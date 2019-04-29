Why JPMorgan Is The Strongest American Bank

JPMorgan's long-term focus is what encourages me as an investor to know that the company's growth is sustainable.

The company allocates capital wisely, focusing on organic growth and investment, then only repurchasing stock when there is excess capital that cannot be used in the business.

JPMorgan has outstanding management and an excellent CEO in Jamie Dimon, who understands that responsible banking is good and safe banking.

Background

JPMorgan (JPM) represents a compelling long-term investment. The bank is well capitalized, prudently managed and strategically positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of the American economy. The company earned a record $32.5 billion in income, on revenues of $111 billion last year making it the most profitable bank of all.

JPMorgan is the strongest of the American Banks due to its diversified revenue stream. It has a consumer and business-banking unit, mortgage banking card, commerce solutions, and auto units. JPMorgan also draws a significant amount of revenue from non-interest activities, such as Asset and Wealth management and investment banking, which combined earned more than $14 billion. This is significantly more than some of its big bank peers such as Wells Fargo (WFC) which earned around $3 billion from wealth management and Bank of America (BAC) which earned around $4 billion from wealth management. JPMorgan's diversified revenue stream is one of the key reasons why the firm has performed so consistently over the long term.

Jamie Dimon's recent annual letter to shareholders reflects the long-term thinking which permeates the bank's culture and has enabled the firm to significantly outperform the S&P 500 and the financials index over time. The letter was insightful and highlighted so many key reasons why the bank was able to perform so well.

A future focused bank

JPMorgan strives to drive organic growth via low cost deposits. The bank needs to do this because as a major financial institution that already takes in more than 10% of the country's deposits, it cannot grow via acquisitions. What makes a big bank really outperform over the long term is a steady increase in organic growth of deposits.

JPMorgan is leveraging in technology to drive organic deposit growth. Customers can open a new deposit account is just three to five minutes. This has allowed the company to add 1.5 million new accounts since February 2018 and driven the highest rate of deposit growth amongst big banks. The company has also implemented initiatives such as Chase MyHome which is a digital mortgage fulfillment process that prefills applications for existing customers. Both of these initiatives are faster than a paper-based process and have allowed JPMorgan to expand margins as online applications are less labour intensive.

While other big banks are closing branches, JPMorgan is actually pursuing growth in bricks and mortar branches to grow organically in states which it has underpenetrated. The company will build 400 new branches to expand into 15 to 20 markets in several new states. JPMorgan has found that people who want to open new accounts look to see which banks have convenient branches even though they will do most of their transactions electronically. The company still has significant growth opportunities ahead of it and does not have branches in Boston, Philadelphia, or Washington, D.C. I think that this is the right move, given that the bank cannot acquire regional banks. JPMorgan is making the prudent move of trying to expand as far and wide to drive organic deposit growth as possible.

Moreover, JPMorgan is looking to expand its footprint as an asset custodian. The company is targeting mass affluent ($500,000 to $3 million) to high-net-worth ($3 million to $10 million) to ultra-high-net- worth ($10 million or greater) who seek to invest their money in index funds and ETFs. Despite intense competition, the company has actually managed to grow its market share.

I loved the bank's detailed and strategic plan to continue on its growth trajectory and think that JPMorgan is doing exactly what it should be to expand its business over the long run.

A Fortress Balance Sheet & Talent Acquisition

JPMorgan is extremely well capitalized. The company's capital and liquidity combined with strong earnings and margins that provide the ability to withstand extreme stress. Jamie Dimon outlined that the company runs hundreds of internal stress tests monthly, many of which are more severe than the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

I found it eye-opening just how much capital JPMorgan actually has, as outlined in the Annual Report:

Under the Fed's most extreme stress-testing scenario, where 35 of the largest American banks bear extreme losses (as if each were the worst bank in the system), the combined losses are about 6% of the total loss absorbing resources of those 35 banks. JPMorgan Chase alone has nearly three times the loss absorbing resources to cover the projected losses of all of these 35 banks.

In layman's terms, JPMorgan could cover the projected losses of the largest 35 banks in the country - three times.

JPMorgan has also been investing in its employees. For those that earn between $12 and $16.50 an hour in the United States, the company has been increasing hourly wages to between $15 and $18, depending on the local cost of living. Women represent 57% of the company's labour force and women represent 30% of our firm's senior leadership globally. The company has also implemented several initiatives which foster economic empowerment amongst black Americans.

