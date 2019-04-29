PG&E Will Not Be Able To Renegotiate PPAs

By declaring bankruptcy, PG&E signaled to the state that it would try to negotiate its renewable PPAs lower, in effect forcing its renewable suppliers to no longer have viable projects.

PG&E Corporation's (NYSE:PCG) investors have recently been flaunting the potential upside for the company based on the renegotiation of its above-market Power Purchase Agreement contracts. This upside is essentially non-existent, and investors should be wary of holding the company's common equity at this price level.

Facing mounting liabilities related to a series of wildfires caused by PG&E's equipment, the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2019. This move was done as a way to strong-arm the California legislature into making wildfire liability changes, which would align the California utility regulatory regime more in line with other states. Unlike other states, California has what is called "Inverse Condemnation," which says PG&E can be held liable for damage caused by its equipment, even if the company wasn't negligent. This doctrine will continue to make operating PG&E a huge risk given the potential for massive wildfire liabilities. By holding California's renewable energy goals to the fire, PG&E believed California would be forced to act.

By declaring bankruptcy, PG&E signaled to the state that it would try to negotiate its Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) lower to get the rates in line with the market. PPAs are long-term contracts with specified rates that allow developers and purchasers to have line of sight into revenues and expenses, which gives lenders confidence in their ability to finance projects. PG&E holds 387 PPAs with more than 350 companies worth about $42 billion (over half of which are renewable projects). On the surface, this looks as if it may make sense, since PG&E's renewable energy PPAs from several years ago have rates significantly higher than the current market. The reality shows a completely different picture, as this move would endanger California's clean power ambitions, directly hit the coffers of the Department of Energy, and have broad political consequences.

California's Renewable Energy Goals

Political considerations make PPA renegotiations considerably unlikely. California has an ambitious goal of 100% clean power by 2045. California has always led the way in clean power, and has used PG&E as a tool to help support clean power. Back before traditional lenders would finance expensive renewable projects, PG&E signed generous PPAs in order to get these projects off the ground. With elevated costs and leverage based off of these PPAs, these projects rely on PG&E to remain profitable. Merchant pricing for renewable power has come down significantly since many of these projects came online, so even small reductions in PPA prices could render the project uneconomic.

Not only would these changes threaten existing renewable projects, but it could also threaten future development. If the PG&E bankruptcy court allows the company to renegotiate its contracts, it sends a signal to the market that PPAs are not secure. Not only will developers have second thoughts about investing in California projects, but also more importantly lenders will see greater risks involved and shy away from these projects or jack up interest rates to much higher levels. If the cost of renewable electricity continues to fall as it has over the past years, all projects would be at risk of performance issues should their contracted revenues be forced into merchant generation. California will do everything in its power to protect renewables development in order to meet its climate goals. As such, California regulators have declared that PG&E needs the CPUC's permission to renegotiate any contracts.

Additionally, one large democratic donor is certain to have a say in how California reacts to this situation: Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) owns the massive Topaz Solar project, and Mr. Buffett is certainly going to have some input with California regulators.

DOE Loans

The Department of Energy is very unlikely to allow PG&E to renegotiate its PPAs, as the PG&E bankruptcy is not just a state issue. The Department of Energy is said to have billions of dollars in exposure from loans tied to projects with PG&E as the primary offtaker. This is taxpayers' money, and the DOE will do everything in its power to protect it, especially given funding constraints. Trump has sought to eliminate the DOE's Loan Programs office, and losses of this magnitude would certainly help lend credence to his cause. Remember, this is the same division that faced criticism from Republicans for their failed loans to Solyndra. With its reputation and jobs at stake, it is likely it will do everything in its power to keep these PPAs intact.

To protect utilities and Federal power in the PG&E case, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) declared concurrent jurisdiction with the bankruptcy court. If PG&E does want to fight to lower these PPAs, it will not be as simple as having it renegotiated in court. FERC will need to approve all PPA modifications, and with a deadlocked commission with 2 Democrats and 2 Republicans, this seems like an opportunity for bipartisan opposition to these changes.

PPA Renegotiation Is Very Unlikely

Although PPA renegotiation is unlikely, there is still some upside potential in the stock should PG&E remain solvent. In a solvency case, although no PPAs would be renegotiated, the company would likely be able to retain some equity value for common shareholders.

In the meantime, PG&E has been paying its full obligations under its PPAs, with numerous suppliers affirming this. With California regulators, suppliers, and the Department of Energy opposed to renegotiating PPAs for the reasons discussed, this seems to be largely off the table, especially in the near term. Investors looking for upside here will be disappointed, and with recent upward trends in the stock price, now looks like a great time to short the stock.

