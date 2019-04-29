A Deep Dive On Synalloy

This decline has occurred despite record revenue and Adj. EBITDA performance in 2018 and forecasts for 20+% increases for both metrics in 2019.

Today we look at Synalloy, a metal products and specialty chemical manufacturer that is down some 30% since August 2018 but has rallied recently.

A small cap concern was on the move last week. Not surprising given strong recent insider buying. Given the move in the shares this week and potential further upside of this fast-growing concern, I have updated some investment research on this name posted a month ago exclusively to Insiders Forum members.

Company Overview:

Synalloy (SYNL) is a Richmond, Virginia-based holding company for specialty chemical and metal products businesses. With roots dating back to 1945, the company went through several iterations over the decades when in 2011, a mandate to grow through acquisition became corporate policy. Since then, Synalloy has purchased six businesses – the most recent being American Stainless Tubing, LLC (ASTI), which closed on January 1, 2019. Synalloy employs ~700 and commands a market cap of ~$150 million.

Reporting Segments:

The company has two reporting segments: Metals and Specialty Chemicals.

The Metals division is comprised of four wholly-owned subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., Palmer, Specialty, and ASTI. These businesses were responsible for 2018 revenue of $222.2 million, or 79% of Synalloy’s total.

Synalloy Metals owns 100% of the membership interests in Bristol Metals, which manufactures stainless steel, nickel alloy, and duplex welded pipe and tube. It also produces customized galvanized carbon tubing. Bristol made two asset acquisitions from Marcegaglia USA, Inc. (MUSA) in 2017 and 2018 to expand its capacity. Their combined price tags totaled ~$25.3 million. The Palmer unit makes fiberglass and steel storage tanks for the oil and gas, wastewater treatment, and municipal water industries.

This subsidiary came via a 2012 acquisition. Specialty is a distributor of hot finish carbon steel pipe and tubing that feature exceptionally thick walls and large diameters. These products are typically sold to the oil and gas, capital goods manufacturing, construction equipment, paper, and chemical industries. Specialty came to Synalloy through a 2014 purchase. The most recent addition to this segment is ASTI, which manufactures high-end ornamental stainless steel tubing primarily for the automotive, commercial transportation, and marine industries. ASTI’s acquisition price was ~$22.7 million.

The Specialty Chemicals segment consists of two units – CRI Tolling (acquired in 2013) and Manufacturers Chemicals (MC) – that collectively produce specialty chemicals for customers in the chemical, paper, paint, metal, petroleum, and automotive industries, amongst many others. MC manufactures lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, sulfated fats and oils, while CRI Tolling provides tolling (third-party processing) manufacturing resources and services to chemical companies throughout the world. This division accounted for 2018 revenue of $58.6 million, or 21% of the company’s total. It should be noted that one customer generated ~16% of this segment’s 2018 revenue, down from 23% in 2017 as it moved production in-house.

Exposures:

Synalloy is leveraged both to the price of oil and gas and nickel. Owing to the fact that its Palmer and Specialty metal units provide tanks, pipe and tube to the oil and gas industry, the company is dependent on its customers adding drilling and pumping operations, which is largely a function of the price of oil and gas. Additionally, the Metals segment employs nickel in many of its products. Low nickel prices may mean reduced manufacturing costs for certain products. However, rising nickel prices usually portend good business for Synalloy as customers increase their orders to avoid future price increases. The converse behavior is true as the company generally sees a drop-off in orders in a falling nickel price environment.

These customer comportments are important as the Metals division turns its commodity pipe inventory every six months on average, but the nickel surcharge on sales of commodity pipe to its customers occurs on a monthly basis. Synalloy will occasionally attempt to mitigate risk with forward option contracts covering up to three months of pricing exposure. Hedged or not, this undercurrent creates uncertainty regarding profitability and consequently hurts the company’s valuation.

