CVR Partners: Bad Weather Pummeled Q1 But Q2 Is Shaping Up To Be Strong

This article is an update to the article I wrote on CVR Partners (UAN). 1Q results are in and I will share some puts and takes that affected the results. While management indicated that they have not completed selling out the book for 2Q, I will attempt to estimate the distribution. I will also point out some risks that may impact 2Q results.

1Q distribution is 7 cents per unit, with volume shipment impacted by weather-induced late spring planting

In my previous article, I highlighted that weather was a risk for 1Q results. Unfortunately, this risk materialized in a big way and pummeled the results. UAN just released its 1Q results and announced a distribution of 7 cents per unit. Urea ammonium nitrate (uan) and ammonia ASP numbers were strong at $222 and $367 per ton, respectively. However, the volume of product shipped was way under expectation and way below volume of product produced. (see Table 1).

Table 1: 1Q production and shipment results. Source: Company earnings releases.

Due to the wet and cold fall season, farmers did not have much of a fall ammonia application. This led to a much higher level of inventory in the supply chain exiting 4Q. Because of the cold and wet weather in much of the corn belt and the southern plain during 1Q, planting of corn was delayed. This resulted in an excessive level of inventory of nitrogen fertilizers in the supply chain. By early March, industry sources were reporting that the storage tanks in the entire supply chain were full. This resulted in UAN shipping much less products than it produced.

It was very likely that the ammonia storage tanks in East Dubuque was quite full exiting 4Q. As a result, East Dubuque ran its ammonia plant at 69% utilization to feed its uan upgrade plant rather than producing more ammonia. The under-utilization resulted in lost production.

If UAN was able to sell all the 1Q production, and given the respectable prices reported, 1Q distribution per unit would have been approximately 22 cents. For comparison purposes, the high end of my estimate range was 24 cents (see Table 3 below).

Pet coke prices continued to be high at $38 per ton. It came down from $41 in 4Q. Natural gas price again was high at $3.83 per MMBtu. Management attributed it to the cold weather in January and February in Northern Illinois, resulting in high prices for natural gas. The good news is that natural gas prices have moderated since.

2Q is shaping up to be strong due to a poor fall ammonia run and increased corn acreage

The cold and wet weather pattern finally gave way to a more normal weather pattern in early April. Corn planting has started in the Southern Plain and is moving north. Not surprisingly, corn planting in this crop year is running behind the 5-year average. When the weather warms up and the field dries out, farmers can get much done very quickly. UAN reported in its 1Q CC that product movement has picked up its pace starting in early April as planting started in earnest. Management reported that there were record daily shipments of ammonia out of East Dubuque in the 2 weeks leading up to the CC.

On March 29, the USDA released its Prospective Planting report. The USDA is reporting a potential corn planting of 92.8M acres. This is compared to 89M acres planted in the 2018 crop year. The same report showed that industry expectation is somewhat lower at 91M acres. One way or the other, it is likely that corn acres planted will be up between 2% to 4%, which will drive increased nitrogen demand.

In addition, the fall ammonia run was hampered by cold and wet weather. Since the corn crop still needs the same amount of nitrogen, what was not applied in the fall will have to be applied in the spring, increasing the demand for 2Q.

As shown in Table 1, UAN has finished goods inventory available for shipment at the end of 1Q. This inventory is potential upside for sales in 2Q. It appears that the demand is there based on the above discussion. If the two plants run well during 2Q, the inventory can give UAN an upside in sales and hence an upside in EBITDA and distribution.

Upgrading my estimated range for 2Q distribution per unit to between $0.19 and $0.44, with a midpoint of $0.32

In my January article on UAN, I put out an estimated range for 2Q distribution, but did not update the numbers in my February article. I was waiting to see how the market develops and for the 1Q CC before I update my estimates.

The market did change much since January. Several things happened that caused uan NOLA prices to drop since January. The price drop is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Urea Ammonium Nitrate NOLA Swap, May 2019. Source: CME group.

When it became clear early in the year that weather was going to cause a late spring planting, prices began to ease. As the world waited for the planting season to start in the northern hemisphere, a small surplus of nitrogen fertilizers developed. This surplus further weighed on prices. The heavy rain and melting snow in the Midwest caused the rivers to rise beyond flood stage, slowing barge traffic. Some parts of the river system could not be used for barge traffic at all.

The result was very thin trading at NOLA for vessels with uan imported from other countries, causing prices to drop. In late March, the European Union ruled in favor of imposing anti-dumping duties for uan imported from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the US. This happened at a time when products were not moving, which further caused NOLA prices to fall. As one can see in Figure 1, prices started to stabilize in early April and started to turn up by mid-April as spring application started in earnest.

