Southern Company: Short-Term Gain/Long-Term Pain

Long-term risks to the company’s dividend and stock price are not reflected in its current stock price.

The company is facing longer-term challenges that are disguised by its current high dividend and optimistic quarterly earnings reports.

Southern Company stock has enjoyed strong gains since the first of the year.

Utilities have had a good run since January. Concerns about falling interest rates and concerns about more growth-oriented stocks have driven investors into utilities as a relatively safe corner of the stock market.

Of course, greater confidence in the economy and/or rising interest rates might cause this influx of money to leave just as quickly, but in the meantime, utility stocks have enjoyed a nice burst.

Four of the largest utilities – NextEra Energy (NEE), Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (D), and Southern Company (SO) – have all shown nice price gains, with Southern Company leading the pack.

Since the start of the year, Southern Company, which had been a laggard over the past year, has outpaced the other three by a large margin with a year-to-date stock price increase of more than 19% compared its closest rival, NextEra Energy, that has posted a 10% rise in its price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Short-Term Gain

By conventional financial metrics, Southern Company appears close to its peers with a forward P/E and a payout ratio similar to Duke Energy and Dominion Energy. Likewise, Southern Company offers a good forward dividend yield of 4.7%, higher than NextEra Energy and Duke Energy, and about the same as Dominion Energy.

Company = P/E (FWD)/Dividend (FWD)/Yield (FWD)/Payout Ratio

SO = 17.34 / $2.48 / 4.72% / 84.73%

NEE = 22.75 / $5.00 / 2.61% / 58.81%

DUK = 18.31 / $3.71 / 4.11% / 80.59%

D = 18.27 / $3.67 / 4.78% / 88.38%

Source: Seeking Alpha as of April 28, 2019

Southern Company has been careful to maintain a history of steadily increasing dividends.

Source: Southern Company 4Q 2018 Earnings Presentation

Management knows that increasing dividends keep investors on the sidelines and stop investors from asking too many questions about the company’s future.

Of course, of equal importance is the company’s ability to service its debt, since a sudden increase in debt can endanger dividend increases. Southern Company’s long-term debt maturity table has remained manageable.

Source: Southern Company 4Q 2018 Earnings Presentation

End of story? Buy and forget?

It would be that simple if other developments weren’t intruding in this story, developments the company’s management choose to gloss over in their quarterly presentations.

Long-Term Pain

Threats to the company come in two specific areas: one is an old story, so old now that investors are tired of hearing about it, and another in a new measure that undermines the company’s own analysis of its activities.

Plant Vogtle

By now, every Southern Company investor should be familiar with the ongoing construction costs for Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4. Southern Company’s commitment to completing this project, the only new nuclear build in the U.S., is becoming a legend, although positive news from management about construction progress hides uglier facts.

To keep those rising dividends while controlling its debt and continuing to finance construction of Units 3 & 4, a list of what the company has been willing to sacrifice is breathtaking.

Source: Southern Company 4Q Earnings Presentation

Add to that the most recent transaction, the sale of the Nacogdoches Generating Facility to Austin Energy for $460M, and you have more than $12 billion in assets lost and no longer available as future sources of revenue.

Construction of Units 3 & 4 is eating away at Southern Company’s assets, and the danger of Units 3 & 4 is no longer that Southern Company will abandon them.

No, the danger is that they will be built and operated but at a cost that will make them uncompetitive with other types of power generation.

There are warning signs that the power generated by those plants will be uneconomical when they come online, and Southern Company will not have sufficient capital to take advantage of cheaper power generation from future sources, such as renewables.

Example 1 - JEA

JEA is based in Jacksonville, Fl., and supplies electricity to more than 400,000 customers.

In 2008, JEA entered into an agreement with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) to receive power from Units 3 & 4 in return for paying parts of the construction costs. JEA says that “the total cost of the project attributed to JEA in 2008 was $1.4 billion. This amount was not expected to change over the course of the project.”

JEA now wants out of that agreement because of rising costs and the lack of competitiveness of the power that Units 3 & 4 will be able to provide once they are online.

On the JEA website, they have a question and answer section titled "Plant Vogtle Update".

