Digital Realty Trust: A Buy At $110

Digital Realty offers a reasonable probability for 9.5-10.5% annual total returns over the next decade between the 3.7% yield, 6-7% likely growth, and 0.2% multiple contraction.

Digital Realty is trading at a 2.5% premium to fair value. Investors insistent upon paying fair value or less would need to pay in the low $110s.

Despite the key risk of an overabundance of data center infrastructure, I believe Digital Realty is well-positioned.

Digital Realty has a well-covered dividend which has grown for 14 years and will continue to grow at least at twice the rate of inflation.

As a dividend growth investor, I like to strike a balance between yield and growth in my dividend portfolio.

While part of my portfolio is built around high yielding companies with dividend growth that roughly keeps up with inflation, such as Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Ventas (VTR), and AT&T (T), the other part of my portfolio is companies with lower yields that grow in excess of inflation.

Image Source: Digital Realty About Us

One such company that fits the latter description is Digital Realty Trust (DLR). I'll discuss the reasons why I believe an investment in Digital Realty is likely to deliver returns that will beat the broader market over the next 5-10 years, which includes Digital Realty's dividend, the growth prospects as well as risks, and Digital Realty's current stock price with respect to its fair value.

These factors will all be combined at the end of my analysis to arrive at what I believe are likely returns for Digital Realty over the next 5-10 years.

Reason #1: A Safe And Solid Yield With Moderate Growth Potential

I'll be analyzing the safety of Digital Realty's dividend, and from that point, we'll assess the safety using reputable dividend research firm, Simply Safe Dividends to either confirm or refute my initial opinion of Digital Realty's dividend.

Rather than using the EPS payout ratio or FCF payout ratio, I will be using the more reliable adjusted funds from operations or AFFO payout ratio because Digital Realty is a REIT and the EPS and FCF metrics don't accurately represent Digital Realty's financial ability to pay its dividend.

Digital Realty generated AFFO per share of $6.06 for FY 2018 against the $4.04 it paid in dividends during the year, for an AFFO payout ratio of 66.7% for FY 2018.

This AFFO payout ratio is a very safe payout ratio as it leaves the REIT the cash necessary to expand its operations through retained capital, the issuance of additional shares, and through loans.

Looking ahead to this fiscal year, Digital Realty is expecting to generate $6.30 in AFFO against $4.32 in dividends, which equates to a 68.6% AFFO payout ratio.

For context, leading dividend research firm Simply Safe Dividends prefers an AFFO payout ratio of less than 90% for REITs and Digital Realty is well below that.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

It should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends rates Digital Realty's dividend as the safest among the leading data center REITs, such as QTS Realty Trust (QTS) and Equinix (EQIX).

Now that we've established that dividend is reasonably safe, we'll examine the growth potential of Digital Realty's dividend in the years ahead.

Image Source: Digital Realty Dividend History

Since going public in 2004, Digital Realty has raised its dividend every year since 2005. The company has posted an impressive 11% CAGR to its dividend since that time.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While dividend growth has decelerated from the double digit growth rate of the last 10 years to mid single digits over the past 5 years, I believe Digital Realty's growth rate will continue to remain in the 6-7% range over the long-term, which leads me into my next point to support this opinion.

Reason #2: An Industry Leader In A Rapidly Growing Industry

As a leading player in the data center industry, Digital Realty is a play for patient long-term investors to participate in the growth of the industry while also investing in one of the premier data center companies that knows what it's doing.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

Digital Realty boasts a 34+ million square foot network of 214 data centers in 13 countries and 35 metropolitan areas.

Simply put, Digital Realty is a proven player in the rapidly growing data center industry.

Just how fast is the need for data centers growing?

Image Source: Digital Realty Q1 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

The already $250 billion industry is expected to double in size to $500 billion in size, for a compound annual growth rate of over 20% over the next 4 years.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

While insane growth numbers like that raise skepticism at their face, the further we delve into the rationale behind the growth estimates, the more we begin to believe these growth numbers which are at the heart of the thesis for an investment in Digital Realty.

The ever expansive nature of data is illustrated by the fact that over 90% of data created was created in the past 2 years alone. Simply put, the advent of the Information Age brought with it the need for data centers.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

When we consider the fact that the sheer amount of internet users continues to increase every year as the world grows wealthier and more people gain access to the internet and couple that with the rise of AI and the IoT, the growth potential for data centers begins to make sense.

Since we've established the growth potential in this market, it makes sense to transition to Digital Realty and how the company will be able to capitalize upon this rapidly growing market and reward shareholders over the long-term.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

As a massive player in its industry, it should come as no surprise to investors that Digital Realty boasts a wide variety of customers across its 2,300+ customers. The top 20 include the likes of Fortune 500 companies with investment grade credit ratings across a variety of industries.

It's this level of diversification among Digital Realty's customer base that builds in a level of certainty and stability that smaller companies in the data center industry simply don't have.

