author's note: While I do understand that currently a lot of attention is going to the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX, I'd like to keep the comment section of this report reserved for discussion of the order inflow and delivery figures. I've written several pieces about the Boeing 737 MAX issues from a technical perspective and I invite you to participate in the discussions regarding the Boeing 737 MAX technical issues there (in a thoughtful and constructive way).