During the 1Q CC, management did provide some insights on the pricing of products for 2Q. Management indicated that UAN sold most of its 2Q ammonia in December and January. Prices were at relatively good levels back then. For uan, management indicated that they “sold forward in January and February a big chunk of the first (I think he meant second) quarter and pricing was good then.” They sold a small amount in March. They are waiting for the replenishment orders that typically come after initial application.

As such, the ASP for uan in 2Q is still a work in progress. The final number will depend on how rapidly and how much the price recovers. It also depends on how big a “chunk” the company sold in January and February. UAN’s 10-Q report for 1Q showed $65M of deferred revenue, which is essentially cash prepaid by customers against future product shipment. These pieces of information are sufficient to enable a reasonable modeling of the ASP for both ammonia and uan products.

By plugging in the information mentioned above into my ASP model, I came up with the following ASP range in Table 2.

Table 2: Estimates of 2Q ASP range. Source: Author’s model based on management comments during 1Q CC, 10-Q, NOLA prices and River Terminal prices and author's estimates.

By assuming that the plants run smoothly in 2Q with typical capacity utilization, one can estimate the volume of product available for sales. By making some assumptions on the product mix and making some adjustments for cost, one can estimate the range of EBITDA and hence distribution per unit. I have done such an exercise and Table 3 shows the results. In Table 3, I showed the estimates I made for the previous quarters and updated estimates for 2Q. I also provided the actual distributions for the previous quarters.

Table 3: Estimates for EBITDA and distribution per unit for 2Q. Source: Author’s estimates based on data provided by management during 1Q CC, 10-Q and 10-K.

The low end of the distribution estimates is comparable to my previous estimates. The high end of the estimates is raised primarily as a result of sales upside due to finished goods inventory at the end of 1Q and potential high demand for nitrogen fertilizers.

Longer-term outlook

It is worth noting that during the 1Q CC, management reiterated its view that nitrogen fertilizer prices will continue to rise in the next one to two years. This view is consistent with the view of other manufacturers in the industries such as CF Industries (CF) and Nutrien (NTR). I am also of the belief that we are in the early innings of this upcycle.

For 3Q, which is the fill season, it is too early to provide estimates. It is likely that inventory for the industry exiting 2Q will be low. UAN management pointed to that as a likely scenario as well. Should that scenario play out, prices for the fill season should be firm. We will just have to wait and see how it plays out.

East Dubuque will have a planned turnaround in the fall. Volume will be impacted. East Dubuque represents about 45% of UAN’s ammonia capacity. The last turnaround at East Dubuque happened two years ago. It took 14 days and cost $2.5M. The Coffeyville turnaround in 2Q of 2018 cost $6.3M and lasted 15 days. If the East Dubuque turnaround were to take 15 days, the lost capacity would be approximately 8% of total capacity for the quarter.

In terms of uan volume, that is about 28 Ktons out of a total of 345 Ktons. We will just have to see how the fill season pricing develops and get more details of the turnaround before we can estimate the distribution (if any) for 3Q. In the last two turnarounds, there were unplanned outages after the planned turnarounds, resulting in further loss in production. We just hope that UAN executes better in this upcoming turnaround.

I did a rough model based on the impact of the above-mentioned loss in capacity. Assuming the turnaround will be in 3Q and will last 15 days, the model shows that we will need a 3Q fill season price for uan of over $205 to pay for the $7M cost of turnaround and to pay any distribution. The model also shows that if uan price falls below $185, EBITDA may fall below $20M.

Risks

Outside of operational risks, there are four risks that can impact 2Q results and distribution. They are listed below.

Ammonia volume may be lower than planned. Depending on the weather, the ammonia application window may be small for the corn farmers. They may opt to forgo ammonia and use urea or uan instead. This will impact the volume of ammonia shipped. UAN cannot ship more uan to offset the lost revenue due to capacity constraints. The net result will be lost ammonia revenue and lower distribution.

The corn acreage may be lower than forecast. After the release of the USDA Prospective Planting report, the price of corn dropped to around $3.50 per bushel. As corn prices fall and bean prices hold or rise, some farmers may opt to plant beans instead of corn. This will result in lower demand for nitrogen fertilizers and hence lower prices.

On the supply side, there is a risk of more imports from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago as a result of the European anti-dumping duty. CF will need to find outlets for its product as well. These products will affect the trade flow and it is too early to tell how it will settle out. These products, if redirected to the US, will depress prices.

Depending on how the fill season pricing shapes up, management may opt to reserve in 2Q part or all of the $7M cost of the 3Q turnaround, thereby reducing distribution. There is further possibility that management may reserve more than the $7M to cover any potential shortfall in 3Q cash flow if fill season prices for uan go below $185.

Conclusion

First quarter results, impacted by weather, were not as robust as previously estimated. Market conditions point to potentially very good results for the second quarter. Units holders may receive the largest quarterly distribution in 2019 based on 2Q results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAN, CF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.