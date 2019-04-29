Intel Earnings Are Not What They Seem To Be

Intel's data center weakness is real, but what the company is not telling investors is the impact AMD's products are having on its market share.

Intel beat Q1, but gave a soft Q2 guidance and took down FY guidance. That seems a bit odd, doesn't it? We explain the incongruence.

Intel's (INTC) Q1 earnings release appeared mixed with the company slightly exceeding Q1 expectations, but giving a soft Q2 guidance and also pulling back on FY2019 guidance (All images in this article are from the company's earnings PR).

Why did Intel give a down Q2 guidance in what is traditionally an up quarter? Why did Intel slash 2019 guidance in such a big way after beating Q1 expectations?

A close look at the numbers suggests that appearances may be deceptive and the Q1 beat is not what it seems to be.

First, let us look at the key business unit revenues and trends (image below):

Of the major segments, fortunes seem to have reversed somewhat compared to 2018 with the client computing group posting a 4% growth while the previously high growth data center group posting a -6% growth. Right off the bat, we can see that these numbers crimp the Intel growth story for the last several quarters. Data center segment, the main driver of growth, has now shrunk for the first time.

A further breakdown of these segments' performance shows that while client ASPs are increasing, data center ASPs are decreasing.

The client ASP increases can be explained by recent shortages of Intel chips. Intel has used product shortages to reduce sales of low ASP parts thus increasing overall ASPs. Elsewhere, the company has also been doing significant cost-cutting across the company to improve operating margins. Consequently, note that a 4% revenue growth in this segment has led to a 10% increase in operating income (image below).

However, on the data center front, Intel has seen a drop in ASPs. This we believe is due to Intel's market share battles with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). While AMD's server market share is still in the mid-single digits (we will know Q1's share after AMD announces), it is clear that AMD's impact on Intel is outsized. Intel is not only losing units but also seeing ASP compression. Because the datacenter chips have very high gross margins, the loss of units and ASPs is causing gross margin challenges. This dynamic is resulting in disproportional reductions in the company's net margins (image below).

Note in the image above the yellow text refers to China weakness and inventory correction. Management claims that Chinese customers bought more than their needs in Q3 and Q4 of last year due to trade war concerns and that inventory has yet to be worked out of the system. This and other cloud segment over-purchase in 2018 was presented as the main reason for the lower Q2 guidance as well as lower 2019 guidance.

If management commentary is accurate, this excess inventory has industry-wide implications and, consequently, many data center names including AMD, Micron (MU), and Nvidia (NVDA) moved down after the news. Of these names, Nvidia is of bigger concern because it has significantly more exposure to data center than AMD which barely hit the 10% exposure mark in Q4 2018.

With this background, let's examine Intel's claims against its financial report.

The first thing that meets the eye in the balance sheet is AR (image below).

Note that AR jumped up from $6,722 to $6,957 in a quarter that was sequentially down 14% in revenues. For reference, let's compare the AR number to Q1 2018 when Intel posted a very similar ~$16B in revenue (image below).

Stunning! Year over year, at the same level of revenues, Intel's ARs jumped from $4.88B to $6.96B!

Note that Q4 2019 ARs were at record levels and support management's contention of inventory build in 2019. But the further increase of AR in Q1 does not show any intent on management's part to work down the inventory. This indicates that Intel likely pulled in several hundred million dollars of revenues, probably about $500M or more in Q1 revenues from Q2. Because of the pull-in, instead of Q1 being about $15.5B and Q2 being about $16.1B, the numbers have reversed.

In essence, Intel would have missed bigly in Q1 if not for the pull-in. It is thus no surprise that FY guidance was reset to adjust for AMD's competitive forays as well as weakness in the date center market.

Prognosis

When Intel announced 2019 guidance in Q4, we were skeptical that it would achieve a 1% growth in the face of AMD's onslaught and felt that a negative growth should be expected. Within one quarter, Intel has taken down its prior guidance by 3%. We find this to be too optimistic. Considering the competitive dynamics, we find it unlikely that Intel will make even the revised fiscal year guidance. We predict that the company will further reduce FY 2019 guidance post Q2 or Q3 earnings.

Our View on INTC: Sell

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short NVDA.



Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the most grave errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.