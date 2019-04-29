American Renal: An Analysis Of A Short-Term Vs. Long-Term Play

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) (dialysis provider), as I write, is trading at just over $6.70 a share. The firm is currently not posting a positive earnings multiple due to posting earnings of -$0.49 per share over the past four quarters. The company though has an ultra-low sales multiple of 0.3 which is light years behind the average in this industry (3.8).

In this article, we will discuss and contrast a long play in American Renal both for the short term (up to 2 months) and the long term (years).

From a short-term perspective, if we look at the chart below, we have what looks like an exhaustion gap at the end of last month. Many times this type of gap gets confused with a breakaway gap and for good reason. The problem for traders is that a breakaway gap invariably means a continuation of the trend while an exhaustion gap means a trend-change is near at hand.

The problem is that the gap which took place about a month ago still has not been filled. Exhaustion gaps to the downside usually fill quite quickly as buyers enter the fray on the long side. At the time, the gap down definitely looked like an exhaustion gap due to the huge increase in selling volume on that day. Price though has been slow to turn around although we are finally seeing rising volume as well as divergences on the RSI momentum indicators.

Since we have a confirmed daily swing in place, we would use the 10-day moving average as support which currently stands at $6.36. This is 5%+ from the current share price which isn't ideal. However, we would monitor volume trends which could get us out quicker if a long trade went against us.

From the long-term perspective, the question is whether American Renal could be a long-term buy and hold candidate. Although some value investors will focus on the firm's positive operating profit trend as justification for long exposure, many will not research the balance sheet which we believe is imperative.

Wall Street is all about the profit and loss statement. However, when we consider long-term plays, we make sure the company in question has a solid balance sheet. Why? Because a firm with lower debts will invariably have less problems growing its earnings over the long term. More assets on the balance sheet invariably lead to more sales which consequently leads to more profit. Now American Renal has no equity on its balance sheet. Its debts of $1.04 billion surpass its assets of $967 million by $74 million.

The problem does not end there. Goodwill of $571 million makes up 60% of the company's assets which is also worrying. Why? Because this intangible asset can be very difficult to value and usually gets written down when the initial numbers envisaged by a respective acquisition do not come through. In essence, the balance sheet at present is not a strong reason to buy American Renal.

Another reason why a long-term hold would not interest us would be the lack of a dividend. Over the past century, dividends accounted for almost half of the total return of the S&P 500. Reinvesting a dividend is an excellent way of reducing cost-basis especially if shares remain range-bound for a considerable period of time. We do not have that option with American Renal.

Therefore, to sum up, we would be looking at more a short-term play in American Renal Associates at present. Shares have completed a daily swing and buying volume continues to increase. The valuation really has been whittled down in American Renal over the past while. Therefore, when we finally get the Q4 and annual numbers, shares could easily spike to the upside. With respect to a long-term buy and hold, we do not like the absence of a paying dividend and how the firm's balance sheet has no equity to speak of at present. Will update shortly on the short-term trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.