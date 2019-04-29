Freeport-McMoRan Post Earnings Analysis

The company is entering a transition period that will subdue production and earnings for the next two years.

FCX plummeted following its earnings call on lower than expected volumes, higher than expected costs, and an earnings miss.

We believe that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) was unnecessarily discounted by the market following the previous earnings call. The company reported on some of the more negative aspects to their Q1 2019 performance including the hits they took to their top-line, production, and unit costs.

The company had provided forewarnings of this trend in the past, which is very much a natural effect of their two-year transition period that we expect to provide a solid platform for the company to boost efficiencies, and volume production in the long run.

This article will explore the most pertinent themes from the most recent earnings call that caused the below drop in share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue in Q1 2019 was far lower year on year from Q1 2018, and also missed guidance provided in January 2019. Sales amounted to 784m lbs of copper, 242k oz of gold and 22m lbs of molybdenum. We can look at this in terms of expected and unexpected loss of volume.

Expected Volume Loss

The expected fall from 2018 levels was largely down to their Indonesian operations during Grasberg’s transitions from open pit to underground mining. As this transition occurs, production is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020.

The company had provided prior warning that the effects of this transition would have a negative impact on volumes. Management reminded in Q4 earnings call:

“Unit cost will be higher [over] the next two year than they have been or will be because of the volumes with the transition at Grasberg and then will affect our cash flows for our two-year period, but this is just like someone starting up a new mine…” Source: FCX Q4 2018, Earnings Call Transcript

Metal production is expected to improve significantly by 2021 following a ramp-up period. However, this transition has, and will continue to, affect copper and gold volumes.

Guidance indicated a much more significant drop in gold volumes (58% fall in gold vs 17% in copper) as Grasberg produces all of Freeport’s gold. Copper operations are much more geographically diversified, and thus less prone to the risk of larger productions cuts.

Unexpected Volume Loss

The unexpected shortfall refers to a few other assets in both America and Indonesia.

In America, weather impacted the El-Abra mine in Chile (holds c. 12% of their 33.5bn lbs in South America copper reserves). This weather event included several days of heavy rain and electric storms [that] killed three people and left roads cut off, houses damaged and triggered warnings of land and rock slides.” This meant that FCX along with other miners in the area, had to shutdown temporarily.

The annual report states that the impact on 2019 production will be c. 8m lbs of copper through mid-February 2019, and additional impacts of c. 600k lbs of copper per day are expected until normal operations resume. From the recent earnings call, we know that operations resumed again by mid-march. The unexpected shortfall of copper (actual vs guidance) was c. 41m lbs. From the above we can estimate that the timeout caused by El-Abra, took c. 26m lb of copper out of production in Q1, or around 63% of the unexpected decrease in copper volumes.

Freeport had operational issues at their Miami Smelter in Arizona where trouble with the furnace put the smelter out of commission for a period during Q1 meaning that a chunk of sales could not occur this quarter.

Management also cite an issue related to the timing of shipments from Indonesia as a reason for the sub-guidance copper and gold sales in Q1. We remember from Q4 2018 that Freeport had a similar issue in Gresik, Indonesia (PT-FI owns 25% of a smelter and refinery in Gresik, Indonesia (PT Smelting)).

Gold sales in FY 2018 of 266k oz were 64k oz below guidance, which management stated was purely down to a timing issue related to a delay in shipments at PT-FI associated with some unscheduled maintenance at the Gresik smelter in Indonesia.

We expect the timing issues in Indonesia are a continuation of these issues and hope that management provide further information on this issue in future calls.

Commodity Prices

Gold

Copper

Source: Macrotrends

As we can see from the above charts, both gold and copper prices sit significantly lower in Q1 2019 than their relative positions in Q1 2018. This affected the firms realised prices.

Source: FCX Q1 2019, Earnings Presentation

Copper prices are especially important to Freeport who are highly exposed to the price of the commodity, which is well captured in the earnings slides.

Source: FCX Q1 2019, Earnings Presentation

A 16.7% increase in copper prices from $3.00 to $3.55 could yield a 66.7% increase in operating cashflows. It’s essential that the copper market stay supportive, especially over the next two years while volumes are weak.

