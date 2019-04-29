Eversource Energy Outperforms S&P 500

The company will announce first quarter results around May 1, 2019, and will host an investor call the morning of May 2.

Unlike other utilities with generating operations, Eversource earns most of its income from electricity transmission and distribution.

Eversource stock is near the top of its 52-week price range and has appreciated about 16% in the last eight months. Its dividend yield is 3.0%.

New England’s Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) owns few generation facilities, instead emphasizing gas and electricity distribution and electricity transmission.

The company offers a stable (low-beta) stock price and a 3.0% dividend. Its market capitalization is $22.5 billion.

The company's growth and income are expected from regional expansion, water projects, and some renewable energy projects.

Company Summary

Eversource Energy is an energy delivery company headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, with four general divisions: electrical transmission, electrical distribution, natural gas distribution, and water distribution. It is the holding company for several regulated subsidiaries: a) in electrical distribution and transmission - Connecticut Light & Power, Public Service Company of New Hampshire (PSNH), and NSTAR Electric Company serving Massachusetts, b) in natural gas distribution - Yankee Gas, and NSTAR Gas, c) in water - Aquarion, and d) the solar power facilities of NSTAR Electric.

Eversource Energy employs 8,000 people full-time. The company serves 3.5 million electric and gas customers in three states divided into four regions as shown below: New Hampshire, Eastern Massachusetts, Western Massachusetts, and Connecticut. All are part of the ISO-NE electric reliability grid.

Eversource Electricity Supply

As required by a restructuring and rate stabilization agreement, in January 2018, Eversource Energy sold its hydrocarbon-fueled (coal, oil, gas, and wood) generating facilities. In August 2018, it sold its hydroelectric generating units.

The company retains ownership in some wind and small solar projects. However, it now buys the great majority of its electricity on the wholesale market.

Grid and System Reliability

As highlighted by the Wall Street Journal utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) plans safety shutoffs of electricity next summer to forestall more fires like the Camp Fire last year. While we are able to expect 24/7 electric reliability in the U.S., unfortunately, the more important need for fire safety takes precedence, spotlighting precisely one of the many challenges of achieving that 24/7 reliability.

By contrast, the Massachusetts governor was able to call on Eversource for initial operational leadership when Columbia Gas of Massachusetts/NiSource (NI) experienced its high-pressure explosions in Merrimack Valley.

Credit: Marcellus Shale Coalition

Natural Gas Supply by Pipe, and Ship too?

Even excluding undrilled New York, Eversource Energy’s service area is near the gigantic Marcellus and Utica natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. Although Eversource does not itself generate power, its cost of gas-fired wholesale power is lower due to the proximity of the Marcellus and Utica.

And, since Eversource utilities do distribute natural gas, having reserves nearby is beneficial.

In addition to gas storage, it also uses a liquefied natural gas terminal for winter peak gas demand needs.

Investors should, of course, note that New England and New York typically refuse to permit new pipelines. Thus, to resolve an issue that has occurred in other winters where pipeline capacity has proved insufficient, the current administration is discussing the possibility of waiving the Jones Act, so natural gas can be transported from the Gulf of Mexico to Puerto Rico and to New England to serve utilities such as Eversource. This would alleviate the backup use of higher-carbon heating oil - or the importation of Russian liquefied natural gas, as happened before - when New England gas storage and pipeline capacity is not enough to handle peak winter demand.

The graph below shows the growth of U.S. dry shale gas production. The green wedge is Marcellus gas production, and the orange wedge is Utica gas production. Clearly, Louisiana’s Haynesville and Texas’s Permian are also producing significant gas volumes that could be liquefied and shipped to the Northeast.

Eversource Energy's 2018 Results

The company’s 2018 earnings were $1.033 billion, giving earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25, ahead of 2017’s EPS of $3.11.

Earnings derived as follows:

Electric distribution - $1.44, or 44%

Electric transmission - $1.34, or 41%

Natural gas distribution - $0.29, or 9%

Water distribution - $0.10, or 3%

Parent and other - $0.08, or 2%

In total, electric transmission and distribution accounted for 85% of Eversource Energy’s net income.

State Regulators

As a regulated utility, Eversource does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions and other state and federal regulators for every state in which it operates. In rate cases, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer stakeholders.

Eversource’s Capital Expenditures and Strategy

Between 2019 and 2023, the company expects to make $12.75 billion of capital expenditures for its core businesses. For 2019 alone, Eversource will spend nearly $3 billion, including $1.217 billion for electrical distribution and solar, $987 million for transmission, $459 million for natural gas distribution, $109 million for water delivery, and $199 million for information technology and other operations.

Among its transmission reliability projects are those for greater Boston, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; Greenwich, Connecticut; and the Seacoast Reliability project in New Hampshire.

In terms of natural gas, during 2018, Eversource utilities replaced 59 miles of cast iron and steel pipe with safer, more durable plastic pipe. Programs to replace more old pipe in Connecticut and Massachusetts will be underway between 2019 and 2023.

Eversource is investing in solar and wind generation.

Company Governance

At April 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Eversource Energy’s overall governance as a 5, with sub-scores of Audit (2), Board (6), Shareholder Rights (7), and Compensation (1).

At mid-April 2019, shorted shares were 2.0% of floated shares. Less than half of a percent of outstanding stock is owned by insiders.

More Financial and Stock Highlights

The company’s 2018 earnings per share were $3.25, giving it a 2.94% return on assets and a 9.1% return on equity. Estimated 2019 earnings per share are $3.46, 6.5% ahead of 2018, and the company expects EPS growth through 2023 of 5-7%/year.

Looking short term, the Zacks consensus estimate is that Eversource will post first quarter 2019 earnings of $0.91/share, 7.1% ahead of last year.

The current stock price of $71.02 gives a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 22 and a large forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5.

As the chart below shows, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 in shareholder returns.

Eversource Energy’s beta is 0.36, meaning its price moves directionally with the market but to a much smaller degree than the market average.

Data by YCharts

At December 30, 2018, the company had $26.6 billion in liabilities and $38.2 billion in assets, giving a liability-to-asset ratio of 70%. Its market capitalization is $22.5 billion at an April 26th, 2019, closing price of $71.02 per share.

Eversource’s operating cash flow last year was $1.78 billion, and its levered free cash flow was -$19.4 million. The company’s enterprise value (EV) is $37.1 billion.

With a 52-week price range of $52.76-76.26 per share, its April 26th, 2019 closing price of $71.02 is 98% of the high. The one-year target price is $72.03/share, putting its April 26th closing price at 99% of that level.

Eversource Energy pays a dividend of $2.14/share, giving a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.3 or “Buy,” leaning toward “Hold” from the fourteen analysts who follow it.

As of December 30, 2018, the top five institutional holders of Eversource’s stock were Vanguard (11.3%), BlackRock (8.9%), State Street (5.0%), Bank of New York (4.2%), and Wellington (3.2%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Eversource Energy is expected to announce first quarter results around May 1, 2019, and will host an investor call the morning of May 2.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $36.25, about half of its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

Unlike oil and gas producing company EOG Resources (EOG), Eversource Energy’s market capitalization of $22.5 billion is less than its accounting-measured balance sheet assets of $38.2 billion.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider state economic growth (New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts) and state regulatory environments, including the ability to earn a markup on wholesale gas and electric purchases, as the factors most likely to affect Eversource.

Recommendations for Eversource

I recommend Eversource Energy to investors looking for dividends (3.0%), a stock much less volatile than the overall market, and a company successfully serving electric transmission as well as gas and electric distribution needs of the New England market.

