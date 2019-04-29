Assessing How Bad Chevron Wants To Close The Anadarko Deal

Chevron (CVX) made a bid for Anadarko (APC) which recently got trumped by Occidental (OXY). According to the SSR M&A dashboard, the spread is 3.4% and 14.4% on an annualized basis. I think Anadarko continues to be a decent buy. I've gone over the April 26th Chevron earnings call with a toothpick looking for clues how the bidding war will progress from here. I've selected the juiciest parts of the earnings call transcript and will follow them up with my commentary on why those pieces are particularly relevant. I'll follow it all up with a conclusion of how this impacts my stance on this deal.

We submitted our anti-trust filing yesterday to begin regulatory approvals. And we've begun joint integration planning. ... We remain confident that the transaction agreed by Chevron and Anadarko will be completed...

Both Chevron and Anadarko seem to want to appear confident this is the right choice. Anadarko's preference for the much lower Chevron bid is a bit suspect which shows how much they prefer to integrate with Chevron. This decreases the likelihood we'll see an Anadarko-Occidental combination happening but it increases the likelihood of a Chevron bump.

I've summarized/paraphrased some of the highly relevant analyst questions and quoted CEO Mike Wirth verbatim from the transcript:

Analyst: how is the competing deal affecting the timeline of the deal Mike Wirth Sure. So the timeline is, probably a little different today than I would have told you a couple of weeks ago because we now have Anadarko’s Board back considering a unsolicited proposal. We made -- our anti-trust filing. I mentioned that, that went in yesterday. We don't see any material, anti-trust or anti-competitive issues that arise from the combination, and so we would expect that to be handled within a pretty reasonable period of time, say 60 days. Depends if they come back for a second review with any questions. And then we have an Anadarko shareholder vote, that will be scheduled and could result in a third quarter close. So I think we've always said second half of this year. And so that would be the -- that would be the timeline. I think we're going to wait and see what -- Anadarko Board has said they're reviewing this unsolicited offer. And so we’ll that obviously will have some bearing on the overall timeline.

CEO Wirth first suggests the deal timeline moved out a few weeks but then goes on to state how everything is on schedule while already having mentioned they have already started integration planning. The delay would have to be because of Anadarko's board pushing off the shareholder vote. This should only get delayed much if Chevron and Anadarko try to wing it with the current bid which is grossly inadequate compared to the Occidental bid. But they will realize themselves that's going to increase the time to close which will cost money by itself. In the deal dashboard I've got this to close 8/17/2019 and I don't think I need to move it back much.

Analyst: Occidental identified much more synergies, how come?

One of the analysts asked a question about the synergies Chevron identified in the deal because in Occidental's bid they identified a lot more. Occidental's CEO expects (from OXY's offer presentation):

$3.5 billion in annual cash flow improvements first from $2 billion in annual pre-tax run-rate cost synergies and through $1.5 billion of annual capital reduction that will moderate near term growth from 10% to 5% on a combined basis.

Here's how Mike Wirth answered the synergy question:

...I'm not going to comment on the details of another offer. I'll tell you our synergies are real and we're confident, our ability to achieve the $2 billion in run rate synergies in the first year post close, and delivering significant value from the deal.

Wirth starts off by implying Occidental is overplaying its synergies.

As I mentioned earlier, we've already begun joint integration meetings with Anadarko. We had full teams from both companies meeting for multiple days this week already. We're committed to delivering the synergies. We've got a strong history of successfully integrating two companies and meeting and often exceeding our synergy targets, this can go back to Gulf [ph], it can go to Texaco, it can go to Unical [ph]...

Here he indicates Chevron really wants to do this deal. After doing a lot of this type of work it must become very, very hard to walk away from a deal.

And so this is something we've done before and we're very good at it, we're very confident that we can, that we can deliver the $2 billion. And as we know what we know, at this point, and as we get more detail, we certainly will know more. The other thing that I'll just mention is we have great confidence that we can accelerate value realization in the Permian, which is not really reflected in the cost synergies. We've indicated that we can see increased capital spending and increased activity in the Permian. We've got a strong contiguous position that results from this transaction. We've get a royalty position that that we can accelerate value from. And we will absolutely be able to deliver strong performance out of there.

In the final part of his answer, he starts working in ways to get himself space to up the Chevron offer if needed. Obviously, he doesn't tell us that he's going to be; he'll need to come up with a story that makes sense when he ups the deal and here he starts telling that story.

Analyst: Why should you win with a lower price offered? Would you back off if Anadarko's board decides it needs more? Our companies simply have the best strategic fit. We can operate in the Gulf of Mexico in ways that others cannot. We're a world class operator of LNG, we've got leading performance in many different dimensions in the Permian. And that strong balance sheet mitigates risk. We won't be over levered coming out of the deal, we will be financially strong, with accretive cash flow and earnings and full and certain value. There's no shareholder vote required to approve the transaction and there is strong upside, in what is already a very strong currency in Chevron stock. So I think there are a whole host of reasons why we have a very compelling transaction.

I believe the better financial position of Chevron is actually a good point. I don't think it is enough to justify going with a bid that's so much lower...

No shareholder vote is certainly an important advantage and I think Chevron may ultimately win the prize with this (likely after raising their bid).

Analyst: How high are you willing to go? Yeah, and I want to close off. Phil actually asked a question that I failed to get to at the end of that last answer, which kind of ties to this? And Phil, yes, there is a -- we've been very disciplined as we've approached this, as we've looked at valuation. And I think you said, is there a point at which you're done? And of course the answer to that is yes, there is. And this isn't the time to address that specifically, but we've said we will do things that are value creating for our shareholders and we don't need to do anything. We got a very strong story without doing a transaction.

Of course, Chevron is done at some point but I don't hear a definitive statement we've reached that point.

Actually, Wirth doesn't want to address it. Likely because he wants to wait for the Anadarko board to assess the Occidental bid.

They will do things that create value for shareholders is a way of continuing the story where he gives himself room to up the bid later.

So Paul, to your question, we look at a whole host of metrics. And some of the primary ones are the accretion metrics. Does this give us accretive free cash flow after capital spending, does it give us creative earnings, do we get a strong return on this investment, and does it give us the investment queue, the investment set and opportunities over time to continue to improve return on capital, which the entire industry is working to improve, and this does. It gives us over 10 billion barrels of resource at less than $3 a barrel, which is an attractive resource acquisition cost. And so there are a whole host of metrics like that, that are the ones that we look at.

Accretive earnings, return on capital and cash flows are tougher metrics but with resource acquisition costs and investment queue, it's easier to create wiggle room for a solid bump.

Cash or stock?

Yeah, and, Paul, I don't know if your question was getting to the mix of the equity and cash. I mean, we've talked about the 75, 25 was mutually agreed to. Anadarko shareholders wanted exposure to our stock. We have a very good stock. But clearly we have the capacity to have alternative structures. We could put more -- we could have put more cash in if that's what Anadarko wanted to do, but we agreed to where we ended up.

Here the CEO is openly advertising the ability to improve the cash portion of the bid. Chevron stock is only interesting to shareholders that already wanted to own it and want to defer taxes. Otherwise, cash is strictly better after all you can use it to buy Chevron stock if you want to. It shouldn't be a good currency to pay with as far as Chevron shareholders are concerned. Management shouldn't be indifferent to paying with stock. Especially, if they consider it undervalued themselves (see later). Anyway, there is clearly room to up the bid in terms of cash/stock but it would surprise me if Chevron isn't able to bump its offer to a more competitive level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.