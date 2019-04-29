Encouraging Preliminary Duvernay Well Results: Journey Energy

Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) recently announced "Encouraging Test Results" in its emerging East Duvernay resource play. On the current trajectory and at current oil prices, Journey's 100+ potential net drilling locations in the East Duvernay could have NPVs of $4+ million each (and potentially much more) - $400 million of potential NPV, or just over $10 per share, versus a current $2.75 share price and $3.84/share in already producing reserve value excluding the Duvernay. Journey's share price is up a little, with potentially much more to come.

More on the well results:

These results included daily production rates of 968-1017 barrels of oil per day and 1200-1400 boepd, despite only 5.3% of load fluid recovered and high sustained flowing pressure rates of 8,443-10,766 kPag. The best competitor well nearby, drilled by Paramount (OTCPK:PRMRF), tested similarly and has a type curve >3x Journey's type curve. Journey's type curve shows a $4 million NPV per Duvernay well at a $60 WTI (USO) oil price.

In English: these were big wells, and while they were only tested for 23 days, they exhibited qualities that indicate high potential productivity and potentially excellent economics in a development mode. The wells were similar and perhaps even better than a nearby Duvernay well by Paramount (OTCPK:PRMRF). With Paramount's type curve and Journey's estimated well costs and $60 WTI oil, Journey's per well NPV's could be far higher than $4 million.

Here is Journey's type curve from page 21 of their presentation (note the >$4 million NPV at $60 WTI ($80 CAD) and the 350,000 barrel EUR):

and here are Paramount's economics from slide 17 of their presentation (no NPV disclosed, but showing a 48% IRR, a $13.2 million well cost, and an EUR of 1,327,000 barrels assuming $55 WTI):

And here is a chart of Paramount's Willesden Green Duvernay well results (slide 15), with the most recent well highlighted:

This production chart and the test data for this well are very similar to Journey's production test data. Paramount doesn't show the factors that went into its type curve of 1.3 million BOE EUR, but likely the best and most recent well was well above that type curve, based on how type curves are determined (a simplistic way to think about it is that type curves show the average well production to date in the area with some adjustment up or down based on productivity improvements or declines).

Using Paramount's disclosed IRR and well cost, we can back into an estimated NPV: about $5 million at $55 WTI, and about $6 million at $60 WTI (WTI is currently at about $63). If Journey's first wells track that ~$6 million NPV level, with over 100 net locations, Journey's potential Duvernay NPV could be $600+ million, or $15.3/share.

It is worth noting Journey's lower estimated well cost and lower estimated ultimate recoveries. If Journey and its operating partner Kiwetinohk get well costs down to $8 million but meet Paramount's ultimate production estimates, there is another $5.2 million of NPV per well potentially available. And if Journey and Paramount's new wells exceed Paramount's current type curve, as their recent wells seem to be on track for, that NPV per well could also rise.

However, there are many risks as well. If Journey's wells deviate from their current production trajectory, or if they cost more than $13.2 million, or if future wells are less productive, or if oil falls well below $60 WTI, then the NPV could be lower than the $4 million per well shown in their presentation.

With producing reserve value of almost $4 per share net of debt and a current price of $2.75, there seems to be meaningful downside protection. And with the first wells funded by Kiwetinohk, Journey is carried for the riskiest early phases of exploration and delineation.

Kiwetinokh is pushing ahead as disclosed in the update, with another well recently fracked, another well being drilled and two more well licenses granted. This is not surprising: Kiwetinokh is led by engineer/ceo/savant Pat Carlson:

With over $15 per share of NPV upside to Journey stock from the Duvernay, and potentially much more if costs come down, production improves further or oil prices go up, these preliminary results are encouraging and further data could re-rate Journey's stock. As with anything, we do not expect all data or results to be positive and there are many risks, but so far so good for Journey, Kiwetinohk and Paramount's Willesden Green Duvernay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Journey Energy and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.