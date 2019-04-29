Lots Of Problems With Emerge Energy Services' Restructuring Plan

Retail investors may be tempted to buy Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) because the price of the units have plunged to record lows after a restructuring support agreement-RSA was announced. Buying EMES now involves huge risks, including the potential for large individual income tax liabilities because of CODI-cancellation of debt income. Another risk is unitholders could get nothing if the partnership files for Ch.11 bankruptcy and the general unsecured creditor class votes against the reorganization plan.

On April 23, Seeking Alpha published an article by Henrik Alex. In the article he strongly suggested that unitholders consider selling immediately. Even though the unit price has dropped from $0.75 at the time of his article to $0.34, I still agree with his sell suggestion because of the potential for CODI.

Picture from EMES website

Potential CODI Tax Liability

I am not a CPA and I urge investors to get advice from CODI tax experts. Seeking Alpha is not website that normally publishes income tax articles, but CODI is a critical issue for investing in partnerships. I have written many articles on bankrupt master limited partnerships over the last few years that included the CODI issue. I have received messages from readers who ignored my CODI coverage and now owe the IRS a lot of money because they held the units on the plan effective date.

Because Emerge Energy Services is a partnership any cancellation of debt income passes through to individual unitholders. If EMES was a normal corporation, CODI would not pass to shareholders. CODI is the amount of debt cancelled minus the amount received (cash or fair market value of securities) by the holders of that debt. This CODI amount is then allocated equally to each unit.

There are a number of incorrect ideas regarding CODI. First, there is confusion regarding Ch.11 bankruptcy. Section 108 states:

(a) Exclusion from gross income (1) In general Gross income does not include any amount which (but for this subsection) would be includible in gross income by reason of the discharge (in whole or in part) of indebtedness of the taxpayer if— (NYSE:A) the discharge occurs in a title 11 case (NYSE:B) the discharge occurs when the taxpayer is insolvent

This does not mean if the debt is discharged by partnership that is in Ch.11 there is no CODI, it means that if the unitholder is in Ch.11 or is insolvent that the unitholder will not have to pay this CODI income tax liability.

Second is issue holding EMES units in retirement accounts such as an IRA account. Often there is some type of income tax protection/deferment in these types of accounts, but not for CODI. This tax liability is considered unrelated business taxable income-UBTI. If the amount is over $1,000, the custodian for the IRA is required to file form 990-T and pay the tax out of the assets in the IRA account.

The impact of CODI on income taxes is actually even more complex. There could be some write downs of capital assets this year that would flow through to unitholders that could allow them to report this capital loss. According to some of my CPA and tax lawyer associates, the loss for individual unitholders would be limited by their adjusted cost basis for their units. In other words, an investor who paid a high price for EMES might be able to record the full capital loss, but an investor who paid $0.34 per unit would be limited to recording up to only $0.34 per unit. In addition, the CODI amount and the capital loss amount are not directly offset-they are recorded on different lines on income tax forms. Because of the complexity of these tax issues it is critical for investors who own EMES or even thinking of buying the units to consult an accountant that is an expert in this area.

Ch.11 Bankruptcy

There is the risk that EMES holders may not get anything for their units. If EMES goes into Ch.11 bankruptcy, the general unsecured creditor class would have to vote to accept (⅔ dollar amount of the total class claim and a majority of holders in the class) the plan for unitholders to get a portion of 5% of the new equity, subject to dilution from the management incentive plan, and 10-year warrants. It is important to consider that if the general unsecured creditor claim class votes against the plan, they also will not receive any recovery under the terms of the RSA. In the event they do vote to accept the plan

the Committee shall have sole discretion to determine the allocation of the Global Settlement Fund among the class of holders of General Unsecured Claims and the class of holders of Existing Emerge LP Common Units, in a manner that ensures confirmation of the Plan.

(I do not currently have an estimate for the amount of general unsecured creditor claims.)

The payment of the new equity to unitholders would be considered “gifting” from a higher priority class that does not receive fully recovery for their claims to a lower priority class. In order to avoid potential litigation from a higher priority claim holder who is not getting full recovery, the plan has included this class approval requirement.

The RSA includes "releases". One could assume that the reason unitholders are getting anything is for payment for these releases. (Note: Releases basically means that investors can't bring litigation against those released because of prior "bad" acts.)

If they file for Ch.11, unitholders will not be allowed to vote on the plan-they will be deemed to have rejected the plan. The Ch.11 process, assuming they file, is expected to be fairly quick. The timetable in the RSA sets the court confirmation of the plan at 85 days and the plan effective date at 100 days after a Ch.11 filing date.

Econ. 101 Theory Problem

Emerge Energy Services is facing a classic economic problem. Because of the relative ease to enter this commodity industry, there is way too much production. The higher cost, more leveraged, and weaker management producers are being forced to close and/or reduce production. This is basic Econ 101. Because of these industry problems and issues specific to EMES, it is almost impossible to even create a reasonable “guestimate” for future EBITDA. Without some type of range of future EBITDA estimates it is impossible to establish a realistic range for the enterprise value.

Conclusion

There are many risks here that investors need to consider.There is the risk of CODI, if the value of the securities received by noteholders is less than the principal amount. The overall tax implication could be worse for buyers of EMES units at the current low prices than those with a much higher cost basis because of the limit on the amount of capital losses allowed. There is the risk, if they eventually file for Ch.11, that the general unsecured class votes against the plan, which would mean no recovery. There is the risk of how the new equity and warrants would be allocated between unitholders and general unsecured creditors. Finally, there is the risk of how to estimate the value of the new equity based on uncertainties facing the industry and the partnership.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.