4Q18 And FY18 Results:

2018 was a good year for nickel prices which increased for the first seven months before declining for the balance of the year, finishing up ~15% on the year with average prices up ~25% during the full year. As a result it was a good year for Synalloy, earning $2.06 a share (adjusted) on revenue of $280.8 million, compared to FY17 Adj. EPS of $0.30 on revenue of $153.0 million. Adj. EBITDA in FY18 totaled $34.1 million (12.1% of sales) versus $12.5 million (6.2%) in FY17.

The final quarter was also solid for Synalloy as it generated 4Q18 Adj. EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $72.7 million versus 4Q17 Adj. EPS of $0.13 a share on revenue of $62.9 million, representing 69% and 38% increases respectively. Adj. EBITDA in 4Q18 was $5.9 million (8.1% of sales), up 48% over 4Q17 Adj. EBITDA of $4.0 million (7.5%). Even factoring out the July 2018 MUSA acquisition, net sales increased 34%. The company was the beneficiary of 9% higher nickel pricing in 4Q18 compared to 4Q17.

2019 Outlook:

Management anticipates 2019 revenue of $340 million, up 21% from 2018’s record levels. Adj. EBITDA before inventory profits is expected at $34 million, which is a 23% increase over 2018 Adj. EBITDA that had ~$6.5 million of inventory profits. Non-acquisition capex is anticipated at ~$5 million. Management also indicated that the first two months of 2019 were ahead of plan in both the Metals and Chemicals segments.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

Synalloy exited FY18 with $2.2 million in cash and $76.4 million of long-term debt. However, immediately following the January 1, 2019 acquisition of ASTI, net debt stood at ~$92 million, or 2.7x’s TTM Adj. EBITDA. Management considers this leverage at the high end of its comfort level, but anticipates reducing debt levels by $25 million during 2019, excluding additional acquisitions. Factoring an anticipated $7-$14 million in additional free cash flow from working capital reductions during the year, management believes its balance sheet will be positioned for another acquisition by mid-2019, if a suitable partner is available.

The company paid an annual dividend of $0.25 in November 2018 for a current yield of 1.6%. The 2018 dividend represented a 92% increase over the $0.13 dividend paid in 2017. The company also cancelled an ATM facility in November 2018 – on which it sold no shares – and turned buyer in February 2019, announcing an 850,000 share repurchase authorization, equaling 9.5% of the shares outstanding.

Synalloy is unfollowed by any sell-side analyst. In fact, its 4Q18 conference call had a total of one buy-side portfolio manager on the call.

Although the company receives no recognition from the Street, insiders have been buying this unfollowed and little traded stock en masse. The CEO, three officers, and two board members made purchases during March 2019, all around the $15 level. Additionally, Synalloy’s biggest institutional shareholder, Privet, added 55,000 shares to its position in March.

Verdict:

It has become rather fashionable to blame algorithms when there is a dearth of explanations as to why a stock is down. However, it may apply to Synalloy. Because its shares (only 8.97 million outstanding) are extremely thinly traded with daily volumes averaging 20,000 to 30,000 shares and occasional volume days under 5,000 in the double-counted Nasdaq market, Synalloy can experience big moves on little volume.

Even with the recent rally, the stock is off ~30% from its August 2018 highs despite generating record revenue and earnings in 2018 with forecasts to do the same in 2019. Conservatively assuming a $6 million contribution from inventory profits in 2019, shares of SYNL are trading at under 6x’s EV/2019E Adj. EBITDA versus (according to management) a peer group median multiple that is ~9x’s. Granted, Synalloy is exposed to commodity pricing, the uncertainty of which should devalue its shares relative to more stable streams of earnings; however, the company looks poised for 20+% revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth in 2019 after record results in 2018.

With a buyback program to underpin its seldomly traded shares and compelling valuations, it makes sense to follow the insiders and accumulate a small ‘watch item’ holding in this name in my opinion. The stock also seemed to be building a floor before its recent rally. Hopefully, as the company grows larger, gains trading volume and pays down debt, Synalloy may eventually become a full Buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.