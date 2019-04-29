Central Garden & Pet Company: Negativity Priced In

The share price of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has plummeted nearly 33% over the past quarter in response to disappointing sales and earnings performance during the first quarter of FY19. This significant decline in share price is also attributable to a weak outlook as the company is projecting its earnings per share to drop by 22% during FY19 due to mounting costs pressure and a notable increase in the number of shares. I think, a lot of negatively is already priced in, and it appears to be a good time to buy the stock for a decent upside as the initiatives like increase in selling prices and rollout of new products coupled with the favorable demand dynamics will positively impact the stock price.

Source: Ycharts

Well-Positioned to Grow

Central is a well-known producer and distributor of garden and pet supplies products in the U.S., with over $2.2 billion in annual sales. The company has acquired 50 businesses since its incorporation in 1992 to increase its penetration and market share. And the continuation of M&A strategy has played an integral role in generating 8.1% compounded annual growth (OTCPK:CAGR) in revenues over the past five years. However, the growth seems to be slowing, as reflecting in poor first quarter performance and a gloomy short-term outlook. The company has registered a 4.5% increase in reported net revenues during the first quarter FY19 due to the addition of Bell Nursery and General Pet Supply. But challenges in animal health business and timing shift in large garden customer orders have resulted in a 1.7% decline in organic sales. The poor performance of pet animal health business is attributable to the entry of a more aggressive competitor. The following graph shows a recent trend in reported and organic sales.

Source: Earnings Release

Central generates nearly 61% of total revenues from pet products and the remaining 39% from law & garden products. The recent slowdown in organic sales is a point of concern for the investors, but the business risk profile of the company is well-supported by the positive dynamics of the U.S. pet and garden supplies markets.

The U.S. pet industry is growing consistently since 1994, with no sign of a slowdown. The size of the pet industry now stands at $72.56, as the Americans increased their pet spending by 4.4% during 2018. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimates that pet spending will increase to $ 75.38 billion by the end of 2019, registering a year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The largest increase is expected in pet food and vet-care categories, followed by a steady uptick in pet supplies/OTC medicine category. The live animal purchases, however, will further shrink to $1.97 billion.

Pet industry Spending ($billion) 2017A 2018A Growth 2019F Growth Food $ 29.07 $ 30.32 4.3% $ 31.68 4.5% Supplies/OTC Medicine $ 15.11 $ 16.01 6.0% $ 16.44 2.7% Vet Care $ 17.07 $ 18.11 6.1% $ 18.98 4.8% Live Animal Purchases $ 2.10 $ 2.01 -4.3% $ 1.97 -2.0% Other Services $ 6.16 $ 6.11 -0.8% $ 6.31 3.3% Total $ 69.51 $ 72.56 4.4% $ 75.38 3.9%

Source: APPA

Central has registered a modest 0.6% decline organic sales of its pet segment during the first quarter of FY19, primarily due to intensified competition in the behavior modification category and a shift in orders timing of equine business. The company is taking steps to re-accelerate organic growth. It has launched a new product in the behavior modification category in a bid to better compete with the new entrant and has introduced a new innovation shampoo to uplift the sales of its animal health business.

The company is also launching minimally-processed dog treats and chews under the brand name ‘Farm to Paws’ which is a smart move considering that pet food category accounts for 42% of industry sales. In order to capitalize on the growing popularity of nano aquatic pet category, Central has developed a new breed of nano shrimp that can thrive in the hard water environment. The plan is to expand a comprehensive aquarium solution under the umbrella of its Aqueon brand to facilitate the adoption of nano aquatic animals. Moreover, its strategic partnership with the largest specialty to supply live fish equipment will also bode well for the company.

Central is well positioned to capitalize on consistently growing pet industry. But the problem is that the company has become considerably dependent on the third-party distribution, which now accounts for 22% of total pet segment sales after the acquisition of General Pet Supply Inc. The third-party distribution business is not only prone to volatility risk but also fetches relatively lower profits margins.

The acquisition spree is also underpinning growth in the garden segment. During the first quarter of FY19, Central recorded a 4% increase in reported net sales on the back of the acquisition of Bell Nursery. The organic sales, however, decreased 4.6% due to seasonality and timing shift at a large customer. While the seasonality will remain a major risk, the recent initiatives taken by the management and favorable demand dynamics will positively impact organic sales of garden supplies business.

The Garden Media Group estimates that the retail value sales of lawn & garden have increased to a record of $47.8 billion in 2018 due to the rising popularity of gardening among millennial. Central has a market leading position in several garden supplies categories, including wild bird feed, grass seed, and specialty niche controls. The company has tweaked its product portfolio by investing in innovation and increased spending on demand activities to overcome the weakness in organic sales. Central has recently introduced the PENNINGTON Lawn Booster, a new combination of grass seed, fertilizer and soil enhancement, and has enhanced its PENNINGTON Smart Blend and grass seed products to better compete in the market. Going forward, Central plans to continue the rollout of new active ingredients and deployment of new technologies in fertilizing control products to enhance the longevity and value proposition.

Low Margins Subsided by Healthy Cash Position and Low Leveraged Capital Structure

Central produced relatively low margins due to stiff competition, limited pricing power, and high operational costs. After five years of steady improvement, the overall profitability of the company has weakened during the first quarter of FY19 owing to an uptrend in raw material and freight expenses, elevated finance cost burden and higher effective tax rate. The addition of Bell Nursery and General, which fetch relatively lower margins than Central’s legacy business, has also negatively impacted the company’s bottom line.

Source: SEC Filings

Central is projecting to report earnings per share of $1.80 during FY19, down from $2.32 per share in the corresponding period, as both the organic growth and profit margins are expected to remain under pressure during the second quarter as well. However, the increase in selling prices, the rollout of new products, a more favorable mix of sales, and cost savings initiatives will alleviate some pressure and contribute towards a steady recovery of margins in the coming quarters.

Since FY14, Central’s trailing EBITDA has increased at a CAGR of 21.2% to $208 million on the back of continued expansion of revenue base and a steady improvement in profitability. The operating cash flows have increased at a more sustainable CAGR of 3.4% over the same period while free cash flows growth has remained flat due to a continuous increase in capital expenditure to support expansion. The liquidity position is well supported by cash & bank balance of $479 million at the end of first quarter FY19, up from 283 million from a year ago period. The strengthening of cash position is attributable to the conclusion of the proceeds of the equity offering closed in August of 2018. Another positive aspect is that Central is a low leveraged company with trailing net debt to EBITDA and net debt to equity ratios of 1.02x and 0.22x, respectively. The low leveraged capital structure and a healthy cash position give the company considerable financial flexibility to continue its acquisition growth strategy.

Concluding Remarks

The share price of Central has dropped nearly 41% from its 52-week high due dilution of earnings, weak performance during the first quarter FY19 and a disappointing outlook. Consequently, the market is pricing the stock at a forward price to earnings multiples of 14.5x and 12.8x based on the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82 for FY19 and $2.07 for FY20, respectively, well below the 5-year historical average of 18.8x. In comparison, the household products stocks are currently trading at a considerably higher forward price to earnings multiple of 22.4x.

Central carries lower profit margins than the overall household products industry and is more prone to pricing and seasonality risk. Thus, a multiple in the low twenties is not justifiable for the stock. With its diversified product portfolio and favorable demand trends, Central is well positioned to generate a low-single digit organic sales growth and stable margins over the long run. Thence, I would suggest buying the stock with a price target of $32 based on a more reasonable forward price to earnings multiple of 17x. It is also worth mentioning here that Central still has the financial flexibility and continuation of the acquisition strategy may complement the upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.