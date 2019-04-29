99 Blooming May S&P 500 Stocks

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield S&P 500 dividend stocks showed 17.81% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little, low-priced S&P 500 dogs won out.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available-market capitalization." - Us.spindices.com.

Five of ten top S&P 500 dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 1, 2020 were:

Tapestry (TPR) was projected to net $403.95, based on a median of target price estimates from 32 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $304.16, based on a median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

LyondellBasell Ind (LYB) was projected to net $237.54, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $236.46, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was projected to net $184.29, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 11 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less the market as a whole.

AT&T (T) was projected to net $184.27, based on a median target estimates from 29 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) netted $17.46 based on a median estimate from 17 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) was projected to net $173.62, based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) was projected to net $151.74, based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was projected to net $145.54, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Source: Globalanimal.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

99 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Source: Us.spindices/YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top 10 S&P 500 stocks selected 4/26/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two communication services sector representatives, CenturyLink [1]. The other placed third, AT&T [3]. One industrials sector rep placed second, Iron Mountain [2].

In fourth place was one of two real estate sector representatives, Kimco Realty (KIM) [4]. Its counterpart placed tenth, Ventas (VTR) [10].

One from the consumer cyclical sector placed fifth, Macy's (M) [5].

In sixth place, was a technology representative, Seagate Technology (STX) [6], and in seventh place the healthcare stalwart, AbbVie [7].

Finally, two more singular sector representatives, one from utilities placed eighth, PPL Corp. (PPL) [8], and the other from energy placed ninth, Williams Companies [9], to complete the S&P 500 top 10 by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 S&P 500 Dogs Showed 10.71% To 37.12% Upsides To April 2020; (31) Three Lowly Down-Siders Ranged -0.62% To -2.74%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 17.85% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To May 2020

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 4/26/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top 10 Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (32) Delivering 16.65% Vs. (33) 14.14% Net Gains by All 10 Come May 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 17.81% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The very lowest priced selection, CenturyLink, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.42%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 dividend dogs as of April 26 were CenturyLink, Kimco Realty, Macy's, Williams Companies, and AT&T, with prices ranging from $11.62 to $30.68.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs as of March 28 were PPL Corp., Iron Mountain, Seagate Technology PLC, Dominion Energy (D); Ventas, and AbbVie, whose prices ranged from $30.78 to $79.70.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: globalanimal.org.