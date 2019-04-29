Saudi Aramco Failed To Drain U.S. Crude Inventories

KSA is committed to keeping oil supplies balanced even if Iranian exports are reduced further.

In December, Aramco notified U.S. oil refiners of a “steep drop” in crude oil exports to the U.S. starting in January. This was part of a plan to drain U.S. crude inventories to shore-up prices. The idea was that U.S. stocks are reported weekly, and so a drop in U.S. crude stocks would have an out-sized impact on world oil prices.

U.S. imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia did in fact drop in 2019. In the year-to-date, imports are about 11% lower than during the same period in 2018. And the 4-week trend for the weeks ending April 19th is about 18% lower.

Nonetheless, U.S. crude oil inventories built by 19.2 million barrels in the year-to-date. That build is 14 million barrels more than during the same period in 2018.

The build was in spite of the fact that U.S. net crude imports were 33.2 % lower this year v. last year.

The crude stock build was due to the fact that U.S. crude production is 17.3% (1.8 million barrels per day) higher YTD than the same period last year, and that other petroleum supply is 9.2 % (nearly 600,000 b/d) higher than a year ago.

However, demand for crude at refineries was also 1.6% lower in the year-to-date.

Conclusions

Aramco did reduce its crude exports to the U.S. in a bid to support world crude prices. However, the reduction was relatively modest in comparison to the drop in net crude imports.

It did not have the intended impact of “draining” U.S. crude stocks. The increase in U.S. production of crude and liquids has reduced U.S. dependence on foreign crude imports. Furthermore, U.S. refiners could buy from other sources if need be.

A more important observation is that the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia has strengthened under President Trump. He chose Saudi Arabia as the destination of the first foreign trip of his presidency and was given a “royal” welcome.

Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and subsequent sanctioning of Iran, the Saudi’s arch-nemesis, must be very well received by the Kingdom. Trump’s request that the Saudis make-up for Iranian crude exports allows them to take market share from Iran.

Saudi Arabia does need higher oil prices to balance its budget, but the higher export levels will help. Trump wants to keep oil prices at a more moderate level to keep the U.S. economy strong. First quarter U.S. GDP was reportedly 3.2 % higher than a year ago, exceeding expectations.

While the Saudis may want a higher oil price than does Trump, I believe that KSA will continue to cooperate with this U.S. president. It has much more to gain over the longer-term in the form of U.S. help developing and diversifying its economy, not to mention continued defensive support.

On Monday, when the Trump Administration announced it would not extend waivers to buy Iranian oil, President Trump tweeted:

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih issued a statement:

In the next few weeks, the Kingdom will be consulting closely with other producing countries and key oil consuming nations to ensure a well-balanced and stable oil market, for the benefits of producers and consumers as well as the stability of the world economy.” Source: OPEC. At the conclusion of the December OPEC meeting, Mr. Al-Falih told reporters in a press conference, “Our guiding principle is we will keep the market well-supplied.”

