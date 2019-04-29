Iridium Communications: High Growth Satellite Operator

The company has developed innovative applications for its satellite network and the size of the market for its services is growing.

Investment Thesis

Iridium Communications (IRDM) is a satellite operating company offering a broad range of products to a variety of customers. The company occupies a strong competitive position within a market with high financial, technological, and regulatory barriers to entry. When this is combined with the fact that the market for its products is growing, alongside the number of billable subscribers on its books, one can see that Iridium might represent an excellent investment opportunity for long-term oriented investors.

Business Model

Iridium operates a network of 66 L-band satellites which cover the entire surface of the world. These satellites are in a low-earth orbit and have a variety of applications. The main purpose of Iridium's network is providing mobile voice and data services to locations where there is little or no communications infrastructure. Consequently, industries which depend on Iridium's satellite infrastructure include maritime, aviation, emergency services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities.

Competitive Advantages

Iridium automatically benefits from some competitive advantages by being a player in a market with incredibly high barriers to entry. Only a very small number of companies offer satellite services on account of the very high cost of operating a large number of satellites alongside with the strict regulations and technical complexity associated with launching and maintaining these spacecraft.

When one considers even more precisely the capabilities and method of operation of Iridium's own satellites, it becomes clear that the company really has no competition in terms of offering a low latency data and voice solution which requires no ground infrastructure. It is able to provide this service as a result of having developed an "interlinked mesh architecture" to transmit from satellite to satellite. The company's competitors such as Globalstar and ORBCOMM tend to use a "bent-pipe" system, which requires ground stations to transmit from satellite to satellite. Iridium's unique system allows it to cover the entire world and transmit data reliably and with low latency.

In February 2019, Iridium further secured its competitive position within the industry by completing the upgrading of its satellites under the Iridium NEXT program. The company has stated that this will increase subscriber numbers and revenue due to the wider variety of applications that can be served by the higher data speeds offered by the new and improved network.

In addition, Iridium has guarded its position within the industry by building up its intellectual property. It has registered 21 patents in the United States and one overseas relating to the technologies it has developed in order to run its satellite constellation.

Growing Business

The fact that Iridium can enjoy the previously mentioned competitive advantages while rapidly increasing the number of subscribers on its books only makes the case for investment more compelling. Over the last three years, Iridium has enjoyed a compound annual growth rate of 13% in terms of subscribers, meaning that the company now serves more than 1,121,000 customers.

One significant driver of this growth is the increasing proliferation of mobile technologies. At the end of 2017, the total number of active mobile connections stood at around 7.8 billion. By 2025, the GSM Association expects this figure to grow to 9.0 billion. This is likely to serve as a massive headwind for Iridium's subscriber growth, especially as these connections are likely to originate from locations where communications infrastructure is limited and where Iridium's technologies can offer a simple and affordable solution to this problem.

The company is also making significant progress in new areas of its business. It has been developing the Aireon system for global air traffic observation since 2011. The system is currently being deployed worldwide as a result of the upgraded "NEXT" satellites, which are the backbone of Aireon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recently announced that it will begin operational trials of the Aireon system in 2020.

The company has also developed products to sell directly to retail customers. As part of this strategy, in 2014, the company introduced Iridium GO!, a portable WiFi hotspot which uses the Iridium network. Because the product uses Iridium satellites, it works anywhere in the world. It means, for example, that even in the most remote polar regions, up to five connected smartphone users can send and receive emails and text messages.

Fundamentals

Iridium has been loss-making over the last four quarters, though this is mainly as a result of the enormous cost of setting up its new Iridium NEXT satellites. Consequently, P/CF and P/E ratios are not very useful when considering Iridium. Based on the rapid growth of the company, it's probably better to simply consider whether the company's balance sheet offers a strong foundation for the company's expected growth over the next 5-10 years.

Iridium has an acceptable price-to-book ratio of around 1.94, demonstrating that the company is not unreasonably priced in relation to its assets. The company also has a reasonably strong balance sheet. Current assets ($396 million USD) exceed current liabilities ($376 million USD) and the company has positive shareholder equity.

Investors should be aware that the company does not plan to pay a dividend in the near future as it has stated it will reinvest profits into growing the business (it is also restricted from paying dividends under the rules of its current credit facility).

Risks To Thesis

Investors should definitely be aware of the risks of investing in Iridium before deciding to invest in the company. There are two principal risks specific to Iridium's operations: the integrity of the company's satellite network and its dependence on the US government.

One not so obvious risk which many investors may not have considered is the risk of damage to the company's satellite network. Space debris is an increasingly significant problem which poses a risk to all satellites in low-earth orbit. On February 10, 2009, an Iridium satellite, Iridium 33, crashed into a non-functional Russian satellite in space. This represented the first ever hypervelocity collision between two satellites. Accidents like these demonstrate very clearly the physical risks associated with operating satellites. Space may seem sterile, but in terms of debris, it is undoubtedly an extremely unpredictable environment.

Another risk to the company is its dependence on the U.S. Government as one of its largest customers. In 2018, the U.S. Government was responsible for 20% of the company's annual revenue. This is a very significant proportion of revenues which would be threatened were the relationship between the U.S. Government and Iridium to sour. On the whole, there is probably quite a low probability of Iridium losing its largest customer. The U.S. Government is very reliant on Iridium's interlinked mesh of satellites. However, Iridium's reliance on this single customer for such a large proportion of revenues certainly something to keep in mind when making an investment decision.

Conclusion

On account of its competitive position, Iridium Communications would appear to be an excellent potential long-term investment. The recent upgrade to its satellite constellation only further secures this position, while also offering the potential for innovative uses of its satellites and rapid subscriber growth in the near future. Iridium Communications is a company which plays a critical role in operating space infrastructure. Any investment made in the company would optimally be with a long-term horizon (over at least the next 10 years).