What is the current state of the project? As of August 2018, the project has experienced years’ worth of delays and exorbitant cost increases. The total cost-to-completion estimates have increased to more than $30 billion, with no guarantees that the amount will not rise again. The estimated completion dates have been delayed to November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4. Why doesn’t JEA just honor the commitment it made signing the agreement? JEA has a strong financial position that enables it to honor and fulfill all of its financial obligations. In the most extreme circumstances, JEA has enough cash in its electric system to operate for more than seven months and enough cash in its water and sewer system to operate for more than one year without additional revenues. This will not change, in spite of any third-party speculation. Regardless of its financial standing, JEA’s first priority is to protect its ratepayers’ best interests, which is why it’s continuing to act to remove itself from the Plant Vogtle project’s continuing delays and cost overruns.

Because JEA is located in Florida, it feels free to criticize the plant’s future, criticism that the other construction partners located in Georgia are reluctant to undertake for fear of angering Georgia Power and the state’s Public Service Commission.

Example 2 – Nuclear Subsidies

While Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 are being built, other nuclear power providers with existing nuclear plants are seeking subsidies from states with the threat of shutting down nuclear facilities as unprofitable.

These plants were built years before Units 3 & 4 but cannot compete with other power generators, including renewable energy projects, given the current price of electricity.

According to a report on northjersey.com,

Worried that New Jersey's nuclear power plant operator would follow through on its threat to shutter the state's nuclear fleet, regulators on Thursday approved $300 million a year in subsidies for the facilities to be paid through residents' electric bills. “In my view, the board is being directed to pay ransom and the hostages are the citizens of New Jersey,” said Bob Gordon, a commissioner with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, who reluctantly voted for the subsidy.

Exelon (EXC) has obtained subsidies from New Jersey and Illinois and continues to seek subsidies from Pennsylvania and Maryland to continue operating their nuclear plants.

When Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4 come online in 2021 and 2022, the cost of the electricity generated by those plants may no longer justify their existence, even though it will be impossible for the Georgia Power subsidiary to stop their operation due to the debts incurred during their construction.

Then, the company will be dependent on the Georgia Public Service Commission to approve rate hikes to cover the additional costs.

So far, the Georgia PSC has been compliant with all of Southern Company’s requests, but whether that will change in the future is a large unknown.

Example 3 – Southern Company unable to pursue other less expensive means of power generation

The list of asset sales to keep Southern Company’s debt ratio in line demonstrates the company’s inability to finance other opportunities while it pursues its nuclear power strategy.

In addition to those sales, which is a little like a farmer eating the seed corn in a drought year, Units 3 & 4 are robbing the company of the means to pursue other projects.

Southern Company plans capital investment of $4.5 billion for new generation through 2023. Of which $4.1 billion is allocated to Units 3 & 4. That leaves all other sorts of new generation at only $0.4 billion, including building new, less expensive renewable power generators.

Source: Southern Company 4Q 2018 Earnings Presentation

The company must pass up other opportunities to grow and take advantage of cheaper forms of energy generation, while its capital is concentrated on nuclear construction.

Compare Southern Company’s capital plans with those of NextEra Energy Resources.

Source: NextEra Energy 4Q Earnings Presentation

One way that NextEra has been able to grow is by buying Gulf Power from Southern Company and still be able to devote capital to building renewable power projects. Southern Company doesn't have that option, which is why it had to sell Gulf Power, a profitable regulated utility it had owned since 1925.

ESG

ESG is the second, and newest, factor that threatens Southern Company’s future.

A company's ESG – environmental, social, and governance – score is increasingly being realized as a measure of a company’s longer-term financial performance.

Analysts are correlating a company’s ESG score with its financial performance.

Ties between ESG criteria and long-term corporate performance have been an area of academic and investor interest since the beginning of the socially responsible investing movement in the 1970s. In 2015, DWS conducted a meta-study along with the University of Hamburg that examined approximately 2,200 academic studies that had looked at the relationship between ESG and financial performance. The results of the study show that the business case for ESG investing is empirically very well founded. Roughly 90% of studies find a nonnegative relation between ESG and financial performance and the large majority of studies exhibit positive findings that appear stable over time. - Gerold Koch, DWS. (Forbes, 2018)

In a new paper by Ioannis Ioannou and George Serafeim, published in the Harvard Business Review ("Yes, Sustainability Can Be A Strategy"), they used data from MSCI ESG Ratings, the largest provider of ESG data in the world, for the period 2012-2017 for all companies that appear in the MSCI consistently across all years - i.e. about 3,802 companies - to ensure that our analysis is not contaminated by changes in sample composition.