Image Source: Digital Realty Q1 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

While 82% of Digital Realty's revenue is generated in US Dollars and this poses little forex risk to the company, it's important to note that 49% of Digital Realty's Q1 signings came in 5 of the top 10 markets outside the US, of which nearly 2/3 of those signings are from IT Services and Cloud Service Providers.

The company's international presence is continuing to expand, which is a double-edged sword. On one hand, the company benefits from exposure to other economies which may be more robust than the United States. But on the other hand, this also exposes the company to more forex risk.

Over the long haul, currency fluctuations tend to even out, however. So this expansion into more international markets will likely prove to be more of a positive than a negative over time.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

Digital Realty's steady acquisition strategy to expand its presence has been a successful one.

It's the $14 billion in acquisitions over the past 9 years that have allowed Digital Realty to strategically increase its presence in projects that have proven to be accretive to the company's bottom line.

As we're all aware, the power demands of a data center are enormous and these massive data centers that Digital Realty is building out or purchasing through acquisitions give the company leverage with electric utilities.

As the company continues to expand its presence in existing markets and new markets alike, this will be beneficial to it in terms of cost savings.

For instance, in Chicago, the company currently enjoys utility service for a 20% discount to the market rate because of an agreement with the electric utility company there.

And fortunately for Digital Realty, the high switching costs for a typical client to move its hardware from Digital Realty to a competitor (not to mention the disruption to the business) mean that Digital Realty has benefited from strong occupancy rates regardless of economic conditions and strong lease renewal rates.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

As a major player, it should also come as no surprise that Digital Realty is a company dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers, regardless of if they're a Fortunate 500 company or a small business.

The extensive product offerings of Digital Realty means that there is an appropriate product offering for businesses regardless of size.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

The fact that Digital Realty has a customer-centric reputation as a capable data center provider is only bolstered by the fact that the company boasts extreme reliability, with a 99.999% uptime for the past 12 years. It's this level of reliability that is not lost on customers as they greatly appreciate the predictable nature of service delivered to them by Digital Realty. Downtime to businesses is very costly in terms of production, so Digital Realty's reliability is critical to its reputation.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

An added benefit to the structure of Digital Realty's business is the long-term nature of contracts, with contracts ranging from 2-3 years to 5-10 years. These contracts mean that Digital Realty's stream of income is incredibly steady, which explains the fact that Digital Realty was able to grow its FFO, and accordingly its dividends straight through the Great Recession.

Image Source: Digital Realty February 2019 Investor Presentation

Aside from the impressive reputation of Digital Realty from an acquisition standpoint and customer service standpoint, the company also boasts a very conservative capital structure.

The company's interest coverage ratio of 4.9 is very strong for a REIT and this goes to show that the investment grade credit ratings from the ratings agencies are earned.

It's this level of financial strength that bodes well for the company and could certainly guide it through tough economic conditions, just as the company survived and thrived during the Great Recession through its balance sheet strength and business model that secures contracts from companies across all sectors of the economy.

The 2-4% growth in rents and expansion into new markets should allow Digital Realty to continue to grow in the mid to high single digits while providing investors with a strong dividend that is well covered.

Overall, I believe the strong industry fundamentals and the even stronger company fundamentals support the notion of mid to high single digit growth from Digital Realty, which would provide investors solid returns going forward.

Risks To Consider:

As with any equity investment, it would be foolish for me to pretend there are no risks to Digital Realty. Every equity investment involves a level of risk and Digital Realty is no exception.

While Digital Realty's size and scale are one of the factors that make it one of the safer plays in the data center industry, it is also that size that limits its growth opportunities. Despite the massive growth expected in the data center industry, Digital Realty won't be able to fully capitalize on that growth and will likely see only mid to high single digit AFFO growth over the coming years.

Although this is fine with some investors, others that are looking for more outsized returns would be better served to look at smaller data center companies that don't need to make massive splashes in terms of growth projects or acquisitions to noticeably increase their AFFO.

As mentioned on page 13 of Digital Realty's most recent 10-K, Digital Realty operates in business of owning, operating, acquiring, and developing data centers.

Therefore, the continued demand of data centers is fundamental to the overall financial results of the company. Any reduction in the demand for data center space, power or connectivity would have a more significant impact on company results than if Digital Realty was less specialized and more diversified.

It's also important for investors to understand that the development activities of the company make them more susceptible to an economic downturn or any adverse developments in the data center and data communications industries.

Moreover, the loss of key customers could result in less favorable pricing for Digital Realty and even if prices are lowered, it isn't even guaranteed that Digital Realty would be able to replace the loss of a key customer.

Yet another important factor to note is that due to the incredible expected growth in the data center industry, competition is incredibly fierce.

As one could imagine, growing industries means increased competition as everyone wants a piece of a growing pie, so to speak.