Copper prices are very much correlated to the world economy. As Andy Hecht opines “Copper's nickname "Doctor Copper" comes from the metal's perceived ability to diagnose the state of global economic conditions.”

If the recent US economic data is anything to go on, we may not see these structural deficits coming into play anytime soon. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that GDP grew at an annual rate of 3.2%, substantially above the projected 2.1%.

The main reasons for the increase were strong government spending, lower imports and business inventories. The positive effects of government spending on infrastructure may be overshadowed by stockpiling rather than selling of inventories which can suggest slower growth in the short term.

Management are bullish on copper prices due to a significant long term structural deficit. Demand drivers include stronger than expected demand from a more mature China; strong growth from the Emerging markets; and the increasing electrification of the world as we consume more electronics and shift further into alternative energy. All this growth, alongside muted growth in supply due to thin project pipelines points to bullish themes in this market.

Unit Costs

Another key item relates to the company’s cost structure. Average net unit cash cost was $1.78 / lb in Q1 2019 up from $0.98 / lb in Q1 2018, primarily due to the lower sales and volumes associated with the transition period. However, the issues with their smelters also helped to feed this rising unit cost. Another factor was the increase in diesel prices that were up 10-12% from their projections.

For 2019, site production costs will be higher than sustainable long-term levels. Unit costs are not expected to come down again until 2020 and won’t be back down to the $1.30 level until 2021.

Going forward, we’ll be watching for how effective FCX are at increasing efficiencies to limit further unit cost increases.

FCX have prudently already started and made some headway in this area. To increase productivity, FCX has engaged in efficiency enhancing projects. Using information technology and low levels of capex in Bagdad, they increased mill throughput by 12% which should provide a boost to margins.

As FCX extends these new initiatives to other assets, Management are aiming for a 10% increase in productivity, which is equivalent to adding 20m lbs of copper per year, again, with very relatively little capex.

De-risked proposition

In spite of the issues seen over the last quarter and the continuing possibility of headwinds caused by their transition period and macroeconomic factors, we still see large upside on this name over the next few years to FY2021.

Not only does FCX operate on world class assets with an experienced management team boasting a great track record for development, the company’s investment proposition has been highly de-risked in both operational environment and financial structure.

One of the issues over the past few years has been Freeport’s relationship with the Indonesian government, and the possibility of the government taking control of Grasberg at the end of their license period in 2021. However, the announcement came in December 2018 that these issues had been resolved.

We see Freeport building a stronger relationship with the government of it’s flagship asset as a huge positive going forwards. A great example of can be seen in a component of the deal struck between the two parties in December in which Freeport agreed to build a new facility in return for relaxed export duties.

Source: FCX Q1 2019, Earnings Presentation

As you can see from the above, export duties are a significant component of unit production costs. As FCX follows through on this agreement with the government to build a new smelter, export duties from Indonesia should fall to 0. As stated by the CFO, “once we get to a certain level of construction progress on the smelter they fall to zero”. Work for said Smelter has already begun and the company has met the initial targets set by the government. We are pleased to see the benefits from this renewed relationships accruing so early. Management see many positives building from their relationship with the government with which they now have “aligned interests”.

Another issue hampering the company of late has been their financial structure which was heavily laden with debt. In 2015, the firm had $193m in cash and $20.4bn in debt, while they now have $2.8bn in cash and $9.9bn in debt. The company has performed exceptionally in their ability to pay down that debt which should continue to reduce interest expense burdens.

Source: FCX Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

We very much see Freeport McMoran as a long term play. Investors looking for short-medium term (0-18 months) positions may want to look elsewhere as we see some tough, but manageable times coming up for this company. As, CEO Richard Adkerson stated, Freeport will "be much better situated in two years' time".

Investors unsure of Freeport’s ability to perform over the next two years may find some comfort in the recent corporate family rating and probability of default upgrade of FCX by Moody’s citing many of the reasons outlined above.

The company is very likely to meet its objectives of bringing Grasberg up to full capacity by the end of the year, allowing investors to really start seeing the benefits on the P/L and Cashflow statements in 2020-21.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.