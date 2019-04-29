Agriculture Commodities Finished Mixed Monday; Stormy Weather, USDA Weekly Export Inspection, And Trade In Focus

July corn futures contract higher on wet weather across the corn belt over the next week or so.

Investment Thesis

Despite wet weather continuing to slow planting progress this season, downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential as there remains large supplies of wheat and corn.

The new front-month July U.S. corn futures was seen Monday morning up 0.52% to $3.6288. U.S. May soybean futures was flat, down 0.04% to $8.6662, while U.S. wheat was seen down 1.10% to 4.3712. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen up 0.40% ($0.06) to $15.10, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) was down 0.24% ($0.04) to $15.28, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was seen down 0.98% ($0.05) to $5.03. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures was seen slightly higher by 0.6 cents to $4.422, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures finishing lower by 3.4 cents to $4.080, resulting in a widened 34-cent spread of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.16 to $5.050.

Monday's USDA export inspection data comes mostly in line with expectations; corn slightly above

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending April 25 at 1,633k metric tonnes. This beats last week's mark of 1,355k metric tonnes and came in slightly above trader expectations of 850k-1,300k metric tonnes. Big volumes of corn were shipped to Mexico and Japan.

Wheat reported 630k metric tonnes, below last week's 819k metric tonnes, but in line with trader expectations of 400k-850k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 254k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 182k of Hard Red Spring (HRS).

Soybeans came in with 492k metric tonnes, which is better than last week's 386k tonnes, and in line with traders' range of 350k-550k tonnes. 136k tonnes of soybeans were shipped to mainland China.

Wet weather pattern provides some support for corn

The national weather pattern over the next couple of weeks, possibly longer, will be driven by a -EPO/-PNA and a developing southeast U.S. ridge. The -EPO is allowing for cool weather from the higher latitudes to come into western/central Canada. The -PNA is a broad upper level cyclone that's extended southward through the western U.S./Intermountain region. Further downstream a strong upper level ridge is forecast to develop just off the southeastern coast. With cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south, an active storm pattern is riding along a jet stream over the central U.S. A series of showers and thunderstorms will ride along this channel for at least the next week to week and a half. This will yield a wetter-than-normal pattern across much of the corn and soybean belts. Figure 3 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 4 is a map from the 06 GFE ensemble depicting wetter-than-normal (In green) precipitation over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers over the next seven days.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.