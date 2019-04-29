SeqLL Files Proposed Terms For U.S. IPO

SQL's financials are worsening across all major metrics and management has provided little detail on its sales & marketing plans, so I'll sit this IPO out.

The firm is researching and commercializing next-generation genetic sequencing equipment.

SeqLL intends to raise $8 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

SeqLL (SQL) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $8 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides proprietary DNA and RNA sequencing equipment and related services.

SQL is essentially still an R&D stage company seeking a significant valuation in a growing but highly competitive market; its financial metrics are worsening across all categories.

Company & Technology

Woburn, Massachusetts-based SeqLL was founded in 2013 to market its proprietary True Single Molecule Sequencing [tSMS] technology to the scientific and medical communities for DNA and RNA sequencing.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President, and CEO Daniel Jones, who was previously served in various positions at Helicos Biosciences.

SeqLL has developed the tSMS technology that “provides a simple method of quantifying DNA and RNA molecules at single molecule resolution, eliminating bias from PCR amplification or other preparation steps required by other technologies.”

The company plans to profit from product and services sales as well as through research grants in the applying of its tSMS platform for the development of DNA-based, RNA-based and epigenetics-based applications.

The firm’s investors have invested $6.8 million into the company to-date.

The firm generates sales opportunities through its existing relationships with customers and apparently does not have a direct sales force to actively pursue new business.

SeqLL plans to expand its marketing efforts with a portion of the IPO proceeds.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global Next Generation Sequencing [NGS] market was valued at $8.49 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.78% between 2019 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the cost reduction of gene sequencing, the introduction of advanced and rapid sequencing technologies for clinical use as well as advancements in the field of bioinformatics.

The North American region is projected to dominate the market as it has the best-developed biotechnology sector.

Major competitors that provide or are developing NGS products or services include:

Illumina (ILMN)

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Qiagen (QGEN)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY)

PierianDx

Source: Sentieo

The company’s technology is better by “eliminating bias from PCR amplification or other preparation steps required by other technologies.”

Financial Performance

SQL’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply reduced topline revenue

Contracting gross profit and lowered gross margin

Increased negative EBITDA and EBITDA margin

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 779,068 -41.8% 2017 $ 1,338,752 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 104,787 -58.8% 2017 $ 254,234 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 13.45% 2017 18.99% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $ (2,888,017) -370.7% 2017 $ (1,706,934) -127.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (1,781,864) 2017 $ (1,125,597)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $64,694 in cash and $1.57 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($1.8 million).

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

SeqLL intends to sell 1.35 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $5.90 per share to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $58.5 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

(1) approximately $1.0 million to expand our commercial operations to grow sequencing services; (2) approximately $500,000 to build additional sequencing instruments to support sequencing services expansion; (3) approximately $500,000 to build consumables and lab resources to support sequencing services expansion; (4) approximately $1.0 million to improve and update our tSMS technology and instruments to develop additional applications; (5) approximately $1.0 million to support and expand our marketing and business development efforts in the United States and internationally; (6) the repayment of the promissory notes totaling $270,000 plus outstanding accrued interest; and (7) the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is WallachBeth Capital.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $57,547,273 Enterprise Value $58,473,289 Price / Sales 73.87 EV / Revenue 75.06 EV / EBITDA -20.25 Earnings Per Share $0.00 Total Debt To Equity -4.05 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.84% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.90 Net Free Cash Flow -$1,781,864 Revenue Growth Rate -41.81%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.