We find that within most industries, sustainability practices have converged over time. This finding implies that, on average, companies adopted an increasingly similar set of sustainability practices during the sample period, raising the possibility that they are becoming common practices and, as such, are less likely to serve as a strategic differentiator and more likely to be a strategic necessity. (emphasis added)

In another article in HBR, "The State of Socially Responsible Investing", by Adam Connaker and Saadia Madsbjerg, they found that "investors are increasingly conscious of the social and environmental consequences of the decisions that governments and companies make. They can be quick to punish companies for child labor practices, human rights abuses, negative environmental impact, poor governance, and a lack of gender equality."

IR Magazine writes ESG not just a concern for institutional shareholders,

ESG-related considerations are important to retail investors, with individuals tending to place slightly greater store in social issues above governance and environmental matters, according to research by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America.

Now, Southern Company itself recognizes the importance of ESG.

The company publishes an annual “Corporate Responsibility Report”, and its 2017 edition (the most recent available) does tout its ESG credentials.

Source: Southern Company

About this report. Our Corporate Responsibility Report for year ended 2017 highlights our efforts and progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards core option. The goal of this report is to provide insights into the inner workings of our corporate responsibility through the lens of our company, our people, our community and our world. To learn more, please visit the Corporate Responsibility section of our website where you can find additional information, reports and related news.

S&P 500 ESG Index

Up to the present, investors have had to depend on companies to rate their own environmental, social, and governance factors through reports like Southern Company’s Corporate Responsibility Report.

In April, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced its new cross-company benchmark known as the S&P 500 ESG Index.

The S&P 500 ESG Index is based on an assessment created by SAM.

“SAM is a registered trademark of RobecoSAM, the Zurich-based asset management firm focused exclusively on sustainability investing since 1995. It offers in-house ESG-themed asset management, corporate sustainability assessment, and sustainability indices and benchmarking.” SAM’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), a bottom-up research process that aggregates underlying company ESG data to score levels. The data contain a total company-level ESG score for a financial year, comprising individual environmental (E), social (S), and governance (G) dimension scores, beneath which there are on average 21 industry-specific criteria scores that can be used as specific ESG signals.

The S&P 500 ESG Index offers ways to use their ESG scores, including:

Portfolio Exclusions/Best-in-Class Screens: Defining an investable universe by excluding securities based on their scores to reduce exposures to reputational risk or to allay performance, ethical, or client concerns.

ESG Integration: Analyzing the risk of low (and opportunities of high) ESG score companies on different ESG criteria and the correlation of ESG and financial performance.

Tilts: Targeting improved ESG performance alongside benchmark returns, or integrating criteria-level ESG themes into other factor strategies.

Shareholder Voting and Engagement: Identifying laggards within industries to enable targeted and evidence-based company engagements.

New Index Bad News For Southern Company

As of a result of the screening process by SAM, Southern Company was judged ineligible for inclusion in the initial S&P 500 ESG Index – the largest utility company missing from the index.

As for the reason for exclusion:

Not selected; S&P DJI ESG Score not high enough to warrant selection

The report does not specifically spell out why Southern Company failed the screening process, although institutions that subscribe to the S&P DJI’s SPICE® platform can access S&P DJI ESG Scores and via S&P DJI’s Enterprise Data Xchange (EDX) platform.

Failing to make the index makes Southern Company ineligible for inclusion in any ETF or investment product that will use the S&P 500 ESG Index as its benchmark, thus reducing the group of potential investors who can consider adding Southern Company to their stock portfolio.

How important the failure will be to the Southern Company’s stock price is too soon to judge.

The Wall Street Journal notes that “ETFs Join the Socially Responsible Investing Surge” and reports that “ETF issuers are jumping on the ESG bandwagon. But many haven’t had a chance to prove they can perform strongly over time.”

Nonetheless, it should concern investors that the company’s stock will be excluded from a growing part of the market, and, if the research on ESG is correct, its exclusion indicates future sub-par financial performance.

As the WSJ says, ESG ETFs are so new that it is difficult to quantify the effect of ESG has on stock purchases, but investors, even investors who don’t believe in ESG, to simply ignore this trend.

As a matter of record, NextEra Energy, Duke Energy, and Dominion Energy are all included in this year's ESG index.

Conclusion

All these concerns bode ill for the Southern Company in the next decade.

Investors interested in only the short term can choose to focus on cheery quarterly reports from current management, but clouds are gathering on Southern Company’s horizon with the risk rising over the next five to ten years. And, that assumes that Units 3 & 4 will be completed on schedule.

Despite Southern Company's reassurances, the risks outlined in this article are not presently reflected in the company's stock price or its current dividend.

Investors must conduct their own due diligence to determine whether they remain comfortable with the stock at this price level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.