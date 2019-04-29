Social Security Funding - 'Fixed'

CAPE Crusader

“Using data from 1871…has distorted the entire picture...Have you heard any earnings season discussion of CAPE for a stock? I have not. Stocks are evaluated on expected earnings. Everyone is trying to look ahead, so they do not consider the past ten years as indicative. Why should we be surprised that CAPE forecasts are so bad at a time when conditions are getting better?” (Jeff Miller)

Shoot For The Moon, Land Among The Stars

“It might be aspirational, and it may feel extreme, but if you can save half of what you make, each year of work buys you one whole year of retirement or vacation.” (Bogumil Baranowski)

Social Security

“Cherie Schrengauer, who co-owns a small café and bakery shop in Stow, just east of Akron, said she is ‘nervous’ about the latest government forecasts for Social Security’s finances. Just last week, the federal government warned that unless Congress and the president devise a fix to Social Security within 15 years, the 54-year-old Schrengauer, her parents, and every other retired American will have their benefits slashed by more than 20 percent... And while Schrengauer frets about the report’s predictions, it created barely a ripple in Washington, where neither political party shows any willingness to devise the tough compromises that budget analysts say are necessary to keep Social Security and Medicare solvent. ” (The Columbus Dispatch)

Thought For The Day

Please don’t hate me, but I just solved Social Security’s funding problem.

In a podcast earlier today, I simultaneously saluted a new retirement “credit score,” while warning that you might be overstating your retirement income if you don’t reduce Social Security’s expected contribution consummate with future shortfalls. That got me moping about the negativity of my warning, especially since one frequently hears level-headed actuary types assuring us that Social Security can be fixed quite easily.

So your humble correspondent set about doing so with the help of a nifty platform created by the American Academy of Actuaries designed to help ordinary citizens understand Social Security’s funding problem and see how they might go about fixing it. Called “The Social Security Game,” you can click on various benefit-reduction or revenue-increase choices, each explained by a cute little cartoon video. I solved Social Security’s funding problems in just two moves. They’re not necessarily my favorite policy moves – I was mainly going for the biggest fix with the fewest changes. But the result is that workers and employers will be paying higher Social Security taxes, while full retirement age gradually moves up to 69.

You can reach solvency in other ways if you wish by playing the game. But the reason why, to the contrary, my podcast assumed a reduction in Americans’ future Social Security income is perfectly illustrated in The Columbus Dispatch article quoted above. The anxieties of ordinary citizens, as captured in vox populi interviews, don’t move politicians. Votes do. In 2012, then GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney played the Social Security game in an address to the Detroit Economic Club which explicitly ruled out tax hikes, but called for slowly raising the retirement age and slowing the growth of benefits for higher-income retirees. Needless to say he lost the presidential-election game.

The Dispatch captures this spirit of the times, quoting Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Budget:

Rather than fixing Social Security, the two parties are offering what MacGuineas calls an ‘Alice In Wonderland World of free lunches,’ at a time when the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects that the government will add $11.6 trillion of fresh debt during the next decade.”

Free lunches, an unwillingness to accept sacrifices and an extreme level of political animosity and gridlock characterize today’s reality. And so it doesn’t really matter how solvable a policy problem is. Unless you have a different understanding of today’s zeitgeist, it behooves you to make conservative assumptions about your future retirement income.