I believe not enough emphasis is placed on just how important bank employees are. They are, in fact, fundamental to the success of any financial institution. Wells Fargo's recent sales scandal shows just how damaging a bad employee culture can be for any institution. I find it encouraging that JPMorgan is willing to invest heavily in its employees and grow sustainably over the long run. The company also needs to do this to avoid even more political pressure, as big banks are increasingly scrutinized by Congress.

Focus on the Forest

The company also outlined a number of key principles which I thought provided a very comprehensive risk framework:

JPMorgan does not essentially worry about fluctuating markets and short-term economic reports. They simply manage through them.

The company does not worry about loan growth. Loan growth is simply a function of how the bank manages credit and client decisions and the company will not stretch to show growth in loans.

The company does not worry about missing revenue or expense budgets if there are good reasons for doing so. The company can diverge from its plans if there are good reasons for doing so.

JPMorgan does not worry about charge-offs increasing during a recession. The company recognizes that there will be good times and bad times and manages the business accordingly.

I found these principles to be succinct and well thought out. Every aspect of JPMorgan's Annual Report focuses on the long-term performance of the business, rather than trying to impress with short-term gains which is what resonates with me as a value investor.

Financial Performance

Despite having $2.5 trillion in assets and being the largest American Bank, JPMorgan earned 1.25% on assets last year and had an efficiency ratio of 58. The bank's return on tangible common equity was 17% which was the highest among its peer group. JPMorgan's financials reflect an outstanding performance for a bank of this size.

Naturally, the bank has also grown its tangible book value as both deposits and loans have grown over time. Tangible book value has served as a floor for the stock price and a natural benchmark for the company's performance over the long run.

Of equal importance has been the company's earnings per share and returns on tangible common equity. As the chart below illustrates, JPMorgan has been able to navigate the economic cycle effectively and deliver strong returns. Even during the height of the financial crisis, the bank's diversified business model ensured that it remained profitable, JPMorgan still earned $5.6 billion in 2008.

The diversified revenue stream means that the company earned roughly $18 billion from "interest rate" sensitive activities such as commercial lending, consumer and community banking, and credit card lending. On the other hand, the company brought in $14 billion from its investment banking and asset management services which is nearly 45% of the bank's profits. Such a strong and diversified revenue stream means that the company is well positioned to weather any economic climate. This contrasts with banks such as Wells Fargo who earn more than 80% of their money from interest rate sensitive activities.

Following the corporate tax reform, JPMorgan has also been returning record amounts of capital to its shareholders. The company increased the quarterly dividend to $0.80 in 2018, which was a $0.24 increase per share. The company also authorized $20.7 billion in share buybacks, which represents around 6 percent of the market capitalization. Even after such a large capital plan, the company has still been able to maintain Tier 1 capital of 12%, which is extremely conservative.

While we have always said that we will relentlessly continue to invest in the long-term growth and profitability of our company, we are also pleased that we have the ability to further increase capital returns to shareholders. The quality of the company's capital, liquidity and control environment positions the firm well for varying economic scenarios while maintaining the ability to sustainably deliver value to our customers and investors."

JPMorgan trades at just 11 times earnings or around 10 times forward earnings. Despite the stock price having shot up in the last two years, the company's valuation is by no means high. I think that long-term investors can expect a reasonable rate of return over time.

Risk Factors

JPMorgan is well aware of the systemic risks that it faces. The company weathered the financial crisis much better than many other large American banks and provided liquidity when other financial institutions were on the brink of failure. As illustrated by the Annual Report, the company understands that responsible banking is safe banking. JPMorgan doesn't look to loosen underwriting standards or extend credit irresponsibly. Instead, the bank tries to grow its market share and lends when its clients require loans.

Warren Buffett's investment into JPMorgan serves as a major endorsement of the company's risk management framework. Indeed, Buffett knows that JPMorgan is extremely well capitalized to profit from the secular growth of the American economy. There are no systemic threats to the company in the long-term and an investment into the common stock of the company should provide a decent return over time.

I think very highly of JPMorgan's management. Jamie Dimon is the last CEO standing from the financial crisis and he is an extremely experienced bank CEO. I think is the smartest big bank CEO and a tremendous asset to shareholders. The importance of having such a great leader at the head of a bank is not to be underestimated.

Conclusion

JPMorgan ticks every box that a big bank should tick. It is future focused, responsible, has a diversified revenue stream, excellent management, and strong capital allocation. The company is well positioned to grow alongside the American economy. Importantly, the bank is also very reasonably valued, trading at just 11 times earnings, which means that long term investors are likely to earn a decent rate of return.