This increased competition could lead Digital Realty to lower its pricing to be more competitive, increase its spending and the quality of its data centers, or both.

Suffice to say that the increased competition could lead to increased spending and decreased pricing on the part of Digital Realty in order to compete, which would lead to lower margins and less favorable financial results.

It's also important to mention that because of the unpredictable nature of future data demand and the storage technology available to supply future data demand, the possibility for an overcapacity of data center infrastructure could lead to significantly depressed pricing power for Digital Realty.

As detailed on page 25 of Digital Realty's 10-K and as one would expect, Digital Realty's growth depends on external sources of capital which are beyond the company's control.

As a REIT, the majority of the company's cash flow is returned to shareholders, which leaves the company with little capital to fund growth projects. As a result of this, the company is dependent upon borrowing and issuing additional shares to fund the majority of projects.

While this is fine in a market with share prices that aren't dilutive to projects, it is quite another story in a market experiencing share prices that are beaten down and dilutive to Digital Realty.

Given that Digital Realty funded over half of the Ascenty acquisition using equity and the other half using retained capital and retained cash flow, one can see that the company is quite reliant on the temperamental equity markets to fund the bulk of its growth acquisitions and projects.

If the data center industry or the markets as a whole were to enter a bear market, this would seize up the issuance of equity as it would be too dilutive for Digital Realty to fund projects in a bear market and this would result in a hampered growth story for the company in the meantime.

While Digital Realty maintains investment grade credit ratings, the reliance on equity to fund the majority of funding for growth is a risk that simply can't be ignored as an increased reliance on borrowing would lower Digital Realty's credit rating and the terms of their credit if the company needed to rely more on borrowing and less on the issuance of additional shares.

Simply put, Digital Realty's biggest risks are the possibility that data center infrastructure becomes overbuilt and that Digital Realty is reliant on equity markets to fund the bulk of its growth.

Reason #3: A Wonderful Company Trading At A Fair Price

Now that we've established Digital Realty is one of the industry leaders in the data center REIT space, we'll examine the company's stock price with relation to its fair value.

The first metric that I'll examine is the dividend yield in relation to its 13-year median.

According to Gurufocus, Digital Realty's 13-year median yield is 3.8% compared to its current yield of 3.7% at its current price of $116.79 a share (as of April 27, 2019).

This would imply that Digital Realty's fair value is $113.68 a share, which would be a 2.7% premium to fair value and 2.7% downside.

The next valuation metric is the price to AFFO. Per Simply Safe Dividends, Digital Realty is trading at a P/AFFO of 18.5 compared to its 5-year average of 17.9. This would imply that Digital Realty's fair value is $113.00 a share, which would mean shares are currently trading at a 3.4% premium to fair value.

The last valuation method that I like to use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM formula is the expected dividend per share which is simply the current annualized dividend per share. In the case of Digital Realty, the current annualized dividend per share is $4.32.

The next input is the cost of capital equity which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I require a rate of return of 10% since that is a bit higher than the historical average of the broader market.

The last input into the formula is the long-term dividend growth rate, which is unsurprisingly the most difficult input to this formula.

I'll be using a 6.25% DGR because as has been demonstrated by Digital Realty, this is a well-run industry leader in the data center industry that has delivered 12% FFO growth since 2006. There's no reason to believe that there will be a deceleration in that growth of more than 50%, so a DGR of 6.25% includes assumptions of long-term earnings growth of 6-7% and a small expansion in the company's payout ratio.

This would imply Digital Realty has a fair value of $115.20 a share, which would mean Digital Realty is trading at a 1.4% premium to fair value.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $113.96. This would indicate Digital Realty's shares are trading at a 2.5% premium to fair value and offer 2.5% downside in terms of valuation contraction.

While Digital Realty isn't even trading at a discount to fair value, the company also is still well within the realm of being able to be defined as a company that is fairly valued. For investors insistent upon paying no more than fair value for a company, I would advise paying no more than the low $110s for a position in Digital Realty.

Summary: Digital Realty Is A Fairly Valued Dividend Contender With Solid Growth Prospects

Digital Realty's 3.7% dividend yield is a safe yield with a strong likelihood of mid to high single digit dividend growth in the years ahead. In my opinion, this represents a fair blend of growth, yield, and safety for dividend growth investors.

While the company faces its fair share of risks, and I wouldn't advise a position of more than a couple percent in Digital Realty, the rapid growth of data centers is the largest reason to remain bullish on the prospects of Digital Realty in the years ahead.

Although the company is trading at a small premium to fair value, this is a small price to pay for a stake in the rapidly growing data center industry in one of the best names in the industry.

Between Digital Realty's 3.7% yield, the likely 6-7% FFO growth over the next 10 years, and the 0.2% multiple contraction, Digital Realty is likely to deliver 9.5-10.5% annual total returns over the next decade, which would likely outperform the broader market during that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR, SKT, T, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.