TRI Pointe Group - Weakness In The West Continues To Pressure Earnings

The stock has not gone anywhere over the past few years which is not about to change despite what looks like a 'cheap' valuation.

Homebuilders are among my favorite stocks. Why? Because there are plenty of leading indicators that help to predict sales and earnings in addition to the simple fact that housing is a key part of the US economy. The TRI Pointe Group (TPH) is one of the largest builders in the country with a market cap of slightly less than $2 billion. Unlike some competitors, the company is suffering from the slowing housing market due to its focus on more expensive homes in California which is hitting new orders very hard. So not only did the company miss EPS estimates, there is also not a lot of hope that the company will turn this ship around without support from the broader housing market.

Source: TRI Pointe Group

Location, Location, Location & Macro

Let's start with what some might consider to be the most important number: earnings. Adjusted EPS declined by 100% to $0.00 which is slightly below expectations of $0.02. It becomes increasingly clear that the good times of 2017 are over when EPS had multiple quarters with double-digit growth.

Source: Estimize

Unfortunately, first quarter weakness was no mistake as all major indicators were lower. Orders, which I consider to be the most important indicator, were down 12% compared to the previous-year quarter. Deliveries were down by 12% as well while the average selling price was down 4% to $605,000. This number is still high and shows us that the company is focussed on higher-income housing. Naturally, backlog was down as well. At this point, the company has a backlog of 1,842 units which is down 14% year-on-year.

Source: TRI Pointe Group Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The only thing that is higher, is SG&A as a & of sales. Unfortunately, this ratio increased to 15.7% from 12.9% in Q1 of 2018. Homebuilding gross margins were lower as well with an 830 bps decline compared to Q1/2018.

The absorption rate from active communities declined from 3.8 to 3.0 with total communities going up from 131 to 146. 37% of these communities are located in California with Texas coming in second with 25% of all active communities.

The new orders breakdown is a bit different with California generating 39% of all new orders followed by Texas with 19%. Unfortunately for TRI Pointe, the West is currently one of the weakest markets with building permits being down more than 10% in every single month this year so far as you can see below. The total backlog consists of 43% homes from California. And last but not least, 45% of all sales are generated in California thanks to the higher prices.

Unfortunately, the current downtrend is not about to end according to TRI Pointe. The company expects to delver between 4,600 and 5,000 homes in 2019 which means that the midpoint of this range is 5% lower compared to 2018 deliveries. This would put an end to the housing upswing of the past years given that every year since 2015 showed higher deliveries.

Sales are expected to come in between $2,806 and $3,100 which indicates a sales decline of 9% on a full year basis. Moreover, California's share of total sales is expected to rise to 50% on a full year basis which increasingly emphasize the importance of building permits growth in the West region.

Source: TRI Pointe Group Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

This brings me to the next part of this article.

What's Next?

Q1 quarter was not a big surprise. New orders were weak in every single month of the quarter even though it seems that the underperformance compared to previous years got better. January orders underperformed the previous 3 years with March new orders only coming in below 2019. That's not very good news, but it could be worse.

Source: TRI Pointe Group Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Additionally, it is highly unlikely that we get higher new orders as long as building permits and NAHB housing sentiment is down. Some homebuilders have been able to offset these negative effects by operating in stronger regions or by lowering operational costs.

The TRI Pointe Group is not one of these companies thanks to its big focus on high income housing in core markets like California. That's why the stock still seems to be depressed compared to its 2018 levels despite being up 20% year-to-date. It also does not help that the company is trading at 7.2x earnings. Expectations are low and that is fully justified. Buying a cheap valuation only makes sense if we are getting higher building permits in the West and in general. If that becomes the case, we might get an interesting buying opportunity.

Source: FINVIZ

However, for the time being, I think it is best to avoid this stock. I think it even appropriate to copy the conclusion from my previous article as it still makes sense.

All things considered, I am going to monitor this situation from the sidelines, as I think we are currently at a point with a terrible risk/reward. As I said in my most recent homebuilding article: the time to buy will come, but it's not now.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

